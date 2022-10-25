Read full article on original website
Home service franchisor moving headquarters to Flower Mound
A Southern California business is moving its headquarters to Flower Mound, starting with an entire floor of a Lakeside office building, the town of Flower Mound announced Saturday morning. Initially, HFC’s move is expected to create 50 new jobs in Flower Mound, with more expected over time, according to the...
Residents petitioning to allow liquor stores in Flower Mound
A group of Flower Mound residents are hoping they can get voters to decide in May if they want liquor stores to be allowed in their town. In 2007, Flower Mound voters approved the legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption, but not liquor. Mixed beverages were also approved for sale in some restaurants, but the sale of bottled liquor is still not allowed in Flower Mound. To buy liquor for off-site consumption, Flower Mounders have to find a liquor store in another town.
Major changes coming to River Walk restaurant row
The Flower Mound River Walk is now under new management, which is bringing some major changes to the development. The restaurants are still in the transition process from Refined Hospitality Concepts and Centurion American to a new management company, River Walk FNB (Food ‘N Beverage). The new company’s CEO, Greg Retz, said he has worked as a chef for 35 years, most recently at a large tilapia company. He was contacted by an associate of the former River Walk ownership and decided to form the company and move to the River Walk from Florida.
Denton County awards over $1M in grant funds to local nonprofits
Denton County is providing $1.74 million to seven local social service agencies to assist residents in need. As part of the FY 2022-2023 budget, Denton County Commissioners Court recently approved funding for the following agencies:. Children’s Advocacy Center. CASA of Denton County, Inc. Christian Community Action. Health Services of...
Denton County to spray for mosquitoes near Canyon Falls
Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday that a mosquito trap near Canyon Falls has tested positive for West Nile Virus. DCPH will conduct truck-based ground spraying in the area near the positive WNV mosquito trap, at Northwest Regional Airport, beginning Wednesday, according to a DCPH news release. The ground spraying schedule is 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, weather permitting:
H-E-B to break ground on Alliance store next month
H-E-B announced Wednesday its plans to open a new grocery store in far north Tarrant County. The store will be located on the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive in the Alliance area, and will be the closest H-E-B store to much of southern Denton County.
FM 1171 to be closed Saturday
FM 1171 will be closed most of the day Saturday at the railroad crossing in west Flower Mound. A contractor for Union Pacific Railroad will be paving near the crossing to improve the road condition at the crossing, just west of the Hwy 377 interchange, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. FM 1171 will be closed from Hwy 377 to Panorama Trail.
Flower Mound Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Aug. 3, officers responded to a disturbance in the 3300 block of Camden, where a man was banging on doors and yelling at passing vehicles. While officers attempted to get him to a treatment facility, he spit in two of their faces and caused damage to a patrol vehicle.
Touched by Suicide to host 16th annual Memorial Walk in Flower Mound
The 16th annual Touched By Suicide Memorial Walk will be held next month in Flower Mound. Participants will come together Nov. 12 at Parker Square and complete a 1.5-mile walk in remembrance of those lost to suicide, and to support local prevention programs, monthly support groups and the Denton County LOSS team.
Ancient forest leaves indelible impression on area
Cross Timbers Road, Cross Timbers Development District, The Cross Timbers Gazette... it seems everywhere you turn in North Texas, you see the words “Cross Timbers.” Newcomers to the area may wonder what the Cross Timbers is and why it’s immortalized in names all over the area. The...
Weir: Denton County Commissioners put $650 million proposition on the ballot
On August 16, 2022, the Denton County Commissioners Court unanimously called for a $650 million bond election proposition to be on the ballot Nov. 8, to improve roads, bridges, and highways. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond election is the first road improvement bond program sought by Denton County since 2008, about 14 years ago.
Seniors have fun on the dancefloor, squared
Toby Thomason doesn’t always agree with everything his wife Judy suggests. But he remembers the day roughly 50 years ago when she dragged him along for a fun night of square dancing. He did it begrudgingly at first because, well, happy wife, happy life. But then something crazy happened — he actually enjoyed it.
TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407
The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
Argyle Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Aug. 4 at 2:38 p.m., an officer responded to a home because someone reported they kept their dog in the garage with no ventilation. The officer found the dog in the house with air conditioning and plenty of food and water. Residents in the home said the caller was probably their son’s ex-wife or an ex-employee trying to cause trouble.
Highland Village man identified as victim of motorcycle crash on FM 407
Police have released the identity of the motorcyclist who died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Argyle to host community meeting about Street Improvement Project
The town of Argyle is inviting residents to a community meeting next week to discuss the 2022 Street Improvement Project. Hickory Hill Road, stretching from Walnut Street (just east of Argyle Town Hall) to North Gibbons Road (Argyle town limits), and C. Taylor Road, stretching from Old Justin Road to Crawford Road, will soon be heading into construction as part of the 2022 Street Improvement Project, according to the town website. During the upcoming community meeting, town staff and representatives from the town engineer firm and construction company will discuss the start date, anticipated completion date and detour route with residents.
Double Oak Police Beat
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 8/16 – Ordinance Violation – Brown Cliff Ct – Officer responded to reports of solicitors going door to door selling electricity. Officer located multiple solicitors identified them and informed them of permit process. 8/19 – Fraud/Scam...
Local police collecting unused medications for National Drug Take Back Day
Residents in southern Denton County — and around the country — can safely dispose of their unused prescription drugs this weekend with the help of local police departments. This Saturday, Oct. 29, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a nationwide effort by the DEA to provide a...
Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold casino event in Flower Mound
Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star is inviting the community to its first Big Deal Casino Night event in Flower Mound next month. The fundraiser, presented by Charles Schwab, is being described as a “Gatsby-Glamour event” with live music, food, drinks and casino-style fun. Guests are encouraged to wear their best 1920s attire. Tickets start at $100, and for those looking to up the ante, a limited number of VIP tickets are available, providing exclusive access to a speakeasy-themed lounge and high roller Texas Hold ‘Em tables.
Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
