North Carolina State

247Sports

Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle

Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?

West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions

Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports

Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky

Tennessee football game day is back, with the No. 3-ranked Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) hosting No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) in a 7 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff at Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Michigan football: Desmond Howard 'worried' because 'weird things happen' in rivalry game with Spartans

Michigan enters its game against Michigan State undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, but Desmond Howard says Wolverines fans should be cautious. The Spartans (3-4) have gotten the best of the Wolverines in each of the last two matchups, but have failed to meet expectations this season after a New Year’s Six Bowl berth last fall. Howard says to throw all of that out the window when Mel Tucker and company travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday's rivalry clash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

247Sports

