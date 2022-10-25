Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Pendleton council candidate bows out
PENDLETON — Two seats on the five-member Pendleton Town Council are on the ballot this year, and voters have a choice between two boxes to check in each case. However, the decision in one of those races might be easier for those who haven’t voted already, after one candidate recently pulled out of the race.
Bartholomew County’s American Rescue Plan expenses reviewed
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Auditor Pia O’Connor reviewed American Rescue Plan (ARP) expenses for the third quarter of this year at the most recent Bartholomew County Commissioners Meeting. The figures she reviewed will be sent to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which administers funds from the ARP.
Four HSE School Board candidates earn endorsement of Fishers FOP
HSE District 1 – Tiffany Pascoe. The endorsement came after reviewing an independent investigation of a “Defund the Police” poster that had been displayed in the classroom of the younger brother of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz, a Fishers High School graduate, was killed in the line of duty this past summer. The FOP statement read that the HSE response to the investigation “failed to address the root cause of the issue, which is that the school district allows anti-police sentiment to be posted in their school buildings.”
Unhoused encampment evictions raise questions, force occupants to move elsewhere
Police and county officials, along with a hired firm from Indianapolis, cleared an unhoused encampment Oct. 6 off public Monroe County land south of Second Street. This removal is one of several in the past year as the city and county has continuously cleared camps, forcing those who are unhoused to relocate.
Perry Township increasing teacher pay
INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers in Perry Township are getting a pay raise after the school board approved a measure Monday. Effective immediately, all teachers in the district will earn an additional $4,000 on their base pay. The increase is retroactive for the 2022-2023 school year, and means teacher salaries will range from $48,000 to $92,881, depending on experience.
Following the general election in Bartholomew County
On November 8, voters in Bartholomew County will decide who will take four county-wide positions.
Following the general election in Madison County
On November 8, voters in Madison County will decide who will take five contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions.
Following the Monroe County primary election races
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Monroe County will decide who will take three contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions along with a school referendum. Among the county-wide elections are the county commissioner, recorder and sheriff. You can follow along below for the latest […]
Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night. The Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between Lebanon...
Parent asks: no CRT in Noblesville Schools?
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city
Inspectors found 188 violations, and public safety first responders racked up more than one hundred calls to the motel in the last year.
Quality Mill Supply acquired
Franklin-based Quality Mill Supply Co., a longtime industrial supplier, has been acquired by Martin Supply, an industrial supply company based in Alabama. QMS was started in 1944 and operates five locations throughout Indiana. Quality Mill sells a variety of materials for industrial use, including tools, raw materials and lubricants. The...
Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change
Language reshaping how Indiana communities participate in a food and drink tax worth roughly $90 million a year was a step away from becoming law last March, before state legislators excised it last-minute. But one of its most dedicated proponents says he’ll try again this year, prompting resistance — even resentment and defiance — from […] The post Indiana communities wait uneasily as lawmakers eye food and drink tax change appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield
Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
One-week countywide Burn Ban declared
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) says that the Bartholomew County Commissioners have declared and signed a Disaster Emergency Proclamation for a countywide Burn Ban that goes into effect today, Tuesday, October 25. The ban was requested by the county fire chiefs and continues for one week....
Reuse project offers a new take on an Indy original
Phase One of the restoration of the historic Stutz building in downtown Indianapolis is nearly complete. Developer SomeraRoad acquired the 1912 building at the beginning of 2021 and has invested $100 million to modernize the 110-year-old former car factory. The project encompasses 441,000 square feet of space, spanning a 3.8...
Planned improvements to the Red Line will close North Meridian for approx. 30 days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is planning to shut down North Meridian Street for approximately 30 days on Nov. 7 for planned improvements on the Fall Creek Ivy Tech Red Line Station; some riders said this will cause issues in their commutes. David Bennett frequently uses this bus stop. “I...
Ivy Tech to Offer Accelerated Statewide IT Certification Programs
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College announced today that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN:Brown County airman dies in aircraft accident in European skies
By early 1944, some two plus years after Pearl Harbor, the “Arsenal of Democracy” that was the United States was exhibiting its full force on the Axis powers. Defense plants were pumping out weapons and munitions that would in the end overwhelm Germany and Japan. This was no...
