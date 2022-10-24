Read full article on original website
Father Of St. Louis School Shooting Victim Speaks Out: ‘Alexandria Was My Everything’
A community was devastated yesterday after a St. Louis school shooting left a teacher and a student dead and seven others injured. The post Father Of St Louis School Shooting Victim Speaks Out: ‘Alexandria Was My Everything’ appeared first on NewsOne.
The St. Louis School Shooter’s Family Removed A Gun From Their Home, But Police Said He May Have Gotten It Back
Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack said he believes the gun used in the attack may have been the same one his family had removed from their home, and police are trying to determine how he got it back.
Police took gun from Orlando Harris months before St Louis school shooting
Police confiscated a gun from Orlando Harris months before he attacked a St Louis high school where he shot and killed a teacher and student.Authorities say that they took action after the 19-year-old gunman’s family reported that he had a weapon and asked for it to be removed from their home.St Louis Metropolitan Police’s Interim Chief Michael Sack told reporters that the family had done “everything that they possibly could have done” to help the teenager with mental health issues.This included committing Harris on several occasions as well as providing him with therapy and medication. But the police chief...
St. Louis School Shooter Regained Access to AR-15-Style Rifle Despite Mental Health Concerns, Left Chilling Note: Cops
The 19-year-old who shot and killed one student and one teacher at a St. Louis school had received mental health treatment several times and was committed to a mental institution at least once, according to the police. His parents also called the police multiple times over concerns about his mental health and his access to a gun, the authorities said.
2 students wounded, suspect in custody after reported St. Louis school shooting
School officials said the shooter was stopped by police.
AOL Corp
St. Louis school shooter may have used gun that police confiscated months ago
(Reuters) - A 19-year-old man who went on a deadly shooting rampage at a St. Louis high school this week may have used the same firearm that his mother had removed from the family home several months earlier, the city's police commissioner said on Wednesday. The mother of Orlando Harris,...
