BTS Fan More Upset About Lost Photo Card than Stolen Phone
"I'm a bartender and I had my phone sat out on the bar and this man stole my f---ing phone," this TikTok user began in her viral story time posted Oct. 25. But more importantly, her "f---ing Min Yoongi photo card got stolen." Min Yoongi is the real name of...
Why Meghan Markle Will Never Return to Acting
Meghan Markle is done with acting for good. Speaking to Variety, Meghan revealed she likely won't ever return to the film industry since Hollywood has "shifted quite a bit since I was a part of it." "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,"...
How Many Cases Has Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Actually Solved?
Fans of Netflix's revived series Unsolved Mysteries were surprised when Season 3 launched Oct. 18 on the streaming giant, two years since Season 2 aired. The third season will consist of nine episodes, dropping three at a time, with the final set premiering Nov. 1. This season consists of a...
A New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Coming From Damon Lindelof
Star Wars’ TV slate is going great, with series like The Mandalorian, Andor, Ahsoka, and the awesome-sounding The Acolyte. Star Wars movie slate is, well, kind of in shambles. It’s been three years since the last theatrically released Star Wars film (which was The Rise of Skywalker, and we all recall how that went), and we’re still years away from seeing any new Star Wars project back on the big screen. Films have been announced, like Rian Johnson’s trilogy of movies or Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, only to stall out in development, or get canceled completely.
Reddit Slams Teen Girls for Making TikTok Videos in Movie Theater Bathroom: ‘Everyone Deserves to Poop or Pee in Peace’
A woman scolded a group of teens who became irritated with her after she "ruined" a TikTok video they were making in a public bathroom, just by using the facilities as intended. After she scolded the girls, Reddit had her back. The woman explained on the forum that she is...
‘Black Adam’ Producer Frustrated With Post-Credits Scene Leak
Black Adam has been in the works for an extremely long time. So it makes sense the people behind it would be a little upset when things get spoiled. In the lead-up to the film’s release, Dwayne Johnson made some hints here and there, even coming right out to say it in an interview. While of course, a fight between Black Adam and Shazam was planned, Johnson wanted more. When asked if the film would lead to a fight between Black Adam and a certain guy from Smallville, he said:
Victoria Beckham is Considering a Spice Girls Hologram Concert
Victoria Beckham, a.k.a. Posh Spice, appeared on Monday night's (Oct. 24) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and addressed future Spice Girls reunions. "Since Mel C just said that she's always trying to get you back on stage, I'd like to know what are the chances of that actually happening? Especially with Spiceworld's 25th anniversary coming up," a fan asked the star.
Taylor Swift Drops Entire Album’s Worth of Surprise ‘3AM’ Bonus Tracks Hours After ‘Midnights’ Release
Mere hours after the release of her 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift expanded the project with seven additional songs at 3AM ET. In a post on Twitter, she wrote that she considers Midnights "a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour."
K-Pop Group Omega X Stranded in LA After Alleged Verbal and Physical Altercation with Company CEO
A 4th generation K-pop group has been making headlines and become the subject of trending topics online after an incident of alleged verbal and physical abuse by their company CEO in LA left them stranded with no staff. Who is Omega X?. Omega X is a K-pop boy group consisting...
Harry Styles Transforms Into A Merman In ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ Music Video: WATCH
Harry Styles undergoes quite the transformation in his latest music video, "Music For A Sushi Restaurant." In the video, the former One Direction member is sporting a brand new look as well as the tail of a merman. At the beginning of the video, Styles washes ashore and is then...
Satanists, Otakus Slam Right Wing Personality Matt Walsh for Calling Anime ‘Satanic’
Conservative talk show host Matt Walsh landed in hot water with otakus and Satanists alike after condemning anime as "satanic." Anime is defined as "a style of Japanese animation" or "a style of animation originating in Japan." In a clip circulating on Twitter, Walsh is asked his opinion on anime....
Laurence Fishburne Reviews ‘The Matrix Resurrections’
As its title suggested, The Matrix Resurrections brought back most of the key creators and actors of the hugely successful sci-fi series. Stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprised their roles as Neo and Trinity and Lana Wachowski directed and co-wrote the film. One of the ironies of the film...
TikTok’s Love for Crime Scene Cleanup Is Bloody Complicated
The phrase “Dracula chic” could accurately describe the hold music of Sadie Marshall’s company. Over-the-top organ music greets a caller to Sadie’s Pro Cleaning, who is then given various extensions that cover services including “biohazard raw sewage,” “animal hoarding,” “radical bug infestation,” and “disgusting smell removal.” And, of course, the extension I was dialing her for: murder, suicide, unattended death, and crime scene cleanup.To be clear, I was not in need of her services. Marshall’s company, which offers services in Connecticut and Florida, is one of hundreds of private crime scene cleanup firms across the country. But unlike most of...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Release Literally Broke Spotify
What would a Taylor Swift album release without a few records broken? How about a broken streaming service?. Swift dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights, at midnight last night, resulting in fans rushing to various streaming platforms to hear the 13-track album. As a result of the large amount of very sudden traffic, it appears Spotify briefly crashed for many listeners.
Avril Lavigne Chops Off Signature Hair In Dramatic New Transformation
Avril Lavigne in saying goodbye to her signature look, at least for the moment. The "Complicated" songstress shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she had fellow singer Yungblud chop off her hair. Lavigne can be seen sitting on the toilet in the video as Yungblud takes a...
TikTok User Ends Job Interview Abruptly After Learning About Weekend Hours, Says Football Comes First: WATCH
When it comes to a job, you have to find the one that works for you. One man ended a job interview after learning it would come in between him and one of his passions… Football!. Justin Ross shared the viral moment on TikTok of him leaving a job...
Ke Huy Quan Describes Harrison Ford Reunion 38 Years After ‘Temple of Doom’
One of the few good things to come out of the internet last month was a photo that went viral from the D23 Expo convention. It featured the reunion (after 38 years!) of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom stars Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones) and d (his kid sidekick, Short Round). Quan was a very busy child actor for a few years in the 1980s and early ’90s; in addition to Temple of Doom, he also starred in The Goonies and was a cast member on the sitcom Head of the Class.
Taylor Swift Is a Bad Influence on Herself in ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video: WATCH
Taylor Swift is her own worst enemy in the music video for her new single, "Anti-Hero." The acclaimed singer literally faces herself in visual, which released Friday (Oct. 21) at 8AM ET. Swift wrote and directed the music video. One version of herself is a narcissistic party girl, while the...
The Guardians of the Galaxy Return in First ‘Holiday Special’ Trailer
Luckily, we got a little surprise in our stockings before Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special! Kevin Bacon? You shouldn’t have! If you aren't entirely sold on the idea, you should know that James Gunn called it the greatest thing he’s ever done. Plus, we might get to see Groot as a Christmas tree.
Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React
It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
