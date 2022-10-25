ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Denny Knight
4d ago

You end up playing your conference schedule. Been that way for decades. A weak league is not Clemson's fault. You can only play the teams on your schedule.

Josh Hardin
3d ago

You talk like it’s their fault. This guy probably complains about everything his wife does after he shows her how to do it. If they are undefeated then they deserve to be undefeated. Just like all the other teams that will remain undefeated until the very end. It’s not Clemson fault but they have done everything they were suppose to do up until this point. And by the way I’m not a Clemson fan. I just get tired of hearing people complain when they don’t get their way…

The Spun

Hall Of Fame College Football Coach Dead At 90

Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley has passed away at 90 years old. The University of Georgia announced Dooley's death with an official statement on Friday. The iconic college football figure passed away peacefully alongside his wife and four children earlier this afternoon, per the statement. Dooley coached the...
ATHENS, GA
thetigercu.com

Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester

From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
CLEMSON, SC
High School Football PRO

Ninety Six, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Abbeville High School football team will have a game with Ninety Six High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ABBEVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville airman’s fateful mission remembered 60 years after death

Sixty years ago, as Cold War tensions were reaching a fever pitch, Rudolf Anderson Jr. was 14 miles above Cuba in a U2 plane gathering valuable reconnaissance. The mission both sparked and likely ended a buildup of words and military might that threatened to drag the planet into World War III.
GREENVILLE, SC
thetigercu.com

Johnstone demolition and construction proposals

During the Board of Trustees meeting concerning the Finance and Facilities Committee meeting on Oct. 20, an action was requested regarding the Phase II approval for $16 million to establish the project budget for the demolition of Johnstone Hall, which is in close proximity to Core Campus. Phase I of...
CLEMSON, SC
WGAU

Report: death of Athens woman might not have been murder

Fox News is reporting that law enforcement is investigating the possibility that the September death of an Athens woman might not have been a homicide. 59 year-old Debbie Collier was reported missing by her family on September 10. Her naked and partially burned body was found the next day in Habersham County.
ATHENS, GA
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Woman Scammed Online By Man Using Clever Tactic

A South Carolina woman scammed online by a man pretending to be her former classmate lost a large sum of money. The incident began in December 2020 when the two met online. He told her they attended the same high school, and they started talking online and texting. In March of the following year, the scammer told the woman he was hospitalized after a car crash. And, that’s when he asked for money. In total, the South Carolina woman scammed, lost $93,000. She sent the money in a variety of forms, including bank transfers and gift cards. She went to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in September to file a report about the scammer.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

