It was inevitable the moment The Game ended last year. It was inevitable at Big Ten Media Days. And now Ohio State’s 44-31 win at Penn State erases any doubt the Buckeyes and Wolverines will again meet with the Big Ten East title and perhaps a whole lot more at stake. (Unless, of course, Michigan loses twice before then. But good luck finding the 2 losses.)

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO