Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
247Sports
'We're going to punch somebody else in the face': USC QB Caleb Williams ready to rebound after Utah loss
Caleb Williams has a lot to like about his individual performance at Utah in what was one of the best road games of the superstar second-year sophomore quarterback's career. But the only numbers that mattered to him at the end of the day were 43-42, the final score of the USC Trojans' heartbreaking loss to the Utes.
Late Kick: Are the Vols in trouble against Kentucky on Saturday?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight into the matchup between Tennessee and Kentucky and whether the Volunteers huge matchup between Georgia next week has them overlooking the Wildcats.
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz thinks Syracuse being favored over Irish is a 'mistake'
Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, over Notre Dame for the Week 9 matchup between the Orange and Fighting Irish, but Lou Holtz isn't buying that spread. The legendary former Notre Dame coach predicts Notre Dame will not only win outright Saturday at the Carrier Dome, but will do so convincingly to the tune of multiple scores.
How to Watch: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky
Tennessee football game day is back, with the No. 3-ranked Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) hosting No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) in a 7 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff at Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call for...
Late Kick: Is a mass exodus looming for Texas A&M after this season?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides his thoughts on a potential "mass exodus" of talent leaving Texas A&M following the end of this season due to the program's recent issues.
247Sports
Michigan football: Desmond Howard 'worried' because 'weird things happen' in rivalry game with Spartans
Michigan enters its game against Michigan State undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, but Desmond Howard says Wolverines fans should be cautious. The Spartans (3-4) have gotten the best of the Wolverines in each of the last two matchups, but have failed to meet expectations this season after a New Year’s Six Bowl berth last fall. Howard says to throw all of that out the window when Mel Tucker and company travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday's rivalry clash.
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
247Sports
Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
Watch: Scott Satterfield, Bryan Brown, players following Louisville win over No. 10 Wake Forest
Louisville used a dominating third quarter, including six takeaways, to secure a dominating 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals created eight total turnovers, with the defense also recording eight sacks and 11 tackles for a loss. Following the game, UofL head coach...
Cam Newton could be the next HBCU coaching superstar | College Football Recruiting Show
247Sports' Carl Reed highlights Cam Newton as someone who could bring major excitement to HBCU's as Deion Sanders has been doing with Jackson State.
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
Everything Bo Nix said after six touchdown performance in victory over Cal
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media following their 42-24 victory over Cal. Here is a complete transcript of Nix's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well...
Transcript: Everything Scott Satterfield said after Louisville belted No. 10 Wake Forest
It was a crazy night at Cardinal Stadium. The University of Louisville came up with eight sacks, and eight turnovers, scoring on two of the turnovers, and the Cardinals belted No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 for a third straight victory. U of L is now 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in the ACC.
247Sports
Nick Saban issues statement on death of legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban issued a statement Friday in wake of the death of longtime former Georgia football head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley. Saban, in the statement, described Dooley as "one of my favorite people in the world" as the college football community mourned Dooley's passing.
How is James Okonkwo coming along for WVU?
WVU Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins shares the latest on James Okonkwo and his potential role in this year's team.
247Sports
