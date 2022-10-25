ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

From hell-raising garage-punk to towering shred storms: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine

Marco Puglisi – aka Syndrone – recruits Andy Gillion for a no-holds-barred guitar playthrough of Android God Revolution

The seven-minute shred marathon features on the 2019 Guitarist of the Year finalist's latest Syndrone full-length, Neogenesis. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Pitchfork

“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]

On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
American Songwriter

Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett

A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Popculture

Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled

Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
Guitar World Magazine

Richie Faulkner and Rex Brown form new metal supergroup, Elegant Weapons

Faulkner describes the band's music as “a mix of Jimi Hendrix, Judas Priest, Sabbath, solo Ozzy and Black Label Society – heavy, catchy, and with melody" Judas Priest electric guitar hero Richie Faulkner and Pantera bass guitar titan Rex Brown have joined forces to create a new metal supergroup, Elegant Weapons.
Guitar World Magazine

Charles Berthoud's 60 seconds version of Slipknot's Duality might make you want to give up playing bass altogether

A warning: if you're after sheer speed, Charles Berthoud's latest playthrough is a bass shredding masterpiece. Boasting well over a million followers on YouTube, Charles Berthoud is one of the most visible bass players to come from the social media generation. His YouTube channel is loaded with play-along clips of him shredding over a variety of pop covers, and, of course, a few bass battles with fellow YouTuber Davie 504.
Guitar World Magazine

LAVA MUSIC debuts sub-$500 BLUE LAVA Original acoustic, complete with onboard reverb, chorus and delay effects

The innovative acoustic boasts a trio of built-in effects, and clocks in at almost $200 cheaper than its touchscreen-equipped predecessor. In May, LAVA MUSIC introduced the BLUE LAVA acoustic electric guitar – the latest installment to its family of smart guitars, which followed closely in the footsteps of the highly innovative, touchscreen-equipped LAVA ME 3.
Guitar World Magazine

Brian May Guitars treats its Arielle signature model to Red Special-flavored Antique Cherry finish

The new-look version of the futuristic signature six-string harks back to the aesthetics of Brian May's iconic instrument. In February last year, Brian May Guitars teamed up with singer-songwriter Arielle for her eponymous signature guitar – a quirky offset model that marked the first time Brian May had contributed to a new guitar design since he and his father made the iconic Red Special.
Guitar World Magazine

Black Friday guitar pedal deals 2022: the official dates and everything you need to know

Your place for all the early Black Friday deals on guitar pedals, pedalboards, power supplies and more. The sales event of the year is fast approaching, so if you are looking to grab an epic Black Friday guitar pedal deal, then you'll want to be prepared. Luckily you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got all the information you need to make an informed decision on a quality new stompbox, as well as some early bargains you can take advantage of right now.
Guitar World Magazine

Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars retires from touring

The band's co-founding member is taking a step back from touring as a result of his struggle with ankylosing spondylitis, but will remain a member of the group. Mötley Crüe co-founding member and electric guitar icon Mick Mars has officially retired from touring, as a result of his ongoing struggle with ankylosing spondylitis.
Guitar World Magazine

LAVA MUSIC’s new BLUE LAVA Original acoustic-electric provides “simplicity with stunning sound,” along with onboard chorus, delay and reverb effects

The innovative company’s newest offering is a lightweight, weather-resistant, feature-rich and affordable six-string marvel. Earlier this year we were wowed by LAVA MUSIC’s BLUE LAVA Touch, a touchscreen-equipped smart guitar. Now, the innovative company has done it again with the BLUE LAVA Original, a more streamlined version of the visionary acoustic-electric that’s guaranteed to appeal to both casual and seasoned players, as well as tech savvy guitarists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy