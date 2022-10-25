Read full article on original website
Voices: Red Bull’s punishment isn’t just unfair – it could ruin F1 forever
Today, the FIA proved to the world once again that they do not have what it takes to adjudicate over their own sport.Red Bull Racing, found to be guilty by an FIA investigation of a “minor breach” of the budget cap last season, have been punished under the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with a $7m fine and a minor development penalty on next season’s car.Red Bull fans have been quick to point out what they believe to be the key word – “minor”, meaning that the team overspent by 5 per cent or under of the...
Verstappen unfazed by Mexico GP slipstream possibility
Max Verstappen says he is confident Red Bull has the top speed to defend from pole position in the Mexico City Grand Prix despite a long run to Turn 1. The longest run to the first corner of the year, the past four races in Mexico have seen the pole-sitter fail to take victory, with Verstappen winning on three of those occasions. While Mercedes looks particularly competitive this weekend, Verstappen beat George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to pole and believes he has the performance to keep both at bay at the start.
Alonso ‘tired’ of headlines after Hamilton, Schumacher titles comment
Fernando Alonso says he is “tired of the continuous search for headlines” after saying many of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher’s championships were less valuable than the two he won. Hamilton and Schumacher sit level with the record of seven drivers’ championships each, while Max Verstappen moved...
Russell heads Mercedes duo in Mexico GP final practice
George Russell led a Mercedes one-two in final practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix after Max Verstappen struggled to string together a lap. Russell set the benchmark early with a 1m18.399s on softs, the most used tire of the hour, and teammate Hamilton crossed the line shortly afterwards just 0.114s adrift.
Legendary NASCAR Driver Not Happy With Bubba Wallace Decision
Earlier this month, NASCAR suspended popular driver Bubba Wallace for one race after he purposefully crashed another car. A NASCAR legend thinks his punishment should have been much more severe. Former driver and current analyst Kyle Petty thinks Wallace should have been suspend for the rest of the season. "He...
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
A Hailie Deegan Xfinity Series Deal Is Probably Inevitable if Toyota’s Big Move Is Any Indication
David Gilliland's switch to Toyota is official, which will mean a change of address for NASCAR's best-known female driver. The post A Hailie Deegan Xfinity Series Deal Is Probably Inevitable if Toyota’s Big Move Is Any Indication appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR discusses big changes coming to NextGen car in 2023
NASCAR is going to have plenty of changes to the NextGen car by the start of the 2023 season. What are these changes and what could be on the way for safety?
Who Controls Red Bull Following Owner Dietrich Mateschitz's Passing?
The co-founder of the energy drink company Red Bull, Dietrich Mateschitz, has died at the age of 78. The Austrian businessman managed to amass a billion-dollar net worth during his lifetime, and the company will be part of his legacy. Article continues below advertisement. With Red Bull selling an estimated...
OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course
A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
Inside the SCCA, with Laurin Brallier
My guest on episode 73 of Inside the SCCA — presented by Blayze Coaching — won five races on her way to winning the 2022 Southeast Division Majors Championship in Formula Vee. She’s a finalist in this year’s Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout and she’s only 18 years old. Laurin Brallier was also having a spectacular run at her first Runoffs until she was caught up in another driver’s wreck after qualifying on sixth.
‘I don’t feel like we need to apologize’ for cost cap breach - Horner
Christian Horner says Red Bull Racing won’t apologize despite accepting it breached the 2021 Financial Regulations, as it still disputes aspects that led to a “draconian” punishment but wants to move on for the good of the sport. Red Bull was found to have overspent the 2021...
Verstappen thwarts Mercedes challenge to take pole in Mexico
Max Verstappen will start the Mexico City Grand Prix from pole position alongside George Russell after a strong afternoon for Mercedes. The German marque had topped the first two qualifying segments, but Verstappen unleashed in Q3 to put 0.132s on the rest of the field led by Russell. Lewis Hamilton slotted into a close third but had his lap deleted for cutting Turn 3, forcing him into a one-run session at the death.
Red Bull penalty ‘low’ because money can be spent elsewhere - Ferrari's Mekies
Ferrari believes Red Bull’s penalty for breaching the 2021 Financial Regulations is low because it is free to spend its money in other areas to compensate for its aerodynamic restrictions. Red Bull was hit with a 10 percent reduction in aerodynamic testing time for the next 12 months for...
Red Bull and FIA cost cap agreement set to be announced
An agreement between Red Bull and the FIA over the team’s budget cap breach is set to be announced on Friday ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix. Negotiations between the two parties were ongoing in Austin last weekend but were then put on hold following the death of Red Bull team owner Dietrich Mateschitz on Saturday. Those talks were then picked up again this week to try and find a quick resolution, and RACER understands an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA) has been finalized.
Red Bull hit with $7m fine, docked car development time for cost cap breach
Red Bull Racing has been handed a fine of $7 million and docked car development time by the FIA in its Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA) as punishment for breaching the Formula 1 budget cap. After weeks of discussions about the breach, Red Bull has entered into the ABA rather than...
Russell tops second Mexico GP practice after Leclerc crash
Charles Leclerc crashed out of the 90-minute Pirelli tire test topped by George Russell at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Leclerc’s car spun off the track through Turn 8 and rear-ended the wall, with his left-rear corner suffering the worst of the damage. The Monegasque was unhurt, blaming a lack of grip on the experimental tires, as well as the dusty track, for the mistake.
Gray eager for a career reboot with Toyota, Gilliland
When David Gilliland Racing rebrands to Tricon Garage and rolls out Toyota Tundra trucks next season, it’ll be more than a change for the organization. Tanner Gray, who will go into his fourth full season in the Craftsman Truck Series, is also eager for a reset. A personal reset that is, when it comes to padding his resume.
ANALYSIS: Ferrari 499P tech dive
At its heart, the Ferrari 499P destined for the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans is shaped by the narrow regulations that define the Hypercar category. But the engineers, under the supervision of Ferdinando Cannizzo, head of the department in charge of engineering and development of Sports and GT racing cars, looked for any area to express their expertise, embrace Ferrari’s current design philosophy and use all the technologies available to them.
Ferrari introduces its 499P Hypercar
Fifty years have elapsed since Ferrari last competed with a factory team in international endurance racing, when the 312P was withdrawn from competition after the 1971 season. Six years before that, Ferrari scored its last of nine overall victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Jochen Rindt, Masten Gregory and Ed Hugus in a 250 LM.
