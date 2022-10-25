Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
4 school districts across region win funds to buy electric buses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school districts across the region will share in millions of dollars of grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses. Across Georgia, 15 school districts will be getting $50 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 149 electric buses. Among those districts...
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
wfxg.com
Some local leaders look to Board of Elections to correct what they're calling "voter suppression" in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Several Augusta commissioners spoke Wednesday afternoon to address what they're calling voter suppression in Richmond County. Early voting opened October 17th in Georgia, and Richmond County clocked just over 7,000 votes in the first week. This, with only one polling place open: the Beazley Room inside the municipal building on Telfair St.
kingstonthisweek.com
'Disappointed' Malanka says he accepts outcome of vote
Doug Malanka believes he ran a good campaign. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The mayor of the Township of Augusta was defeated in the municipal election Monday. Malanka lost to Deputy Mayor Jeff Shaver by 78 votes, 1,172 to 1,094. Malanka is one of...
wach.com
Midlands mother upset, confused after 2nd grader left outside elementary school
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands mother reached out to WACH FOX News, frustrated and angry, after she says her 7-year-old son was left outside during recess, and nobody realized he was missing. Keanna Ravenell says her son, who is a second grader at Dutch Fork Elementary, was locked...
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
wfxg.com
Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
Special election to be held in December to fill Rep. Wayne Howard’s seat
A special primary election will be held in December to fill the seat formerly occupied by Representative Henry "Wayne" Howard who passed away earlier this month.
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
WRDW-TV
Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis. The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people tried to break into homes with a shotgun this week, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday in the Covington subdivision near Cross Creek High School on Old Waynesboro Road in south Augusta. The school was on lockdown because of this incident. Authorities say the...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield deputies prepare for active shooter situations
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with other agencies to train for active-shooter situations. Deputies for the past three months have been conducting training scenarios that involve active shooters. Edgefield County deputies trained at Sweetwater Baptist Church, Jet Middle School and Merriwether Elementary...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
wfxg.com
Thousands flock to Grovetown for annual city Trunk or Treat
GROVETOWN, G.A. (WFXG) - on friday, tHOUSANDS CAME OUT TO LIBERTY PARK, FOR THE CITIES ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT. TRICK-OR-TREATERS OF ALL AGES, CAME OUT IN THEIR BEST COSTUMES, EAGER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FESTIVITIES. THERE WAS ALSo A PETTING ZOO, HAY RIDE, FOOD VENDORS AND PLENTY OF CANDY TO GO AROUND.
abccolumbia.com
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
Augusta’s adult night club regulations could get a revamp
They’ve been a part of Augusta for decades, but the city’s adult clubs are looking at getting a redo on the rules.
Aiken, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Golden Corral Salutes the nation’s heroes with 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night”
RALEIGH, N.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Golden Corral will honor the nation’s heroes with their 22nd annual “Military Appreciation Night.” On November 14, 2022, Golden Corral restaurants nationwide will gift a free “thank you” meal to those who protect and serve the country in honor of Veterans Day from 5 PM until closing time. It is an […]
wfxg.com
Deputies from Aiken, Richmond Counties arrest murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted Richmond County in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd. Friday afternoon. Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO tells FOX54 the suspect, who is now in custody, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County. The suspect is under the age of 18.
