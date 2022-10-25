Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Contract lifecycle management company Icertis is raising more cash
Bellevue, Wash.-based contract management software provider Icertis raised $75 million, according to a new SEC filing. We’ve reached out to the company for more details and will update this story when we hear back. Update: Icertis confirmed the funding amount listed in the filing. “We have a strong capital position and view this financing as an opportunity to ensure maximum flexibility for our business as we continue to drive the category forward in the future,” Icertis CFO Rajat Bahri said in an emailed statement.
getnews.info
Fulcrum HR Consulting Continues to Transform Companies via Leadership Development Initiatives
CEO Kelly Kubicek is guiding clients to provide better experiences for employees per her unique ‘Get Real’ philosophy. Fulcrum HR Consulting, in conjunction with CEO Kelly Kubicek, is pleased to announce its ongoing mission to make human resources (HR) more transparent, via thought leadership and a ‘Get Real’ philosophy.
Sierra Space and IBM Collaborate on the Next Generation of Space Technology and Software Platforms
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.
salestechstar.com
OnviSource Offers AI-Driven, Automated Analytics Across Multi-Vendor Systems with Initiatives
UniverSum Teleservice Delivers Cloud Solutions that Operate Seamlessly across Multi-Vendor Telephone Answering Systems and Applications, as well as Funding Certain User Associations’ Efforts in Enhancing Member Benefits. OnviSource announced the successful deployment of its new initiative, UniverSum Teleservice. UniverSum Teleservice extends Company’s new Intelligent Transformation beyond Intelligent Automation™ strategy...
marinelink.com
Marlink helps drive Odfjell’s Digital Strategy
Marlink signed an agreement with Odfjell Management AS to provide seamless access to global enterprise and crew applications across 52 vessels. The contract includes 43 vessels managed by Odfjell Management Norway and another nine operated by Thome Management Singapore. Marlink will deploy its hybrid connectivity solution to the fleet, including high throughput VSAT, L-band and 4G services using software-defined routing (SD-WAN) for seamless, intelligent data flow via Marlink’s onboard XChange router.
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
satnews.com
Fleet Space appoints a new Chief Product Officer
Fleet Space has announced that Dr. Hemant Chaurasia has formally joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this crucial new, C-suite role, Dr. Chaurasia will guide Fleet Space products through every step of their lifecycle, from defining the initial strategy and developing the product roadmap to final delivery and deployment.
salestechstar.com
Delinea Appoints Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the appointment of Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. Puccio assumes leadership of Delinea’s world-class global partner ecosystem, consisting of value-added resellers, global systems integrators, strategic alliances, and technical partners.
thefastmode.com
Red Hat Launches its Workstation-as-a-Service Offering on AWS
Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS, a cloud-based, virtual workstation built on the hardened innovation foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Accessible via an Amazon-provided NICE DCV client or standard web browsers, the service delivers a high-end Red Hat Enterprise Linux...
constructiontechnology.media
Trackunit working on software development kit
Telematics specialist Trackunit said it is working on the development of a Trackunit Software Development Kit to make it easy for OEMs, rental companies and contractors to adopt its telematics platform. David Swan, Senior Vice President of Products at Trackunit, speaking to International Rental News at Bauma, said he hoped...
Desktop Metal Names Jason Cole Chief Financial Officer
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced Jason Cole will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10. He will report to Desktop Metal Founder and CEO Ric Fulop. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005088/en/ Jason Cole will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Desktop Metal, effective Nov. 10. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
MegaHoot Technologies Partners with Sundowner Future Properties to Develop Blockchain Enabled Property Technology Platforms
MegaHoot Technologies along with Sundowner Future Properties are developing property technology systems for the luxury real estate market. It was announced today that American software and technology company, MegaHoot Technologies, Inc “MegaHoot”, has partnered with Kenya based real estate development company Sundowner Future Properties to develop and deploy innovative blockchain enabled property technology systems that will span across building management systems, risk management systems, property management, payment and aggregation systems.
TechCrunch
Devtron raises fresh capital for its cloud DevOps platform
At least, that’s the opinion of Prashant Ghildiyal, one of the co-founders of Devtron, a startup offering a platform to address what he believes are the top challenges facing the DevOps space. A container management system, Devtron offers a low-code delivery platform optimized for Kubernetes. (“Containers” are packages of software that contain the necessary elements to run in any environment.) The platform handles app management, security and more, providing an interface that abstracts away the underlying infrastructure.
+850 Health Innovators Reunited in Milan, Italy, to Shape the Future of Health at Frontiers Health Global Conference 2022
MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- After the success of the 2021 edition, Frontiers Health 2022 was hosted again in the city of Milan, Italy, on October 20 th and 21 st at the impressive location of Palazzo del Ghiaccio & Frigoriferi Milanesi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005839/en/ Frontiers Health Global Conference 2022 (Photo: Frontiers Health)
Fanatics Announces Appointment of Renowned Global Human Resources Executive and Organizational Leader Orlando Ashford as Chief People Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Today, Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, announced the appointment of highly regarded executive Orlando Ashford to the newly created role of Chief People Officer (CPO) at Fanatics Holdings. In this position, Orlando will work closely with the company’s three distinct businesses – Commerce, Collectibles and Betting & Gaming, while managing global human resources for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005101/en/ Orlando Ashford - Chief People Officer, Fanatics Holdings (Photo: Business Wire)
cxmtoday.com
Analytic Index Forms Strategic Partnership with The Mars Agency
Digital commerce expert Analytic Index has positioned itself to make an even greater impact on the connected commerce marketplace through a formal partnership with The Mars Agency, a provider of connected commerce. Through the agreement, Analytic Index will provide the retail search and digital shelf intelligence captured through its unique...
Cybersecurity Startup Protexxa Raises $4 Million in Seed Funding to Protect Businesses and Individuals Online as Cybercrime Accelerates
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Cybersecurity startup Protexxa today announced it has raised CAD$4 million in seed funding. The company, which launched at an intimate event earlier this month, aims to address the risk to businesses resulting from gaps in personal cybersecurity for both companies and individuals. Its seed funding round was led by BKR Capital, which makes transformational investments in disruptive companies and promising Black technology founders. The Firehood Angels and several angel investors, including Jeff Fettes, Annette Verschuren, and Leen Li also participated in the round. The funds will be used to build out the cybersecurity platform with assisted remediation technology, facilitate pilots with global customers, and prepare to scale its operations. The company is currently in the process of filing several patents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005716/en/ Protexxa is the brainchild of global information technology leader and cybersecurity executive Claudette McGowan. The company aims to address the risk to businesses resulting from gaps in personal cybersecurity for both companies and individuals. (Photo: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Understanding the Past, Present, and Future of AI
The replication of human intellectual processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. Expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision are examples of AI applications. How does artificial intelligence work?. As the excitement surrounding AI has grown, businesses have been scurrying to showcase how...
datafloq.com
How Is Forming A Vertical MSP Advantageous for Cybersecurity?
Amid the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, several industry analysts have urged managed service providers to spread their product and service lines across various market segments to lower business hazards and ensure they can survive periods of economic instability. However, there is a compelling case for MSPs to stay in their lane, specialize in one industry, and advance up the IT/business value chain to get longer-term benefits.
Better for Earth, Better for Business. iSi North America Introduces the Eco Series System of Whippers and Chargers. Up to 15% More Servings. More Than 10% Savings in Ingredient Costs.
FAIRFIELD N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- As the leader in fresh whipped cream solutions, iSi has taken on the challenge to reduce climate impact with investments in factories, purpose driven product development, and care for the world. The company is proud to introduce the revolutionary new Eco Series Green Whip and Eco Series Professional Charger for whipping food. Now, restaurants, cafes, and home chefs can serve delicious, fresh whipped cream and cold foams with a substantially lower climate impact while enjoying significant ingredients cost savings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005770/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
