Sierra Space and IBM Collaborate on the Next Generation of Space Technology and Software Platforms
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.
Reliable Robotics Awarded Phase III U.S. Air Force Contract to Optimize Aircraft Autonomy and Conduct Flight Test Campaigns
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft systems, today announced a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to further demonstrate the performance and safety of remotely piloted aircraft in more operating environments. Reliable has now won sequential Phase I, Phase II and Phase III SBIR contracts from the government to advance autonomous capabilities for existing aircraft. With this most recent award, Reliable will build on its set of autonomy solutions to optimize aircraft control under a broad range of contingencies, and then test them in a series of flight test campaigns. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005394/en/ Reliable Robotics is developing a safe and reliable autonomy solution for its commercial and government customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
Vicksburg Post
ERDC uses digital twin technology to recreate damaged Air Force base
The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) has partnered with Tyndall Air Force Base to complete a multibillion-dollar reconstruction project, and with the help of the Research and Development Environment (RDE) network and digital twin technology, Tyndall is on its way to being the country’s most advanced military installation to date — an Installation of the Future.
Benzinga
Teledyne FLIR Defense Receives $48.7M Contract for Long-Range Imaging Systems for US Coast Guard
Will deliver SeaFLIR 280 surveillance systems to modernize Coast Guard Cutter fleet. Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY, announced that it has been awarded a $48.7 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide Maritime Forward Looking Infrared (MARFLIR) II sensors as well as multiple variants of its SeaFLIR® 280-HD surveillance systems for use by the United States Coast Guard (USCG).
nationalinterest.org
The Army Is Preparing to Send Robotic Warfighters to Battle
In many cases, setting the conditions for continued modernization through common protocols, IP standards, and interfaces is a key focus of GDLS as it seeks to anticipate and respond to Army requirements. At both the Association of the U.S. Army 2021 and 2022 Annual Meeting and Expositions, General Dynamics Land...
PC Magazine
1 Million Gigabit Internet Speed Reached With a Single Chip and Laser
Researchers in Europe have developed an efficient way to deliver internet speeds at over 1 million gigabits per second through a single chip and laser system. The experiment achieved a speed of 1.8 petabits per second, or nearly twice the amount of internet traffic the world transmits at the same rate. Amazingly, the feat was pulled off using only a single optical light source.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone, Samsung Collaborate with Marvell to Run 5G O-RAN Commercial Pilot in Germany
Vodafone and Samsung Electronics announced that they are jointly cooperating with major silicon provider Marvell to accelerate the performance and adoption of 5G Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) across Europe. In addition to Open RAN’s unique multi-vendor benefits, which allow operators to mix and match different software and hardware, this...
thefastmode.com
Threat Detection Firm Stamus Networks Signs Partner Agreement with Netmetrix
Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, announced it has signed a partner agreement with Netmetrix. The agreement allows Netmetrix to market Stamus Networks in France. With offices in Suresnes, France, Netmetrix is a value-added integrator that helps companies automate their digital infrastructures. They provide solutions for network testing, observability, and cyber security. Additionally, they offer services such as product integration, customer development, and training.
thefastmode.com
Edgecore Launches the TIP OpenWiFi Cloud Controller
Edgecore Networks announced the launch of its own TIP OpenWiFi cloud controller - Edgecore ecOpen Cloud Controller, which adopts the TIP CloudSDK architecture to manage all OpenWiFi 2.0 devices, enabling the integration of TIP OpenWiFi for MSPs/enterprises to achieve a cloud-to-end multi-vendor Wi-Fi network infrastructure. Edgecore ecOpen Cloud Controller not...
thefastmode.com
Open Systems Launches MDR+ IoT to Protect Connected Devices & OT Apps
Open Systems, a provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services announced the launch of MDR+ IoT, which extends the 24x7 security monitoring of its MDR+, a next generation managed detection and response (MDR) service, to protect connected devices used in Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) applications.
thefastmode.com
Paris La Défense Selects Cellnex to Run 5G mmWave Trial
Paris La Défense has selected Cellnex France as partner to run a 5G mmWave (26Ghz) trial at the heart of this emblematic business district. This project has a twofold aim: firstly, to test the feasibility of a neutral host model allowing the sharing of antennas and infrastructures; and secondly, to experiment with new use cases leveraging very-high-speed 26 GHz 5G (the so-called “millimetre” band) deployed in La Défense district. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and digital ecosystem companies are invited to join Cellnex and its partners.
defensenews.com
Lockheed, IBM’s Red Hat team up to speed AI development for Pentagon
WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin and IBM subsidiary Red Hat agreed to work together to tackle artificial intelligence and data-sharing challenges faced by the U.S. Department of Defense as it prepares to spread forces over greater distances and equip them with smaller, more mobile gear. The collaboration between the defense...
accesslifthandlers.com
Trackunit working on software development kit
Telematics specialist Trackunit said it is working on the development of a Trackunit Software Development Kit to make it easy for OEMs, rental companies and contractors to adopt its telematics platform. David Swan, Senior Vice President of Products at Trackunit, speaking to International Rental News at Bauma, said he hoped...
satnews.com
Department of the Air Force’s space-focused hacking competition winners announced…
Eight of the world’s most accomplished, capture-the-flag, cyber security research teams competed in the unique, space-focused, hacking competition finals of the Hack-A-Sat 3, Oct. 22-23. Organized by the Department of the Air Force, along with the security research community, Hack-A-Sat is an opportunity for a global community of cyber...
NBC New York
The Major Space Players and Diverging Strategies in the Race to Connect Your Smartphone Via Satellites
An ambitious race to connect directly from space to devices like smartphones began in earnest earlier this year. A host of projects and partners – from Apple, Iridium, SpaceX, T-Mobile and AT&T, among others – have come to the fore in 2022. The potential untapped is spurring a...
Startup Parrots is using 5G to develop a bird-shaped, AI-powered machine that helps people with disabilities communicate
Its product, called Polly, is an oblong camera that grips onto wheelchairs and provides a 360-degree view.
TechCrunch
Devtron raises fresh capital for its cloud DevOps platform
At least, that’s the opinion of Prashant Ghildiyal, one of the co-founders of Devtron, a startup offering a platform to address what he believes are the top challenges facing the DevOps space. A container management system, Devtron offers a low-code delivery platform optimized for Kubernetes. (“Containers” are packages of software that contain the necessary elements to run in any environment.) The platform handles app management, security and more, providing an interface that abstracts away the underlying infrastructure.
Aviation International News
Saudia, Lilium Agree to Develop eVTOL Network in Saudi Arabia
Saudia—formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines—has signed with Lilium to acquire 100 Lilium Jet eVTOL aircraft as part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) tied to the proposed development and operation by the Saudi flag carrier of an advanced air mobility network across the kingdom. The companies signed the MOU Wednesday during the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.
techaiapp.com
Army plans $1 billion ‘easy button’ contract to spur cloud migration
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army will roll out a contract worth as much as $1 billion this fiscal year to spur the service’s migration to cloud-based computing. The multi-award, multi-vendor Enterprise Application Migration and Modernization deal, or EAMM, is expected to kick off in the second or third quarter, according to Chief Information Officer Raj Iyer. The contract is meant to make it easier and cheaper to advance the Army’s comprehensive cloud goals, including rapid software development, data-driven decision making and zero-trust cybersecurity.
marinelink.com
Marlink helps drive Odfjell’s Digital Strategy
Marlink signed an agreement with Odfjell Management AS to provide seamless access to global enterprise and crew applications across 52 vessels. The contract includes 43 vessels managed by Odfjell Management Norway and another nine operated by Thome Management Singapore. Marlink will deploy its hybrid connectivity solution to the fleet, including high throughput VSAT, L-band and 4G services using software-defined routing (SD-WAN) for seamless, intelligent data flow via Marlink’s onboard XChange router.
