ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL draft: Updated 1st-round order after Week 7

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VsQA_0im3OVPW00

We’re nearing the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season, and that means a clearer picture is starting to form at the top of next year’s draft order.

There’s a new No. 1 in the race for the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft, as the Detroit Lions took the lead thanks to the Carolina Panthers’ upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Three of the top six picks in the current order (and four of the top 11) were acquired via trade, as teams that traded away their top selection haven’t exactly been lighting the world on fire so far this season.

As we head into Week 8, here’s what the first-round order would look like if next year’s draft took place after Week 7 action (via Tankathon):

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HKGv_0im3OVPW00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfmjG_0im3OVPW00
(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6RcF_0im3OVPW00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhJcx_0im3OVPW00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TLDNf_0im3OVPW00
(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVApb_0im3OVPW00
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eccM6_0im3OVPW00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYo85_0im3OVPW00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAu2W_0im3OVPW00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSqGR_0im3OVPW00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OS6Rw_0im3OVPW00
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vr9nJ_0im3OVPW00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9NSD_0im3OVPW00
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlibd_0im3OVPW00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8jy4_0im3OVPW00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHurI_0im3OVPW00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkMOh_0im3OVPW00
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjGmK_0im3OVPW00
Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRGmA_0im3OVPW00
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dU2kA_0im3OVPW00
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmNP4_0im3OVPW00
(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gAPQK_0im3OVPW00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfP9O_0im3OVPW00
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05NT6w_0im3OVPW00
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fE4dc_0im3OVPW00
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIlF4_0im3OVPW00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEw2T_0im3OVPW00
(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqS4K_0im3OVPW00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNOc8_0im3OVPW00
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ljR7h_0im3OVPW00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZifN_0im3OVPW00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster shakeup sends 3 to IR, add 5 vs Bears in Week 8

It was all good just a week ago. Entering this point in time in Week 7, the conversation in this space was about the Cowboys getting themselves healthy heading into the middle of the season. The most important cog, quarterback Dak Prescott was returning and the team’s injury report was thinning out. Now? Dallas has to once again shake up their roster to get themselves prepared for the next opponent, the Chicago Bears.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears get back to work this weekend on a short week following their dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. They’re back on the road, this time heading down to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys and hopefully start a winning streak for the first time this season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shares team's mentality at halftime in Week 8 win vs. Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night, but the victory didn’t come easy. The first half was a struggle for the offense that saw quarterback Lamar Jackson throw the ball 30 times compared to just seven runs. However, the unit adjusted at halftime and played a phenomenal second half, with the whole team looking confident.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three LSU players among ESPN's top transfers in college football this season

The roster rebuild LSU undertook this offseason under first-year coach Brian Kelly simply wouldn’t have been possible prior to the transfer portal era. Heading into last year’s Texas Bowl, LSU had just 39 available scholarship players. After a mass exodus of talent to the transfer portal and the draft, things looked like they could be dire in Baton Rouge in 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

13 notable quotes from Dan Lanning following Oregon’s imperfect win vs. California

The scoreboard will show an 18-point victory for the Oregon Ducks. A victory in a game where they put 586 total yards of offense — the most ever allowed by California head coach Justin Wilcox — and an impressive 6 total touchdowns from quarterback Bo Nix. If you look at the stat sheet and saw only the numbers, you’d walk away with the impression that it was a dominant showing from the Ducks, who won their seventh-straight game and scored more than 40 points for the seventh-straight time. If you watched the game, though, then you know that this was far below...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy