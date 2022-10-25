IDW Comics has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Best of Mothra, out tomorrow from John Layman, Cullen Bunn, Duane Swierczynski, Simon Gane, David Watcher, Jay Fotos, and more. ‘Mothra! Second only to the King of Monsters. The goddess of peace graces the pages of this special one-shot reprint, showcasing some of the greatest Mothra stories that have ever fluttered through our comics. One hundred beautiful pages written and rendered by a variety of superstar scribes and artists are sure to show kaiju fans everywhere why Mothra is one of the best of the best!’

