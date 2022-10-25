Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Ultraman: The Mystery Of The Ultraseven’ #3
Past and present collide, with the future on the line—as ULTRAMAN TAKES ON ULTRASEVEN! It’s a knock-down, drag-out battle for the fate of the world—with a couple of giant Kaiju thrown in for good measure. There’s no room for anyone else in this fight…right?
comicon.com
Previewing ‘A.X.E.: Judgment Day’ #6 Grand Finale
The apocalyptic finale of the event of the year. It’s not that nothing will be the same again—it’s that unless heroes can find a new way to be heroes, everything will be nothing forever.
comicon.com
Preview: Surge Is On A Rampage In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #54
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #54, out today from writer Evan Stanley, artist Natalie Haines, colorist Reggie Graham, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘Coming to you live from Central City! There appears to be a malfunction with all electronics. Traffic lights are all green, TVs are smoking, and microwaves are beeping nonstop. Can Sonic the Hedgehog save us by lunchtime? I need to warm up my burrito! Stay tuned! Sonic and Tails race to Central City to stop Surge’s rampage, but they’re no match for her this time around.’
comicon.com
A Corporate Takeover With A Difference: Previewing ‘Iron Cat’ #5
Tony Stark’s legacy is being set on fire by Sunset Bain. She’s corrupted all of his armor and everything he’s built since his very first weapon. And it’s all Black Cat’s fault. Now, Iron Man and Felicia Hardy (in her own Iron Cat armor) are fighting for their lives against the Hulkbuster armor and every other Iron Man armor in existence. This is not going to go well.
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Titles
REFLECTIONS OF DEADLY VENGEANCE! Four deadly X-Women find themselves held captive and fighting for their lives…and more importantly, fighting to get revenge on the @#$%#$@ dead man who did this to them!. Wolverine #26. Written by: Benjamin Percy. Art by: Juan Jose Ryp, Frank D’Armata. THE MARK OF...
comicon.com
Second Only To The King Of Monsters: Previewing ‘Godzilla– Best Of Mothra’
IDW Comics has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Best of Mothra, out tomorrow from John Layman, Cullen Bunn, Duane Swierczynski, Simon Gane, David Watcher, Jay Fotos, and more. ‘Mothra! Second only to the King of Monsters. The goddess of peace graces the pages of this special one-shot reprint, showcasing some of the greatest Mothra stories that have ever fluttered through our comics. One hundred beautiful pages written and rendered by a variety of superstar scribes and artists are sure to show kaiju fans everywhere why Mothra is one of the best of the best!’
comicon.com
Expecting A Different Result: Reviewing ‘I Am Batman’ #14
‘I Am Batman’ continues to be overrun by far too much cop stuff, making it harder and harder to connect with this Batman who is conflicted but sure spends way too much time around cops. To the point that it makes Bruce Wayne’s years with Jim Gordon seem quaint. There is something here, a solid foundation, but what’s being built upon it currently is not really that solid.
comicon.com
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing ‘Doctor Aphra’ #25
DESOLATION – The spark undying lives in Doctor Aphra’s body, and as its power grows, so does its hunger! But Aphra’s plotting her own escape…! As everyone flocks to the Vermillion, their showdown will change everything!
otakuusamagazine.com
The Simpsons Shares Clip of Easter Egg-Filled Death Note Spoof
This Sunday The Simpsons’ newest Treehouse of Horror Halloween special will air, and it includes a spoof of Death Note. The Simpsons have done some anime spoofs before — like this homage to Ghibli or this Treehouse of Horror where Homer became an anime character. But the Death Note spoof looks like a whole new deal, because all the animation has been changed to look like an anime. In fact, The Simpsons worked with South Korean studio DR Movie — a studio that worked on Death Note — to animate this sequence.
