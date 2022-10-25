Read full article on original website
NFL Week 8 picks: 49ers beat Rams; Eagles still perfect; Raiders, Cowboys win
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield weighs in on potential trade from Panthers
Could Baker Mayfield be traded for the second time in less than a year? While the outcome does not seem likely, it is plausible enough that the Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked about it on Thursday. Mayfield was firm when asked if he would want a trade away from the...
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Three receivers New York Giants should target before the NFL trade deadline
It’s without question that the New York Giants have been the biggest surprise in the NFL through the first seven weeks of the season. After five consecutive years of double-digit losses and a rookie head coach installed, few could have fathomed that the team would be 6-1 as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. But head coach Brian Daboll has shown the leadership qualities of a veteran coach and has his team playing smart and fundamentally sound football.
Another Duke assistant visits No. 1 point guard
Last week, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas dropped by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pa.) to visit five-star sophomore Meleek Thomas, who ranks No. 7 overall in his class and No. 1 among 2025 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports. RELATED: Duke assistant checks in ...
Yardbarker
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'
Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Yardbarker
Jerry Jeudy to Giants rumors heat up following Kadarius Toney trade
The New York Giants trade one of their wide receivers on Thursday, and that has some wondering whether the team has a bigger move in store. The Giants traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for two draft picks. The Giants have a weakness at wide receiver, so there has been speculation that they could try to add someone.
Yardbarker
Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans
With the Texans off to a rough start at 1-4-1, it makes sense for them to consider trading Cooks. He has a cap hit of $9.8 million this year, but that goes up to $26.6 million in 2023 and 24.6 million in 2024. Cooks would add a much-needed element of...
247Sports
Former N.C. A&T basketball team member Kwagi Heath takes over the GHOE tailgate
We like to keep the Aggies posted on former North Carolina A&T State University and today we have a special treat. N.C. A&T's Kwagi Heath was once a member of the North Carolina A&T Aggie basketball program but now he's all over the playing field - including Truist Stadium. A former marketing major who is making the department proud.
Yardbarker
Broncos owner Greg Penner disappointed by $4.65 billion purchase
Penner, the chairman of Walmart and member of the Walton-Penner family, purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion in August. According to NBC Sports, the purchase was the most expensive in the history of North American sports. The Broncos have failed to live up to their price tag. They're last in...
WCNC
Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 28, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it's a Friday night in late October, it must be high school football season. And that means the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is bringing you another week of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team takes a look at some of the most...
Yardbarker
Bengals Updates on Logan Wilson, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, and La'el Collins
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was obviously out on Friday and could be placed on injured reserve in the near future. The star receiver wasn't at team facilities again on Friday as he continues to get his hip evaluated. Linebacker Logan Wilson practiced in full for a second-straight day. Trey...
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans, Laremy Tunsil
According to Jason La Canfora, the Colts would “move heaven and earth” to trade the contract of QB Matt Ryan now that they have no plans on going back to him as their starting quarterback. However, La Canfora mentions that Ryan’s contract and the poor play from this...
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
Yardbarker
Three players Bills could target at trade deadline
Buffalo remains in the market for roster upgrades. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Here are potential options for the Bills. A starting defensive line of Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, and D.J. Jones is Super Bowl caliber. Jones made the Colts' Ryan Kelly, among the league's best centers, look terrible in Week 5.
HS Sports Xtra: Sectional Saturday and Level 2 Playoffs
(WFRV) – In this week’s edition of High School Sports Xtra, we recap Level 2 of the WIAA football playoffs, run through highlights and scores from Saturday’s volleyball and soccer sectional finals, and profile Kimberly running back Blake Barry. Click the videos below to watch the full show. Game of the Week: 7-seed Notre Dame […]
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears promote OL from practice squad as injuries mount
Chicago Bears promoted an offensive lineman this week. The Chicago Bears are putting more faith in undrafted free agents this season. The Bears offensive line is banged up before their Week 8 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears will be facing a ferocious pass rush without their center, Lucas Patrick, who had to be carted off the MNF game with a toe injury. He’s expected to be placed on the injured reserve this week. Patrick wasn’t the only offensive line injured this week.
