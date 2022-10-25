ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts weigh in on why you shouldn’t bag your leaves this fall

By Nicole Bennett
 4 days ago
As Autumn leaves begin to fall across the U.S., lawn experts are reportedly deterring people from bagging them this season.

“First, because it keeps leaves out of landfills,” National Public Radio’s James Doubeck writes. “Every year, about 8 million tons of leaves end up there.”

“And second,” Doubeck adds, “because leaves help the grass.”

Experts say leaves are full of nutrients, including nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. “Those nutrients are being returned to the soil,” Susan Barton, a professor and extension specialist in landscape horticulture at the University of Delaware, told NPR. “But probably even more important than that, it’s the organic matter. It’s the fact that you’ve got this tissue that then eventually decomposes and improves the soil health.”

Wildlife experts are also weighing in — researchers with the University of Delaware’s College of Agriculture & Natural Resources point out that leaves also provide a habitat for insects, spiders, slugs turtles, toads and small mammals.

That being said, Doubeck explains that in order to make the best of your fallen leaves, some maintenance is recommended. “It’s best to run over a thin layer of leaves with a lawn mover or cut them up via other means so that they will break down more quickly,” Doubeck writes. “Thick layers of leaves are actually bad for the grass as well.”

Barton adds, “If you just leave the leaves on the grass, it will exclude light. And then the grass won’t be able to photosynthesize.”

