FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Lamar Jackson’s 4-word message to Tom Brady after Ravens-Buccaneers game
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 27-22 on Thursday Night Football. Lamar Jackson shared a 4-word message with Tom Brady following the game, per the Baltimore Ravens Twitter account. “Appreciate it, the GOAT,” Jackson told Brady after the Ravens’ victory. Lamar...
Steelers Fans Are Furious With Today's Wide Receiver News
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some good news and bad news to share with their fans. For starters, T.J. Watt returned to practice. He has been out since Week 1 due to a pectoral injury. Despite returning to the field, he remains on injured reserve. The bad news for...
atozsports.com
Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter
What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Takes Another Step Toward Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker moved closer to returning to practice full-time.
There’s Belief Steelers Will Consider Firing Matt Canada If Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly
The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of drastic change.
Matt Canada responds to fan criticism, believes Steelers still will have ‘tremendous offense’
Matt Canada has been around enough to know not to read or listen to what is said or written about him. But he understands those closest to him aren’t as savvy. “I’ve got family, and I’ve got people that care about me,” Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator, said Thursday. “So, I’m not naïve to it. I have a job that everybody talks about, and I wouldn’t want to have any other job. I’m not happy with our production. I’m not happy with where we are.
Dan’s Daily: Big-Name Injury Updates, Penguins Notes
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Philadelphia Flyers snagged a former New York Islanders first-round pick off waivers, the Vancouver Canucks hit the NHL trade block for a center from the Boston Bruins, Jakob Chychrun suffered a setback in his rehab chilling those NHL trade rumors, and we have a few Pittsburgh Penguins injury updates.
Steelers’ star linebacker moves closer to return
Steelers' linebacker T.J. Watt returned to the practice field today for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 15.
Yardbarker
5 Attractive Midseason Draft Prospects Steelers’ Omar Khan Could Be Targeting
The Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold the 7th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and if things continue to fall how they are they’ll stay near that position the rest of the season. The last time the Steelers picked in the top 8 was the year 2000 when they selected receiver Plaxico Burress from Michigan State.
