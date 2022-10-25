ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, IL

nbc15.com

Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Bad Accident In Rockford

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting Victim Saturday In Rockford

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adult male is shot with life threatening injuries at Auburn Manor at the intersection of Auburn St. and N Johnston Ave, in Rockford, according to Rockford police. Police are advising residents to avoid the area at this time as they investigate. More details to come.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Vehicle Crashes Into A House, In South Beloit

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
WIFR

Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night at a barricaded train crossing in Rockford. The motorist appeared to have driven through traffic barricades, getting stuck under a train near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., in Rockford. According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department,...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
ROCKFORD, IL

