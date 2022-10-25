Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth
Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
techeblog.com
Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
Early Martians may have wiped themselves out in ‘life-ending Mars event’, shock study reveals
THE first lifeforms on Mars may have been the architects of their own downfall. According to research, ancient Mars may have had an environment capable of harbouring an underground world teeming with microscopic organisms. But if they existed, these simple microbes would have altered the atmosphere so profoundly that they...
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
James Webb Space Telescope captures new details of iconic 'Pillars of Creation'
A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope gives a new glimpse at the iconic Pillars of Creation, an area 6,500 light-years away that was made famous by a Hubble telescope image in the 1990s.
Out of this world! NASA will launch a huge flying saucer-like inflatable heat shield into space next month – and it could help humans land safely on Mars one day
At first glance at these images, you'd be forgiven for mistaking them as stills from the latest science fiction blockbuster. But the flying saucer-like object depicted in the images is very much real - and is set to be launched into space by NASA next month. The Low-Earth Orbit Flight...
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Nasa sets date for next Artemis I Moon mission launch attempt
After overcoming engine troubles, fuel line leaks, and a major hurricane, Nasa is ready for the third launch attempt of its Artemis I Moon mission. Lift off has been scheduled for no earlier than 12.07am EST on Monday 14 November.Backup launch dates for the mission include Wednesday 16 November beginning at 1.04am EST, and Saturday 19 November, beginning at 1.45am EST, according to a Nasa blog. An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, Artemis I will serve as a shake down for flight systems, and an opportunity to run experiments, as Orion flies...
Phys.org
Lucy spacecraft captures images of Earth, Moon ahead of gravity assist
NASA's Lucy spacecraft captured an image of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, and an image of the Earth and the Moon on Oct. 13 as a part of an instrument calibration sequence. NASA's Lucy spacecraft captured an image (which has been cropped) of the Earth on Oct 15, 2022, as a part of an instrument calibration sequence at a distance of 380,000 miles (620,000 km). The upper left of the image includes a view of Hadar, Ethiopia, home to the 3.2 million-year-old human ancestor fossil for which the spacecraft was named.
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
sciencealert.com
NASA's Lucy Probe Shows The Vast Space Between Us And The Moon
Below is a picture of Earth and the Moon. Our planet is obvious, on the far right side of the image, but the Moon is a little harder to spot. Do you see it?. This isn't a prank. The Moon is there. NASA's Lucy probe, a mission to a group of asteroids near Jupiter, snapped this photo as it zoomed past Earth on October 13.
Popculture
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
The Infinite Possibilities in a Tiny Smudge From Outer Space
If alien astronomers observed our solar system from a distance 4.5 billion years ago, they would have seen a star surrounded by primordial gas and dust. That material, arranged in a narrow but dense disk, whirled round and round the young star. Over time, its particles collided and formed clumps. Gravity smoothed the jagged edges of the biggest ones to make planets and moons, and left the bits and pieces to become asteroids and comets.
natureworldnews.com
Partial Solar Eclipse to Unfold on Tuesday, Starting from Iceland to India
A partial solar eclipse will unfold this Tuesday, allowing astronomy lovers and stargazers to witness the amazing sight. The eclipse would be visible in portions of the Northern Hemisphere. October has been an exciting month for stargazers. During the first week, the Full Hunter's Moon on October 9, showed a...
Watch this 12-year time-lapse movie of the entire sky courtesy of NASA
It’s not every day that you get to see the entire sky, much less over a span of 12 years. However, now NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft (not to be confused with the comet) has produced just such a video, according to a press release by NASA published on Tuesday.
New Hubble telescope image reveals giant cosmic ‘keyhole’ in the blackness of space
A newly released image from the Hubble Space Telescope reveals a smoke-wreathed keyhole among the stars.The telescope returned an image of a so-called “reflection nebula” around 1,350 light years in the constellation Orion. Reflection nebulae are only visible when illuminated from within, according to a European Space Agency blog post about the image, and in this case a newly born star provides that light.Known as V380 Orionis, the young star acts like a lamp in a smoky room, illuminating the clouds of gas and dust curling around it — these are materials leftover from the star’s formation. At the center...
People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Are Absolutely And Utterly Perfect — Here Are 17 Of Them
"I was absolutely captivated from start to finish."
BBC
Nasa space probes document big impacts on Mars
Space probes have witnessed a big impact crater being formed on Mars - the largest in the Solar System ever caught in the act of excavation. A van-sized object dug out a 150m-wide bowl on the Red Planet, hurling debris up to 35km (19 miles) away. In more familiar terms,...
Comments / 0