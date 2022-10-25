Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Daily Cardinal
Taking sanctuary in a modest Asian art gallery
There’s this quiet and modest exhibition on the Chazen Museum’s second floor which I’ve been visiting occasionally when I’m feeling restless and missing home. During my time in Madison, I’ve developed a habit of roaming around everywhere vacantly, as if in fielding the long distances I’m somehow collapsing the empty space between San Francisco and myself.
Daily Cardinal
Investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo finds no evidence of discrimination or hostile workplace allegations
An independent investigation into the work culture of Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of discrimination or a hostile work environment, despite a history of allegations. The investigation, led by retired Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, resulted in a 51-page report that detailed explanations for her findings. Judge Bailey-Rihn concluded the claims did not meet legal thresholds.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin Speech and Debate wins Loyola Rambler Debate Tournament, places in Mid-America Forensics League Tournaments
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Speech and Debate team won the Loyola Rambler Debate Tournament and placed fourth at the Mid-America Forensics League's fourth tournament last week. “Winning felt cool, it definitely did, but I wouldn’t say it was particularly the highlight of the tournament, I enjoyed the rest of it,”...
WISN
'Sweetest little girls ever,' father of girls killed in Hartland murder-suicide speaks out
HARTLAND, Wis. — It was Friday, Oct. 21, detectives arrived at Kyle Kleemeier's home to break the devastating news. His two daughters, 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, were found dead inside their Hartland apartment along with their mom, Jessica McKisick, her husband, Connor McKisick, and their two twin half-brothers.
Reddit User Posing As Juror In Waukesha Trial Comes Clean After Judge Gets The Cops Involved
A Reddit post supposedly written by an anonymous juror stalled the alleged Waukesha Christmas parade killer’s trial Tuesday, only for its creator to claim it was “all a prank” after the judge referred the matter to police. After concluding arguments had ended, Judge Jennifer Dorow announced at about
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin upsets No. 1 Nebraska in national title rematch
The Nebraska Cornhuskers just recently claimed the No. 1 spot in the nation over Texas, heading into the match with an 18-1 overall record and 10-0 in the Big Ten. Nebraska is the toughest and highest ranked competition the Wisconsin Badgers have faced this season, but not only did Wisconsin get the win — they managed to do it in three sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18. These two teams are now tied for first in the Big Ten at 10-1 alongside Ohio State.
nbc15.com
Vehicle crashes into Sun Prairie restaurant
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Sun Prairie restaurant late Wednesday morning, the city’s fire department reported. According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, emergency crews responded to the business,...
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered
Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
Plea hearing scheduled for man charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann in 2008
MADISON, Wis. — A plea hearing has been scheduled for later this week in the case of a man accused of killing Brittany Zimmermann in downtown Madison in 2008. Online court records show a plea/sentencing hearing for David Kahl, 56, has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday. He faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Zimmermann’s death. Zimmermann, who...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wisconsin men, company banned from doing business, fined for roofing and consumer protection act violations
TOPEKA – (October 27, 2022) – Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge,...
Man dies in grain elevator incident in Seward
SEWARD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called to a grain elevator in Seward on Tuesday morning on reports of an unconscious person. The incident happened at ADM Grain Company, 16100 3rd Street around 8:49 a.m. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, the employee, a 63-year-old man from Winnebago, suffered a heart attack and fell […]
Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks rages in court, attacks witnesses in cross-examination
Darrell Brooks Jr. attacked witnesses during cross-examination in his first-degree intentional homicide trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Daily Cardinal
Q&A: State Rep. Francesca Hong reflects on her first term ahead of November elections
State Rep. Francesca Hong (D), who represents the 76th Assembly District which includes portions of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, is seeking reelection in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Hong, who co-owns Morris Ramen in downtown Madison, became the first Asian American member of the Wisconsin Legislature when she was...
Wisconsin parade attack suspect appears to cry as judge praises him for good behavior
Waukesha Christmas parade massacre suspect Darrell Brooks appeared to break down in tears during his trial Friday as the presiding Wisconsin judge praised his behavior while Brooks represented himself in court.
Comments / 0