Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
Welcome To Missoula. Here are Your Doggie Do’s And Don’ts Please
Whether you're new to town, or a Missoula O.G, here is what you need to know when it comes to your furry friend and the amazing place we call the Zoo. It's obvious Missoula is a very dog-friendly town. We have multiple walking trails, dog parks, hiking trails, city-provided waste bags, an amazing humane society, and super fun events centered around our pets. However there are always a few bad apples in the batch that can make the rest of us look bad, so I thought it was time to go over some Missoula do's and don'ts when it comes to Fido.
