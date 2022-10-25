Read full article on original website
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Famous Knaus Berry Farm reopens for season
MIAMI - MIAMI - South Floridians can now get their much-needed fix of Knaus Berry Farm's gooey, warm cinnamon rolls.The famous farm reopened for the season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. People started lining up at 3 a.m. to be the first ones in the store. "I wanted to be the first person in line," said Enrique Miranda. When asked how much he likes the cinnamon rolls, he said, "I like them more than anything in the world, they're like the best cinnamon buns in the world." In addition to its famous and delicious cinnamon rolls,...
Miami New Times
Donatella Arpaia's Noma Beach at Redfish Is Her Passion Project
Redfish, the waterfront restaurant located inside Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables, has always been a spot beautiful enough for anniversary dinners, birthdays, and even proposals. In 2017, the restaurant suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Irma and remained closed for several years until chef Adrianne Calvo reopened it in 2019.
Taste Of The Town: Southport Raw Bar serves up fresh seafood in casual dockside setting
FORT LAUDERDALE - If you haven't been to Southport Raw Bar in Fort Lauderdale, you're missing out on a local landmark institution. "You want to know something? I'm more comfortable here than in the living room in my house," said Buddy Sherman, co-owner of Southport Raw Bar. The carefree, dockside dining spot first opened its doors in 1973, making it the oldest raw bar in Broward County. On the menu are their famous fresh seafood dishes and more, with heavy heapings of fresh oysters. Sherman said for him, it was love at first sight. "I started here as the first bus...
NBC Miami
Iconic Sweet Treat Destination Knaus Berry Farm Reopens Tuesday
If you're a fan of everything from delicious cinnamon rolls to milkshakes to fresh produce, you're in luck with the reopening of Knaus Berry Farm on Tuesday. The family owned farm, located off Southwest 248th Street near 160th Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade, will remain open until mid-April. Knaus Berry Farms...
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Halloween Drinks, Food, Karaoke, and Parties
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include costume karaoke, Halloween donuts, a special "ice scream" menu, and New Time's guides for spooky drinks and themed restaurant events. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. Costume Karaoke. Pick out your best costume...
secretmiami.com
4 Magical Ice Skating Rinks In Miami For A Perfect Winter Outing
It feels like it’s summer all year long in Miami, which makes high temperatures the perfect excuse to indulge in wintery activities like ice skating. And while most skating rinks are open all year long, this quintessential winter activity is perfect for getting into the holiday mood and feeling extra festive! So get your skates on ASAP and check these out:
Click10.com
Spooky Season: Halloween events happening this weekend
Halloween is almost here and there are plenty of events happening this weekend in South Florida to get in the spirit. When the sun goes down Friday, Horrorland Miami will come alive until late Monday night. The promise for ticket holders is a 15,000 square foot journey designed to prey on phobias with “devilish dens” and “lurid lairs.”
Miami New Times
Major Food Group Opens Contessa in Design District
Major Food Group (MFG), the restaurant group that has been on a growth spree since opening Carbone in Miami in early 2021, is now opening another Italian restaurant. But Contessa, which opens in the Design District on Friday, pulls its influence from a completely different region than Carbone, says MFG partner, Mario Carbone. "I think they're as different as they can be while still being Italian. Carbone celebrates the Italian food that was born in America, with roots in Southern Italy. Contessa is very much inverse, with a menu that celebrates Northern Italy," says Carbone.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Cocktail Bars in Miami
There have been times when Miami was better known for its crime scene than its cocktail scene, but oh how things have changed. Thanks to several talented Magic City bartenders and the growth of cocktail culture, the Magic City has made a name for itself with a growing mixology game offering plenty of places to whet your whistle.
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
margatetalk.com
Dog of the Week: Reggie is a Photogenic Pup Looking for Forever Home
“Paint me like one of your French bulldogs,” said Reggie to the volunteer right before this photo was taken — well, he would have if he could. The black and white American Staffordshire Terrier is two years old and weighs 62 pounds. According to Broward County Animal Care, he arrived at the shelter in August. The staff said Reggie has a gentle spirit, listens well to commands, and is good with people.
Miami New Times
700 Euclid: Another Slice of Miami Beach History Crumbles
The Annell apartment building in Miami Beach — once a booming hotel known for its Mediterranean revival architecture and rich history — is now shuttered and uninhabited. In June, city officials found the 87-year-old building to be unsafe to house tenants. Following a partial ceiling collapse and a...
12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream
Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
shsthetribe.com
Former Chief, Jimmy Everett, Now Owner of Hit Restaurant, “Driftwood”
In the graduating Class of 2005 at Santaluces, one graduate, Jimmy Everett, would go on to become a successful chef with his very own restaurant. However, this monumental achievement was not something that came easy or expected. Throughout high school, Jimmy found school to be something he had to do...
Miami New Times
Enter the Donzii Universe with the Band's New Single "Grave"
Donzii is more than a band. Donzii is an experience, a convergence of energies and talents that form a rare kind of creative universe: Donzii's universe. Whether on a record player or onstage, the Miami-based band opens the door inside each of us that holds back both our dark side and a deep craving for physical fun. Donzii gives audiences an emotional experience that reflects our inner life as we trudge through crisis after crisis, but with dancing, music, and some serious sexual energy. Its ability to tap into those feelings landed it on the indie label Grey Market Records and in prime spots at music festivals like III Points, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, and South by Southwest.
NBC Miami
Stakeholders Break Ground on Site of Miami's First Supertall Building
The Waldorf Astoria hotel and residences in Miami is officially taking off in downtown. Stakeholders gathered Thursday to break ground on this groundbreaking structure on Biscayne Boulevard and 4th Avenue. “It's a big moment for us as a company, for me as a Miamian, not all breaking grounds is equal,”...
cottagesgardens.com
Art Basel Miami 2022
Whether you’re a collector, designer, shopper, or merely admirer, there’s still time to plan a visit to upcoming Art Basel Miami 2022. In this 20th anniversary year, 183 international galleries from 38 countries and territories, 26 of them exhibiting for the first time, will pack the Miami Convention Center. And that’s just the main event. Around two dozen satellite shows set up all over town, in hotels, showrooms, museums, storefronts, tents erected right on the beach.
southdadenewsleader.com
Old Sears building at Southland Mall is sold
Work is continuing on the new development of the project involving the former Southland Mall. Electra America and BH Group recently announced they have purchased the former Sears building on the Mall’s site. They are adding it to the joint. venture’s Mall assembly that will be extensively rebuilt for...
Flies on cookies, bagels and cinnamon rolls force Delray Beach shop to shut last week
Flies contaminated bagels and sweet treats at a Delray Beach eatery, making it the only restaurant in Broward and Palm Beach counties to be ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