Kang the Conqueror - the powers and origin of the next big MCU villain
Here's everything you need to know about Kang the Conqueror, the next big MCU villain
comicon.com
Werewolf By Moon Knight: Previewing ‘Moon Knight Annual’ #1
WEREWOLF BY MOON KNIGHT! In the Darkhold, there is a prophecy of how a god might die. Jack Russell, more familiar with that cursed tome than most, would like very much to kill a god and save his people, the people bound in servitude to the moon. But to fulfill that prophecy requires the blood of the Fist of Khonshu, and Moon Knight doesn’t bleed easily.
comicon.com
Skybound Surprises With A Freaky First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #3
Skybound has revealed a first look at the two scary strips to be found loitering with intent in its upcoming Creepshow #3. “First, we have Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L Marlow Francavilla welcome you to a barbershop where the locals share tales of their greatest kills, and the hunters can just as easily become prey. Francesco is additionally on duty for colors, and Pat Brosseau (I HATE THIS PLACE) letters the story. ”
comicon.com
Jessica Jones Is Having A Very Bad Day In ‘The Variants’ #4 Preview
Every time a VARIANT arrives, Jessica loses a little piece of herself. But SOMEONE is trying to take EVERYTHING SHE HAS. How can Jessica fight back against an enemy who claims to actually BE her?. The Variants #4 is out Wednesday 26th October from Marvel.
comicon.com
The Law Of Equivalent Exchange Ch 52: “Lord Of The Demon’s Lair”
As Ed begins to hatch a plan to get himself, Lin, and Envy out of Gluttony’s “stomach”, Scar and Mei Chang follow Al and Gluttony into the catacombs. More revelations will surely follow! Meanwhile, Tim and Patrick find that, like Ed and Lin, they have differing understanding of how Envy works and how all those souls came to make up his body. And Patrick hits on a new slogan for the podcast!
comicon.com
Streaming And Screaming: ‘Chainsaw Man’
In a world where devils are born from human fears, a young depressed man named Denji forms a contract with a doglike devil with the power of chainsaws and becomes Chainsaw Man. The manga, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto (Fire Punch) was apparently inspired by FLCL and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Now is the perfect time to slice into 2022’s most anticipated anime from Studio MAPPA.
comicon.com
‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Preview Sets Its Course For Earth
Marvel Studios has released a trailer for the upcoming The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special — and true to the word of director James Gunn, it will be both a holiday-themed story and a proper continuation of the Guardians story. As Peter (Chris Pratt) continues to despair for the loss of the Gamora (Zoe Saldana) he knew, the other Guardians arrange to spend the upcoming Earth holiday on Earth. There will be partying, misunderstandings, and Kevin Bacon.
comicon.com
Preview: New Horrors At Home In ‘House Of Slaughter’ #10
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of House Of Slaughter #10, written by James Tynion IV and co-writer Sam Johns, with art by Letizia Cadonici and Werther Dell’Edera, colorist Francesco Segala, and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘After journeying through a watery hell, Edwin finally returns home to the House of...
comicon.com
Advance Review: ‘The Magic Order 3’ #4 Stuns And Shocks
‘The Magic Order 3’ #4 shocks and stuns in equal measures. While Rosie Moonstone had been nefariously whisked away by hitman-for-hire, Sacha Sanchez, there is further trouble brewing back at the Moonstone Castle. It all ads up to a rather drama-filled issue written by Mark Millar with some wonderfully magical artwork from Gigi Cavenago.
comicon.com
First Look: An Evil Wizard Threatens The Known World In ‘Orcs!: The Curse’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Orcs!: The Curse #4, the final issue of their original four-issue comic book series by cartoonist Christine Larsen. ‘In the magical finale, the evil wizard threatens the entire known world with the help of a dark and powerful force once guarded by the Wise Woman. But it will take more than the Orcs are prepared for to stop their greatest enemy–perhaps even an alliance, unheard of outside of bedtime tales for Orcish children!’
comicon.com
A Really Big Hole: Reviewing ‘Nightwing’ #97
‘Nightwing’ enters a new phase as the series ramps up towards a pretty big 100th issue, exploring what happens to people and a city when a massively powerful force is suddenly extinguished. This issue perfectly balances a smaller story, with lots of emotional weight & significant bits of action, alongside the overarching bigger story happening around the characters.
