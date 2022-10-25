Read full article on original website
utrgvrider.com
New committee to brainstorm uses of Tenaska fund
At noon Friday, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board finance committee will meet to discuss proposed uses of the fees, rates and other funds collected to support the now-terminated Tenaska Project, including proposed uses/distribution of the Tenaska Equity Fund, according to the agenda. During Monday’s BPUB meeting, the board passed a...
kurv.com
McAllen Offering Amnesty For Past-Due Citations
If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket or other minor misdemeanor citation in McAllen that you haven’t gotten around to paying, you’ll be given a break if you pay it in the next month. The city of McAllen is opening an amnesty period for people with outstanding Class...
kurv.com
Texas Appeals Court Rules Against Penitas In Dispute Over Polling Location
The City of Penitas is vowing to continue its fight to have a polling station put at the city’s public library. That vow came after the state’s 13th Court of Appeals ruled against the city Thursday. Penitas officials had been seeking an order to stop early voting in...
KRGV
City responds after advocates describe ‘unacceptable’ conditions at Weslaco animal shelter
Animal advocates said they found “unacceptable” conditions at the Weslaco animal shelter. Tracy Voss, a member of the organization Tracy’s Paws Rescue, said she visits the Weslaco Animal Care Services shelter every six weeks with a group. She described what she saw in an October 15 visit she said she attended with Weslaco Mayor David Suarez as “unacceptable.”
valleybusinessreport.com
West Rail Joins Brownsville’s Trails Network
Brownsville’s extensive network of hike-and-bike trails has a new addition with the opening of the West Rail Trail. The nearly 7-mile-long trail was officially opened on Oct. 14 at Oliveira Park during a ceremony with remarks from Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez. The $8-million trail project runs from Palm Boulevard in the heart of the city and on northward past Alton Gloor Boulevard. It then concludes at Expressway 77/83.
riograndeguardian.com
Anchor tenant announced for Weslaco’s second industrial park
WESLACO, Texas – The anchor tenant for Weslaco’s eagerly-anticipated second industrial park has been announced. Glazer’s Beer & Beverage (GBB) is a wholesale alcoholic beverage distribution company with seven locations in Texas, two in Arkansas, and one in Louisiana. The company formally announced plans to build a...
Report: Valley cities have Texas’ least expensive gas
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas reported that drivers in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville are paying the least for gas in Texas. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $3.46 on average per gallon, while drivers in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen […]
Democratic congressional candidate votes early
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michelle Vallejo, the Democratic congressional candidate for the 15th district, cast her early voting ballot on Monday in Edinburg. Vallejo wasted no time voting at the Hidalgo County Elections Department annex building. Vallejo is running to represent Texas’ District 15 and encouraged everyone to vote early or on election day. “Our […]
Abortion, immigration impacting race for Texas Attorney General
Recent polls show Paxton ahead of Garza in the race for attorney general.
utrgvrider.com
KRGV
Brownsville police: Scammers claim to be law enforcement, demand money over Zelle and Cash App
Brownsville police are warning the public about scammers impersonating law enforcement over the phone. Police say the scammer will call and claim they are with law enforcement before letting the person know a warrant is out for their arrest. The scammer will demand payment with Zelle, Cash App, or gift...
anjournal.com
Strange goings-on in Peñitas
Yes, indeed, Hidalgo County can seem strange at times. Especially during election season. Dead people rising from the graves to vote by mail. That sort of thing. Hidalgo County has always been unique in that regard. Alive, dead, doesn’t matter, as long as people vote. That’s what really counts. Get out the vote. Put some names in the hands of politiqueras, and off they go.Question is, where do they vote if they choose to vote in person, which becomes more problematic now that a photo ID is required.In this year’s primary held last March, there were problems with polling locations,
KRGV
Conflict of interest concerns raised at meeting over money from failed BPUB project
More calls for transparency were issued from customers with the Brownsville Public Utility Board at a special meeting Tuesday with city commissioners. Questions about possible conflicts of interest were raised as leaders continue to discuss what to do with the leftover $29 million that was collected from Brownsville PUB customers for a failed energy project a forensic audit alleged misled the public to collect the increased rate fees.
KRGV
Brownsville native challenging Paxton in Texas General Attorney race
The race for Texas Attorney General is looking like it will be a close one. Democrat Rochelle Garza is going up against incumbent Ken Paxton. A recent poll shows Paxton with a slight 2% lead over Garza. In the Texas Attorney General race, Garza is trying to become the first...
Lucky ducky owners reunited with rare pet that drew birders to Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For a couple weeks, a rare mandarin duck drew people in flocks to Pendleton Park. Colorful and splashy, he waddled, swam and preened before birders and photographers who came to sneak a peek of the exotic fowl before it had a chance to fly off — or rather, to duck out. […]
Meat market asks if Food Patrol has a ‘warrant’ to film their health violations
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol stopped at Harlingen and McAllen for this week’s “Food 4 Thought” segment. With more than 10 Top Performer stickers from previous years, Taqueria Jalisco Owner Maria Alejos is adding another to her collection. The small restaurant located at 621 South Commerce Street in Harlingen is big on success […]
Gov. Abbott stops in Harlingen to rally voters
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Harlingen to rally voters on the first day of early voting for the November election. Abbott spoke to a crowd of supporters Monday at SMOKE: Texas BBQ and Watering Hole located at 1600 W. Harrison Avenue. “I will not allow our record-breaking economy to […]
Spooky Candy Bash set for the Pharr EDC on Thursday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Economic Development Corporation announces a Spooky Candy Bash that will happen Thursday. On Wednesday morning Monzerrath Lerma the vice president of the Rio Grande Valley Disability Scholarship Fund told ValleyCentral about the event. Lerma spoke about Blue Baskets which represents Autism awareness, how parents can submit an online application, […]
progresstimes.net
365 Tollway project underway in Mission
This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
kurv.com
Ground Broken For Anzalduas Bridge Expansion
Rio Grande Valley officials are breaking ground for an 83-million-dollar expansion of the Anzalduas International Bridge. A ceremony to mark the start of the project was held Wednesday. The expansion will allow commercial trucks to take cargo over the bridge in both directions. The Pharr International Bridge is currently the...
