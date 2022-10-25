Read full article on original website
Trump to hold rally for Grassley, Reynolds in Sioux City next Thursday
SIOUX CITY — Former President Donald Trump is returning to Sioux City next Thursday for a pre-election rally. The announcement from Trump’s political action committee says the event will highlight “Trump endorsed candidates” Kim Reynolds and Chuck Grassley. Senator Grassley anticipates he’ll get to address the crowd.
Obama tries to rescue Democrats from US midterm losses
In the run-up to the high-stakes midterm elections next week, President Joe Biden is out on the stump in many states. Joe Biden, who prides himself on being a president of the "middle class," far from the Washington bubble, has nevertheless given the impression since the beginning of the campaign that he does not relish straying into hostile electoral territory.
Meeting next week to discuss State Highway 3 bridge replacement in Butler County
DUMONT — The Iowa Department of Transportation will be holding a virtual and in-person public information meeting next week to discuss the proposed bridge replacement on State Highway 3 over the Hartgraves Creek overflow, about a half-mile west of County Road T-16 in Butler County. Iowa DOT and consultant...
Trump to rally in Iowa ahead of November 8th election as he teases 2024
