RCPD Corrections Sergeant issued notice to appear in Municipal Court
A Riley County Police Department Corrections Sergeant has been issued a notice to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court. Sergeant Justin Borge, 38, was issued the notice for an allegation of disorderly conduct occuring Sept. 26 in the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. Borge reportedly got into an argument with another man at a business, while he was off duty.
Topeka man accused of human trafficking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
Missing Manhattan teen found safe, police say
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has found a missing teen who was missing since Friday, Oct. 21. The missing teenager was located by law enforcement, according to Riley County Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote. The RCPD thanks everyone who helped participate in the search efforts.
RCPD Director finalists participate in community forum
Each of the three finalists for the Riley County Police Department director position made their pitch to the public Thursday night. The Riley County Law Board held a three hour public forum at the Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters. Each presented on a central theme of how they intend to make the community and citizens safer, while simultaneously building trust within and throughout the county’s diverse population.
TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified Donald L. Wooldridge, 81, of Arizona, as the victim of a shooting in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. with reports of a shooting.
TPD attempts to identify man after thousands of dollars in cell phones stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to identify a man after thousands of dollars worth of cell phones were stolen. The Topeka Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify an individual in connection to an ongoing large cellphone theft investigation. On Aug. 5, TPD...
Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
19-year-old arrested after Topeka Police called to domestic disturbance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka 19-year-old is behind bars after officials were called to a domestic disturbance. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 4100 block of SW 6th Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance. When officials arrived, they said...
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
One in custody for South Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say one person is in custody after a homicide in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Dept. says they were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. One person is dead, another is in police...
2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
Crash on Gage sends 2 to area hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a crash on a major Topeka thoroughfare, sending two people to a nearby hospital. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. on Tuesday for the intersection of SW 17th Street and SW Gage Boulevard, according to the Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander. Two individuals involved in the […]
Teen taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision NE of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle collision northeast of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:55 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the area of 2580 NE Kansas 4 Highway - just north of U.S. 24 Highway - with reports of an injury crash.
Lansing Prison escapee with prior convictions in Lyon, Greenwood counties captured without incident
A man who escaped from the state’s minimum-security prison in Lansing over the weekend has been captured. Joshua Renfro was placed on escape status after “walking away” from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday. He was captured without incident Monday. Renfro is serving a 30-month sentence for...
UPDATE: Police will consider self-defense in death of 81-year-old
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said today at the conclusion of its investigation that the death of an 81-year-old will be sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for review, with the possibility of a self-defense consideration. An 81-year-old man died following a shooting Monday night. The Topeka Police Department issued a […]
Deputies find Lyon County man considered armed, dangerous
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man considered armed and dangerous who previously evaded law enforcement in Lyon County was found Monday at approximately 10:10 a.m. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that deputies located Logan Casteel at 1217 Exchange Street, Apt. 3 in Emporia after receiving a tip. Casteel was taken into custody on […]
Gas leak forces brief evacuation in Junction City
A gas leak forced several residents in Junction City to leave their homes Wednesday afternoon. A 4-inch natural gas line main was broken at around 3:30 p.m. near 16th and Madison. Crews from Junction City Police, Fire and Public Works, along with Kansas Gas Service, evacuated residents living in a one block radius of the line break while repairs were made.
Two-vehicle crash caused by driver fleeing from police
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Central Topeka was caused by a driver fleeing from Topeka Police officers. The Topeka Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver sped off. They said officers did not pursue and later found the vehicle had collided with another driver at Southwest 17th & Gage Boulevard.
Shooting in SE Topeka neighborhood leaves one dead, suspect in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A suspect is in custody following a shooting in Southeast Topeka that left one person dead on Monday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast Fremont. The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been […]
