Guitar World Magazine
Watch Alex Lifeson and Robby Krieger join forces for 8-minute jam of Santana's Evil Ways
The Rush and Doors guitarists traded smooth Latin-inspired classic rock leads at a recent benefit concert in California. Two members of rock royalty, Alex Lifeson of Rush and Robby Krieger of The Doors, came together at a recent benefit concert to jam Santana’s 1969 classic, Evil Ways. The event,...
Guitar World Magazine
Mark Tremonti embarked on a quest to “try every pick ever made” in a bid to improve his tone – and reveals the one that “made a huge difference”
“The pick is the thing that you’re interacting most with on your guitar,” the Alter Bridge man muses. Chunky, weighty and extraordinarily articulate, Mark Tremonti’s electric guitar tone on the new Alter Bridge album, Pawns & Kings, is nothing short of sublime. His tone can be largely...
Guitar World Magazine
Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars retires from touring
The band's co-founding member is taking a step back from touring as a result of his struggle with ankylosing spondylitis, but will remain a member of the group. Mötley Crüe co-founding member and electric guitar icon Mick Mars has officially retired from touring, as a result of his ongoing struggle with ankylosing spondylitis.
Guitar World Magazine
John 5 confirmed as new Mötley Crüe touring guitarist
The virtuoso will step in for co-founding Mötley Crüe member Mick Mars, who retired from touring earlier this week. John 5 has been officially confirmed as the new touring guitarist for Mötley Crüe, after it was announced the band’s original and co-founding guitarist Mick Mars would be retiring from live duties.
Guitar World Magazine
Mick Mars on his favorite Mötley Crüe solo, how he (unintentionally) ended up on Aerosmith's Pump, and the Dr. Feelgood Garnet amp
In this classic edition of Dear Guitar Hero, Mars answers fan questions, and reflects on his decades-long tenure with one of rock's wildest bands. The following is a classic edition of Dear Guitar Hero with Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars, taken from the Guitar World archives. He’s survived...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Mick Mars tear through a set-closing Kickstart My Heart in his final show with Mötley Crüe
Mars played what would end up being his last gig with the Crüe at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium in September. Earlier this week, electric guitar titan Mick Mars announced his retirement from touring with Mötley Crüe, a band he's been a part of since their inception in 1981.
Guitar World Magazine
Matt Sorum reunites with Slash and Duff McKagan on scorching Kings of Chaos single, Judgment Day
Hear the Guitar World-exclusive premiere of the single, which paves the way for the supergroup's first-ever studio album. Matt Sorum has announced his Kings of Chaos supergroup will be releasing its first-ever studio album late next year, and has celebrated the news by dropping Judgment Day – the effort’s lead single, which also acts as a soft Velvet Revolver reunion.
Guitar World Magazine
Solar Guitars enters the effects pedal market for the first time with the Chug distortion pedal
Boldly branded “the ultimate metal preamp pedal”, Solar’s premiere effects pedal features a three-band EQ, versatile high and low frequency controls and a built-in noise gate. Solar Guitars – the brand founded and headed up by YouTuber shredder Ola Englund – has announced its first foray into...
Guitar World Magazine
G&L launches highly limited ASAT Classic Thinline model
The limited-edition six-string boasts Magnetic Field Design pickups and comes in two colorways each limited to 50 units worldwide. G&L has expanded its offering of electric guitars further with its new limited-edition ASAT Classic Thinline. Blending “vintage styling cues with modern function and refinement”, the G&L ASAT Classic is touted...
Guitar World Magazine
Slash once joined Nile Rodgers and Chic for a marathon Le Freak solo spot – but the show ended in tragedy
Watch the 1996 performance the Guns N’ Roses guitarist called “the biggest privilege of my life” – at the concert that would prove to be bass legend Bernard Edwards’ last. Slash was at a crossroads in 1996. Tensions in Guns N’ Roses had reached fever...
Guitar World Magazine
Solar Guitars announce signature bass for The Haunted’s Jonas Björler
The latest signature model from Solar Guitars promises powerful metal tones and effortless pose potential. You might not be too familiar with the name Jonas Björler, but if you’ve heard much from Swedish metal band The Haunted you’re likely to have been impressed with his solid tone and thrash-influenced bass playing. Gear-wise, Jonas reckons that Sonar Guitars – makers of six (and eight)-string electric guitars as well as bass guitars – are such an important part of his tone that he’s had the company make him a signature model.
Guitar World Magazine
Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is also a world-class gypsy jazz guitarist – watch him channel Django Reinhardt in this insane performance
A new A7X album is on the horizon, at last. While you wait, feast your eyes and ears on this killer Minor Swing-inspired acoustic performance. You’d be forgiven for thinking Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is a metal guitar player through and through. His leads across the Huntington Beach outfit’s discography are some of the most memorable and face-melting of the last 20 years. But Gates’ influences and abilities, in fact, stretch far beyond the realms of heavy music.
Guitar World Magazine
Guitar wisdom you can learn from Berklee professor and John Mayer mentor Tomo Fujita
Tomo Fujita has been a professor at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston for over three decades. In this time he’s taught literally thousands of students in person and in recent years he’s extended this reach by actively engaging with the on-line community to great effect.
Guitar World Magazine
Michael Amott: “I actually play quite soft – I’m not as aggressive as people might think. I prefer to explore the dynamic range”
Arch Enemy’s riffer-in-chief discusses the dark art of metal riffing and explains how Megadeth and Metallica led the way, and Carcass’s Bill Steer helped hone his brutal chug. One of Sweden’s premier metal exports, Arch Enemy are led by guitarist Michael Amott, who combines his love for classical...
Guitar World Magazine
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Guitar World Magazine
Eastman Juliet P-90-VR and PB review
If the recent thinline Romeo models and the two guitars featured here mark the direction Eastman is taking for the future, then we say ‘Juliet Bravo!’ indeed. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Guitar World Magazine
The rarest Gibson Firebird of all time might just be this 1964 Kerry Green example
David Davidson of Well Strung Guitars reveals the story behind a bona-fide unicorn for Gibson collectors. With Fender enjoying a huge growth in popularity throughout the ’50s, Gibson was forced to try and beat Leo’s company at its own game. In the early ’60s, the Stratocaster hit what was arguably its peak as a design, with the classic rosewood-’board spec and a raft of custom colours available to order.
Guitar World Magazine
Charles Berthoud's 60 second version of Slipknot's Duality might make you want to give up playing bass altogether
A warning: if you're after sheer speed, Charles Berthoud's latest playthrough is a bass shredding masterpiece. Boasting well over a million followers on YouTube, Charles Berthoud is one of the most visible bass players to come from the social media generation. His YouTube channel is loaded with play-along clips of him shredding over a variety of pop covers, and, of course, a few bass battles with fellow YouTuber Davie 504.
