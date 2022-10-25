Read full article on original website
Ohio State football going to reportedly be without 15 total players against Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering a Week 9 matchup against Penn State without several players. Per Griffin Strom of 11W, the Buckeyes will be without 15 total players in Week 9. Star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss another game due to a lingering hamstring injury. Starting CB Cameron Brown will also miss his 4th game out of the last 5.
JT Tuimoloau lands in rarified company following amazing afternoon in Ohio State's Week 9 win
J.T. Tuimoloau had a special game against Penn State. According to The Athletic’s Jason Starrett, he set an FBS record. Tuimoloau is now the only FBS player in this century to have 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau’s final...
Penn State shows out with beautiful 'Stripe Out' look against Ohio State
The Stripe Out is looking dominant in Happy Valley Saturday. While the casual college football fan likely has heard of Penn State’s “White Out” game played each season in State College, the Stripe Out look is another Nittany Lions’ tradition. And the stripes were on full display Saturday against No. 2 Ohio State prior to kickoff.
Ryan Day proud of Ohio State following road win over Penn State: ‘They really deserved it'
Ryan Day used a fourth quarter surge from his team to beat Penn State on Saturday. Ohio State is now 8-0 after the 44-31 win at Beaver Stadium. This was Ohio State’s first ranked road win of the season. Penn State was No. 13 coming into the game. Day commented on how the locker room was feeling after the win.
Big Noon Kickoff crew debates which B1G team in Week 9 is most vulnerable
Big Noon Kickoff is at State College for the Ohio State-Penn State matchup. Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart, and Reggie Bush all thought Ohio State needed to watch its back. Although Meyer coached at Ohio State for quite some time, he still thought that the Buckeyes could be in trouble at Beaver Stadium.
Ohio State football handed brutal Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news ahead of matchup vs. Penn State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury woes have been a dark stain on what has otherwise been a good season for the Ohio State football team. After suffering an injury in Week 1, the star wide receiver has missed significant time. It seemed like he was on track to return after being cleared to play last week against Iowa.
James Franklin discusses gap between top B1G East programs following tough loss at home
James Franklin suffered a loss at home to Ohio State in Week 9. He was asked about gap between Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State. Franklin lost to Michigan earlier in the year and is now 0-2 against currently ranked B1G teams this season. The Nittany Lions could not get out of their own way in the 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes.
Ohio State flips game against Penn State with pair of 4th-quarter TDs in less than a minute
Ohio State had a quick response to Penn State’s TD drive in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes were down at one point, but have since retaken the lead. Penn State went in front with a TD rush from Kaytron Allen on fourth down on the previous drive. The Buckeyes didn’t waste too much time in scoring on a huge 41-yard run.
Penn State RB warming up in uniform ahead of Ohio State game, per report
Will Penn State be at full strength in its backfield Saturday against No. 2 Ohio State?. According to Reading Eagle’s Rich Scarcella, third-year running back Keyvone Lee is warming up on the sidelines in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes. Lee missed last weekend’s 45-17 win over...
Alex Hickey: Ohio State shows there's no stopping the preordained collision with Michigan
It was inevitable the moment The Game ended last year. It was inevitable at Big Ten Media Days. And now Ohio State’s 44-31 win at Penn State erases any doubt the Buckeyes and Wolverines will again meet with the Big Ten East title and perhaps a whole lot more at stake. (Unless, of course, Michigan loses twice before then. But good luck finding the 2 losses.)
Miyan Williams scores Ohio State's first TD in Week 9 against Penn State
Miyan Williams scored the 1st Buckeye TD of Week 9 with a 4-yard run late in the 1st quarter. The Buckeyes scored on a 38-yard FG on their 1st possession. After forcing a Sean Clifford INT, the Buckeyes would go on to miss a FG on their 2nd possession. After...
Ohio State on precipice of B1G history following latest offensive outburt vs. Penn State
Ohio State secured its 8-0 start Saturday afternoon, picking up steam in the fourth quarter to down Penn State. For much of the game, it appeared the Buckeyes may need a last-second play or key defensive stand to get the win. But in the end, Ohio State 28 points in the final quarter and cruised to a double-digit win.
James Franklin breaks down how Penn State can pull off upset against Ohio State at Beaver Stadium
James Franklin knows he has a tough challenge on his hands as the Ohio State Buckeyes stroll into Happy Valley. Franklin, who has only defeated Ohio State once during his tenure, caught up with the Big Noon Kickoff crew to detail what his team needs to do to pull off an upset in Week 9.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith finds the end zone for Penn State as Nittany Lions go on 14-0 scoring run
KeAndre Lambert-Smith capped off a 14-0 scoring run for Penn State in the first half. The Penn State offense had a great drive down the field that ended with a touchdown. Tight end Theo Johnson and WR Parker Washington got things going for the offense. Washington laid out for a nice grab that went for 13 yards. Sean Clifford then found Theo Johnson for 42 yards a few plays later.
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Ohio State press conference from Beaver Stadium
No. 13 Penn State fell apart in the fourth quarter of a 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. After the game, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin met reporters in the Media Room. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
Urban Meyer weighs in on the ‘toughest stadium in college football to play in’ on Big Noon Kickoff
Urban Meyer had some high praise for Beaver Stadium and the Penn State faithful. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-2018, labeled Beaver Stadium as “the toughest stadium in College Football to play in.” Meyer’s Buckeyes lost in Happy Valley in 2016 in a tightly-contested 24-21 matchup.
Ohio State’s offensive line, Jim Knowles is underpaid, and a bit of Kirk Ferentz: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The rants are late this week, and for that Doug Lesmerises apologizes. But they are here, with Ohio State text subscribers sending in great thoughts to ponder. The topics:. The importance of the Ohio State offensive line and sticking with the run game. An Ohio State fan...
Miyan Williams' status updated for second half vs. Penn State
Miyan Williams will miss the remainder of the game against Penn State after suffering an apparent hand injury late in the 1st quarter. Williams, who celebrates his birthday today, was able to find the end zone on a 4-yard score before getting injured. Coming out of halftime, Williams’ day appears to be done with the Buckeyes.
JT Tuimoloau lists his favorite play from breakout performance against Penn State
JT Tuimoloau had a spectacular game on Saturday as Ohio State took down Penn State 44-31. After the game, Tuimoloau was asked about his favorite play of the contest. The DE had several options to choose from, as he recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss during the game. Turns out, Tuimoloau’s favorite play wasn’t solely one of his own, but rather a team effort.
Ryan Day reacts to 'coming-out party' for JT Tuimoloau in win over Penn State
Ryan Day’s Buckeyes came away with a 44-31 road win against Penn State on Saturday, keeping a perfect 8-0 record on the season. Behind the Ohio State win was a pair of touchdowns late in the 4th quarter by TreVeyon Henderson and Cade Stover to steal the lead back from the Lions and seal the win. Another difference maker in the game was an incredible performance by J.T. Tuimoloau.
