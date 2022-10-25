ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

Taking sanctuary in a modest Asian art gallery

There’s this quiet and modest exhibition on the Chazen Museum’s second floor which I’ve been visiting occasionally when I’m feeling restless and missing home. During my time in Madison, I’ve developed a habit of roaming around everywhere vacantly, as if in fielding the long distances I’m somehow collapsing the empty space between San Francisco and myself.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo finds no evidence of discrimination or hostile workplace allegations

An independent investigation into the work culture of Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of discrimination or a hostile work environment, despite a history of allegations. The investigation, led by retired Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, resulted in a 51-page report that detailed explanations for her findings. Judge Bailey-Rihn concluded the claims did not meet legal thresholds.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin Speech and Debate wins Loyola Rambler Debate Tournament, places in Mid-America Forensics League Tournaments

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Speech and Debate team won the Loyola Rambler Debate Tournament and placed fourth at the Mid-America Forensics League's fourth tournament last week. “Winning felt cool, it definitely did, but I wouldn’t say it was particularly the highlight of the tournament, I enjoyed the rest of it,”...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin upsets No. 1 Nebraska in national title rematch

The Nebraska Cornhuskers just recently claimed the No. 1 spot in the nation over Texas, heading into the match with an 18-1 overall record and 10-0 in the Big Ten. Nebraska is the toughest and highest ranked competition the Wisconsin Badgers have faced this season, but not only did Wisconsin get the win — they managed to do it in three sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18. These two teams are now tied for first in the Big Ten at 10-1 alongside Ohio State.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Vehicle crashes into Sun Prairie restaurant

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Sun Prairie restaurant late Wednesday morning, the city’s fire department reported. According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, emergency crews responded to the business,...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered

Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
WAUKESHA, WI
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road

MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. ﻿ Once emergency...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Plea hearing scheduled for man charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann in 2008

MADISON, Wis. — A plea hearing has been scheduled for later this week in the case of a man accused of killing Brittany Zimmermann in downtown Madison in 2008. Online court records show a plea/sentencing hearing for David Kahl, 56, has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday. He faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Zimmermann’s death. Zimmermann, who...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies in grain elevator incident in Seward

SEWARD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called to a grain elevator in Seward on Tuesday morning on reports of an unconscious person. The incident happened at ADM Grain Company, 16100 3rd Street around 8:49 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, the employee, a 63-year-old man from Winnebago, suffered a heart attack and fell […]
SEWARD, IL
Daily Cardinal

Q&A: State Rep. Francesca Hong reflects on her first term ahead of November elections

State Rep. Francesca Hong (D), who represents the 76th Assembly District which includes portions of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, is seeking reelection in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Hong, who co-owns Morris Ramen in downtown Madison, became the first Asian American member of the Wisconsin Legislature when she was...

