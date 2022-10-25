Read full article on original website
Related
‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, With Ncuti Gatwa to Follow
Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series, regenerated on Sunday, Oct. 23, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. “David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows...
ComicBook
Doctor Who: All the Doctors That Appeared In the Power of the Doctor
The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, has aired on the BBC and will debut on Sunday night in the United States [SPOILERS follow]. In addition to Whittaker's regeneration, which had an unexpected outcome, the episode included appearances by several former Doctor Who stars who aided the Doctor in her moment of crisis. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special would be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate -- "It's one for the Whovians," she told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive" -- these Doctor Who returns (on top of several returning companions and the Master, Daleks, and Cybermen all threatening the Doctor in a single episode for the first time in modern Doctor Who history) seems to have been what she was referring to.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every surprise cameo in the ‘Doctor Who’ centenary special
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: “The Power of the Doctor.”. Doctor Who fans could not have asked for anything more from Jodie Whittaker’s last episode as the Thirteenth Doctor’s feature-length finale managed to squeeze in more surprises than you can shake a sonic screwdriver at. While we knew to expect a few returning characters, including classic companions Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred), it turned out they were just the tip of the iceberg.
BBC
Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials - From air dates to David Tennant’s return and Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who debut, here's what we know so far
Doctor Who's BBC centenary special delivered quite the twist as Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into none other than David Tennant. But what does it mean for the Fourteenth Doctor, Donna Noble and new Who star Ncuti Gatwa? To partially quote Gatwa's Doctor, here's everything we know about "what the hell is going on here".
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker meets classic Doctors including Peter Davison and Colin Baker in last episode
Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who featured surprise cameos from a number of the show’s former stars.The Broadchurch actor bowed out as the Doctor during Sunday night’s special “The Power of the Doctor”. You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.In the episode, Whittaker’s Doctor faces off against her nemesis The Master (Sacha Dhawan) once again, who has brought the Daleks and Cybermen together to defeat the Doctor.The Master makes the Doctor take part in a “forced regeneration”, in which he regenerates into her body and is able to control the Tardis.On the brink of her...
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Whittaker wants to return to Doctor Who after upcoming finale
Jodie Whittaker, who plays the 13th Doctor in sci-fi series Doctor Who, wants to continue playing the character after the upcoming finale. Whittaker’s time as the Doctor is coming to an end, as is Chris Chibnall’s time as showrunner, with her regeneration episode The Power of the Doctor.
Doctor Who fans ‘lost for words’ as David Tennant makes shock appearance
Doctor Who fans have been left in a state of shock as David Tennant made an explosive return to the BBC series.Sunday (23 October) night saw Jodie Whittaker make her last adventure in the Tardis in the feature-length special episode “The Power of the Doctor”. You can read The Independent’s review of the episode here.The episode ended with Whittaker regenerating, with fans suspecting that she was going to turn into Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who will be playing the Doctor in the next series.However, in a shocking twist, she instead turned back into former Doctor Who star Tennant.Tennant’s...
Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Disney+ is stuffed to the gills with content this November, both in terms of original programming and new movies. The season finale of “Andor” drops toward the end of the month, and with filming already set to start this year it shouldn’t be too long before fans are reunited with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor again. On top of that, the long-gestating sequel to the 2007 fairy tale feature “Enchanted” hits the service this month. Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle, now a mother and wife, who discovers that raising a family could set her up as a new evil stepmother.
Doctor Who reveals new ‘remastered’ logo and fans are divided on its appeal: ‘Very old school’
Ahead of the forthcoming season of BBC’s Doctor Who, the series has revealed its “new logo for a new era”.The 60th anniversary – which will to return in 2023 on the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide – will star Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker, who left the show on Sunday (23 October) and David Tennant, who has returned to the role for three episodes,On Tuesday (25 October), the BBC shared its remastered logo of the popular British sci-fi programme, and the result has received mixed reactions. Numerous fans loved the...
British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+
(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co’s streaming service, Disney+, said on Tuesday it would exclusively stream one of BBC’s adored shows “Doctor Who” to audiences outside the U.K. and Ireland.
David Tennant's Doctor Who return brought back this lapsed Whovian
The Power of the Doctor did the almost impossible: gave Jodie Whittaker a brilliant sendoff and brought back my favorite Doctor. Now I’m hooked all over again.
‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning
A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned. The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production. “Film used to be the superior art form...
Without free-to-air, we wouldn't have Doctor Who in the archives. What will we lose when it moves to Disney?
The announcement the BBC will move the global streaming of Doctor Who from free to air channels to Disney+ will change the viewing habits for millions of people internationally. In Australia, Doctor Who will be removed from the ABC, in New Zealand from TVNZ, and in America from BBC America. According to reports, the BBC and Disney+ are thrilled with the deal. The show’s chief writer Russell T. Davies has said this new relationship will allow the show to “launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the...
Doctor Who Aiming To Reach Biggest Audience Yet With Shift To New Streaming Home
As if the latest regeneration wasn't enough of a shocker, Doctor Who has found a new streaming home for its future seasons.
Doctor Who is officially moving to Disney Plus
The new era of Doctor Who is still more than a year away, but it's clear that the BBC wants the show to go bigger and reach more of an audience than ever before. In an entirely unexpected move, Disney and the BBC have announced that Doctor Who will be moving to the Disney Plus streaming service. While Doctor Who will of course remain exclusively on the BBC here in the UK, a press release confirms that the Disney Plus is now the exclusive home for new seasons of the sci-fi show outside the UK and Ireland.
Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Kept Her Companions and Viewers at a Distance
Jodie Whittaker takes the TARDIS for her final flight in the Doctor Who special, “Power of the Doctor,” which airs Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on BBC America. Whittaker’s 13th Doctor broke the mold in a major way, and it wasn’t just because she was the first woman to play our favorite Time Lord. She was also the first Doctor in the new series without a serious romantic relationship — in many ways a regressive throwback to the more overtly chaste Doctors from the original series.
World Screen News
Never Let Me Go Lands at FX/Hulu
FX has ordered the new series Never Let Me Go, a one-hour drama inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s science-fiction novel. The sci-fi thriller is exclusively for Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The series features Thora, a rebellious...
BBC
BBC acquires the tantalising new mystery horror series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for BBC iPlayer and BBC One
Described as one of the best horror TV shows of the past two decades when it launched on HBO Max earlier this year, BBC viewers can expect thrills and chills from this dark and twisty addition to the iconic franchise. — Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition. From Warner...
Comments / 0