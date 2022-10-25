ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter

What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
Tribune-Review

Matt Canada responds to fan criticism, believes Steelers still will have ‘tremendous offense’

Matt Canada has been around enough to know not to read or listen to what is said or written about him. But he understands those closest to him aren’t as savvy. “I’ve got family, and I’ve got people that care about me,” Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator, said Thursday. “So, I’m not naïve to it. I have a job that everybody talks about, and I wouldn’t want to have any other job. I’m not happy with our production. I’m not happy with where we are.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Big-Name Injury Updates, Penguins Notes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Philadelphia Flyers snagged a former New York Islanders first-round pick off waivers, the Vancouver Canucks hit the NHL trade block for a center from the Boston Bruins, Jakob Chychrun suffered a setback in his rehab chilling those NHL trade rumors, and we have a few Pittsburgh Penguins injury updates.
