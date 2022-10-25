ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Penn State shows out with beautiful 'Stripe Out' look against Ohio State

The Stripe Out is looking dominant in Happy Valley Saturday. While the casual college football fan likely has heard of Penn State’s “White Out” game played each season in State College, the Stripe Out look is another Nittany Lions’ tradition. And the stripes were on full display Saturday against No. 2 Ohio State prior to kickoff.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Penn State RB warming up in uniform ahead of Ohio State game, per report

Will Penn State be at full strength in its backfield Saturday against No. 2 Ohio State?. According to Reading Eagle’s Rich Scarcella, third-year running back Keyvone Lee is warming up on the sidelines in preparation for Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes. Lee missed last weekend’s 45-17 win over...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alex Hickey: Ohio State shows there's no stopping the preordained collision with Michigan

It was inevitable the moment The Game ended last year. It was inevitable at Big Ten Media Days. And now Ohio State’s 44-31 win at Penn State erases any doubt the Buckeyes and Wolverines will again meet with the Big Ten East title and perhaps a whole lot more at stake. (Unless, of course, Michigan loses twice before then. But good luck finding the 2 losses.)
COLUMBUS, OH
KeAndre Lambert-Smith finds the end zone for Penn State as Nittany Lions go on 14-0 scoring run

KeAndre Lambert-Smith capped off a 14-0 scoring run for Penn State in the first half. The Penn State offense had a great drive down the field that ended with a touchdown. Tight end Theo Johnson and WR Parker Washington got things going for the offense. Washington laid out for a nice grab that went for 13 yards. Sean Clifford then found Theo Johnson for 42 yards a few plays later.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Miyan Williams' status updated for second half vs. Penn State

Miyan Williams will miss the remainder of the game against Penn State after suffering an apparent hand injury late in the 1st quarter. Williams, who celebrates his birthday today, was able to find the end zone on a 4-yard score before getting injured. Coming out of halftime, Williams’ day appears to be done with the Buckeyes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
JT Tuimoloau lists his favorite play from breakout performance against Penn State

JT Tuimoloau had a spectacular game on Saturday as Ohio State took down Penn State 44-31. After the game, Tuimoloau was asked about his favorite play of the contest. The DE had several options to choose from, as he recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss during the game. Turns out, Tuimoloau’s favorite play wasn’t solely one of his own, but rather a team effort.
Ryan Day reacts to 'coming-out party' for JT Tuimoloau in win over Penn State

Ryan Day’s Buckeyes came away with a 44-31 road win against Penn State on Saturday, keeping a perfect 8-0 record on the season. Behind the Ohio State win was a pair of touchdowns late in the 4th quarter by TreVeyon Henderson and Cade Stover to steal the lead back from the Lions and seal the win. Another difference maker in the game was an incredible performance by J.T. Tuimoloau.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

