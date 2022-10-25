Residents Approve 22 Participatory Budgeting Projects

City residents voted to fully fund 20 projects and programs and partially funded two more during Greensboro Participatory Budgeting (PB) Cycle 4, which ended October 15.

Residents are invited to celebrate the winning projects and honor PB volunteers from 4:30-5:30 pm, Tuesday, November 1, on the Plaza Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

This year’s winning projects included bus shelters, park improvements, and two citywide projects. A project to install lily-pad style seating at 25 bus stops citywide received the most votes in every City Council district. Residents also decided to fund an environmental scan to identify historically significant neighborhoods and to deploy sign toppers that indicate a heritage community.

Residents had up to $100,000 to spend per City Council District. In cases where there was not enough money to fully fund a proposal, City staff evaluated whether the project could be partially completed. The following projects received the most votes in each district, and will be sent to City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba for inclusion in the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget:

District 1

Bus Stop Seating - $5,000 Bus Shelter at Randleman and Creek Ridge Roads - $10,000 Teen Talk Program at Glenwood Library or Recreation Center - $7,000 Glenwood Community Park Improvements - $7,000 Heath Park Motion-Sensing Water Fountain - $10,000 Heritage Community Environmental Scan - $5,000 Steelman Park Improvements - $23,100 Woodlea Park Improvements* - $32,900

Total: $100,000

*This represents a partial funding allotment. The project will be scaled back from the original scope.

District 2

Bus Stop Seating - $5,000 Smith Center Community Park Improvements - $30,000 Heritage Community Environmental Scan - $5,000 Woven Works Park Water Fountain - $10,000 Keeley Park Adaptive Bikes - $50,000

Total: $100,000

District 3

Bus Stop Seating - $5,000 Heritage Community Environmental Scan - $5,000 Bus Shelter at Greenbriar Road and Elm Street Bus - $20,000 Lake Daniel Park Feasibility Study - $25,000 Lake Brandt Kayak Storage and Kayaks - $25,000 Bog Garden Benches - $11,000

Total: $91,000

District 4

Bus Stop Seating - $5,000 Lindell Road Park Additions - $10,450 Ardmore Park Motion-Sensing Water Fountain - $10,000 Heritage Community Environmental Scan - $5,000 Sunset Hills Park Shelter Design - $66,000

Total: $96,450

District 5

Bus Stop Seating - $5,000 Bus Shelters at Groometown Road and W. Gate City Boulevard - $30,000 Heritage Community Environmental Scan - $5,000 Heritage Sign Toppers for Guilford College - New Garden Community - $5,000 Griffin Recreation Center Solar Charging Station - $30,000 Leonard Recreation Center Baseball Field Repairs* - $25,000

Total: $100,000

*This represents a partial funding allotment. The project will be scaled back from the original scope.

PB is a democratic process that allows residents 14 and older to decide how to spend up to $100,000 per City Council district. Some 2,118 residents voted during PB Cycle 4, which ended October 15.

City Council will consider the PB budget next spring. The fiscal year 2023-2024 budget goes into effect July 1, 2023. Visit www.pbgreensboro.com for more information on Participatory Budgeting.