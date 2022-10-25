Geary County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were the target of vandalism early Thursday morning when 11 patrol units had their tires slashed, according to authorities. Those vehicles were parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin Streets in Junction City. Security video showed 36-year-old Justin Nienhaus, of Grandview Plaza, as the perpetrator. He was arrested by deputies in conjunction with Junction City and Grandview Plaza Police officers on 10 counts of felony criminal damage to property as well as two misdemeanor counts thereof, and two counts of felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO