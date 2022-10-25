ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munster, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valpo.life

Round Up your purchase at Strack & Van Til to support the Good Neighbor & Sorrowful Mother Church Food Pantries

Strack & Van Til's next and final Round Up for 2022 will begin on Monday October 31 through Sunday January 1, 2023 for The Food Bank of NWI in Lake and Porter Counties. In Jasper County, DeMotte will be Rounding Up for The Good Neighbor Food Pantry and Sorrowful Mother Church and Rensselaer 8754 will be Rounding Up for The Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

City of Crown Point Sauerman Woods Park Stormwater Revitalization Project

Sauerman Woods Park in Crown Point is undergoing an upgrade and revitalization process that will completely transform the area. The area around the park is known to have significant flooding, and phase one of the project is to create a retention pond to alleviate those flooding issues along State Road 231 and in the yards of community members.
CROWN POINT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy