ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 41-24 loss to Notre Dame

Let’s just remember what happened the first six games of the season. The Syracuse Orange got bullied by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home as a relentless ND rushing attack took control of the game. With Garrett Shrader not operating at full capacity either, the Orange offense looked loss in the first half, which set the tempo early and fully in favor of Notre Dame.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Notre Dame

The (6-1) Syracuse Orange (6-1, 3-1 )look to start a new winning streak tomorrow afternoon when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) visit. It’s an Orange Out and the capacity crowd will be hoping to start Halloween weekend off with a win.....otherwise it will be a wasted afternoon that could have been spent raking leaves.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: four things to watch vs Notre Dame

The (6-1) Syracuse Orange look to bounce back on Saturday afternoon when the (4-3) Notre Dame Fighting Irish come to the JMA Wireless Dome. This is our first opportunity to see how the 2022 squad responds to a loss, so here’s what we’re looking for this weekend. Christian:...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Takeaways from fall scrimmages

The fall ball season wrapped up this past weekend with the annual late-October scrimmages as the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team headed down to Baltimore to play Loyola and High Point. According to Terry Foy of Inside Lacrosse, who was on hand for the scrimmages, there were conflicting reports...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy