1 Cochran acquires Thomas Team Honda, expanding to Johnstown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The largest automotive retailer in Western Pennsylvania is about to get even larger.

#1 Cochran announced Tuesday the acquisition of Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown, adding its footprint to Cambria County.

The new storefront will be called "#1 Cochran Honda," and will be keeping nearly all of Thomas Team Honda's sales and service professionals, bringing the total of its team to almost 1,300.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence to the Johnstown market and to add this all-important franchise to our new-vehicle lineup," said #1 Cochran President and CEO Rob Cochran. "With the inclusion of Honda, we now offer every major mainstream brand in the market, all available for purchase in our stores or 100 percent online."

Thomas Team Honda was a staple in the automotive industry in Johnstown. The Thomas Automotive Group has been in business for more than 100 years, serving citizens of Johnstown, Bedford and Cumberland, Maryland.

"Like Thomas Team Honda, we are a homegrown, family-owned business with deep ties to our customers and communities. At a time when many dealers are selling to private equity firms and national chains, we are proud that Honda will remain family owned, and we're eager to get to know the Johnstown community," Cochran said.

#1 Cochran now operates 30 franchises, representing 19 different brands.