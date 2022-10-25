Yes, indeed, Hidalgo County can seem strange at times. Especially during election season. Dead people rising from the graves to vote by mail. That sort of thing. Hidalgo County has always been unique in that regard. Alive, dead, doesn’t matter, as long as people vote. That’s what really counts. Get out the vote. Put some names in the hands of politiqueras, and off they go.Question is, where do they vote if they choose to vote in person, which becomes more problematic now that a photo ID is required.In this year’s primary held last March, there were problems with polling locations,

4 DAYS AGO