1350kman.com
RCPD Director finalists participate in community forum
Each of the three finalists for the Riley County Police Department director position made their pitch to the public Thursday night. The Riley County Law Board held a three hour public forum at the Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters. Each presented on a central theme of how they intend to make the community and citizens safer, while simultaneously building trust within and throughout the county’s diverse population.
RCPD Report: 10/27/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan on October 26, 2022, around 1:00 p.m. A 16-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported a 15-year-old male hit him, causing a cut to his lip.
RCPD Corrections Sergeant issued notice to appear in Municipal Court
A Riley County Police Department Corrections Sergeant has been issued a notice to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court. Sergeant Justin Borge, 38, was issued the notice for an allegation of disorderly conduct occuring Sept. 26 in the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. Borge reportedly got into an argument with another man at a business, while he was off duty.
Man accused of slashing tires on nearly a dozen Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles
Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were the target of vandalism early Thursday morning when 11 patrol units had their tires slashed, according to authorities. Those vehicles were parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin Streets in Junction City. Security video showed 36-year-old Justin Nienhaus, of Grandview Plaza, as the perpetrator. He was arrested by deputies in conjunction with Junction City and Grandview Plaza Police officers on 10 counts of felony criminal damage to property as well as two misdemeanor counts thereof, and two counts of felony interference with a law enforcement officer.
#2 Texas Outlasts Wildcats in Four Sets
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – After putting together a set one victory, Kansas State could not hold off #2 Texas as the Wildcats fell 1-3 (25-23, 13-25, 16-25, 21-25) to the Longhorns on Friday night at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State (12-10, 3-6) collected 42 kills (.152) and was led...
K-State Unveils 2023 Baseball Schedule
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – A total of 27 home games and 23 games overall against teams that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago highlight the 2023 Kansas State Baseball schedule as fifth-year head coach Pete Hughes and the Big 12 Conference announced the Wildcats’ slate for this coming spring.
Friday Five – Ranking the remaining games
The Wildcats have five games left to play in the regular season and are still positioned to play in the conference championship game and a bowl game, but getting there will feature two road games and three challenging home games. Here are how I view the difficulties that lie ahead this season for Kansas State.
PREVIEW AND PICKS: No. 9 Oklahoma St at No. 22 Kansas St
Saturday’s contest between No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and No. 22 Kansas State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) likely has Big 12 Championship game implications. Each team enters the game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium tied for second place in the Big 12 behind No. 7 TCU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) in the conference’s standings.
K-State Dominates Both Sides of the Ball in 48-0 Dismantling of Oklahoma State
Quarterback Will Howard hit nine of 11 passes during one stretch in the 2nd quarter, three going for touchdowns and #22 Kansas State’s defense completely befuddled #9 Oklahoma State’s offense in a 41-0 pasting at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday. Howard had converted on 6 of 12 to...
