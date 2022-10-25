ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Related
utrgvrider.com

New committee to brainstorm uses of Tenaska fund

At noon Friday, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board finance committee will meet to discuss proposed uses of the fees, rates and other funds collected to support the now-terminated Tenaska Project, including proposed uses/distribution of the Tenaska Equity Fund, according to the agenda. During Monday’s BPUB meeting, the board passed a...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

McAllen Offering Amnesty For Past-Due Citations

If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket or other minor misdemeanor citation in McAllen that you haven’t gotten around to paying, you’ll be given a break if you pay it in the next month. The city of McAllen is opening an amnesty period for people with outstanding Class...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

City responds after advocates describe ‘unacceptable’ conditions at Weslaco animal shelter

Animal advocates said they found “unacceptable” conditions at the Weslaco animal shelter. Tracy Voss, a member of the organization Tracy’s Paws Rescue, said she visits the Weslaco Animal Care Services shelter every six weeks with a group. She described what she saw in an October 15 visit she said she attended with Weslaco Mayor David Suarez as “unacceptable.”
WESLACO, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

West Rail Joins Brownsville’s Trails Network

Brownsville’s extensive network of hike-and-bike trails has a new addition with the opening of the West Rail Trail. The nearly 7-mile-long trail was officially opened on Oct. 14 at Oliveira Park during a ceremony with remarks from Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez. The $8-million trail project runs from Palm Boulevard in the heart of the city and on northward past Alton Gloor Boulevard. It then concludes at Expressway 77/83.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Anchor tenant announced for Weslaco’s second industrial park

WESLACO, Texas – The anchor tenant for Weslaco’s eagerly-anticipated second industrial park has been announced. Glazer’s Beer & Beverage (GBB) is a wholesale alcoholic beverage distribution company with seven locations in Texas, two in Arkansas, and one in Louisiana. The company formally announced plans to build a...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Report: Valley cities have Texas’ least expensive gas

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas reported that drivers in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville are paying the least for gas in Texas. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $3.46 on average per gallon, while drivers in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Democratic congressional candidate votes early

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michelle Vallejo, the Democratic congressional candidate for the 15th district, cast her early voting ballot on Monday in Edinburg. Vallejo wasted no time voting at the Hidalgo County Elections Department annex building. Vallejo is running to represent Texas’ District 15 and encouraged everyone to vote early or on election day. “Our […]
EDINBURG, TX
anjournal.com

Strange goings-on in Peñitas

Yes, indeed, Hidalgo County can seem strange at times. Especially during election season. Dead people rising from the graves to vote by mail. That sort of thing. Hidalgo County has always been unique in that regard. Alive, dead, doesn’t matter, as long as people vote. That’s what really counts. Get out the vote. Put some names in the hands of politiqueras, and off they go.Question is, where do they vote if they choose to vote in person, which becomes more problematic now that a photo ID is required.In this year’s primary held last March, there were problems with polling locations,
KRGV

Conflict of interest concerns raised at meeting over money from failed BPUB project

More calls for transparency were issued from customers with the Brownsville Public Utility Board at a special meeting Tuesday with city commissioners. Questions about possible conflicts of interest were raised as leaders continue to discuss what to do with the leftover $29 million that was collected from Brownsville PUB customers for a failed energy project a forensic audit alleged misled the public to collect the increased rate fees.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott stops in Harlingen to rally voters

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Harlingen to rally voters on the first day of early voting for the November election. Abbott spoke to a crowd of supporters Monday at SMOKE: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole located at 1600 W. Harrison Avenue. “I will not allow our record-breaking economy to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Spooky Candy Bash set for the Pharr EDC on Thursday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Economic Development Corporation announces a Spooky Candy Bash that will happen Thursday. On Wednesday morning Monzerrath Lerma the vice president of the Rio Grande Valley Disability Scholarship Fund told ValleyCentral about the event. Lerma spoke about Blue Baskets which represents Autism awareness, how parents can submit an online application, […]
PHARR, TX
progresstimes.net

365 Tollway project underway in Mission

This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Ground Broken For Anzalduas Bridge Expansion

Rio Grande Valley officials are breaking ground for an 83-million-dollar expansion of the Anzalduas International Bridge. A ceremony to mark the start of the project was held Wednesday. The expansion will allow commercial trucks to take cargo over the bridge in both directions. The Pharr International Bridge is currently the...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

