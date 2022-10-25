Matt Canada has been around enough to know not to read or listen to what is said or written about him. But he understands those closest to him aren’t as savvy. “I’ve got family, and I’ve got people that care about me,” Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator, said Thursday. “So, I’m not naïve to it. I have a job that everybody talks about, and I wouldn’t want to have any other job. I’m not happy with our production. I’m not happy with where we are.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO