Brian May Guitars treats its Arielle signature model to Red Special-flavored Antique Cherry finish
The new-look version of the futuristic signature six-string harks back to the aesthetics of Brian May's iconic instrument. In February last year, Brian May Guitars teamed up with singer-songwriter Arielle for her eponymous signature guitar – a quirky offset model that marked the first time Brian May had contributed to a new guitar design since he and his father made the iconic Red Special.
Fender unveils its “most accessible Acoustasonic yet”, the cut-price Acoustasonic Player Jazzmaster
The Mexican-made model features a streamlined spec sheet, but retains key components from the American original, including a Tim Shaw-designed Shawbucker pickup. In March last year, Fender completed the triumvirate of its electric-acoustic hybrid Acoustasonic range by unveiling the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, which enticed many players with its offset looks and modern feature sets, but deterred some with its $1,999 price tag.
Matt Sorum reunites with Slash and Duff McKagan on scorching Kings of Chaos single, Judgment Day
Hear the Guitar World-exclusive premiere of the single, which paves the way for the supergroup's first-ever studio album. Matt Sorum has announced his Kings of Chaos supergroup will be releasing its first-ever studio album late next year, and has celebrated the news by dropping Judgment Day – the effort’s lead single, which also acts as a soft Velvet Revolver reunion.
G&L launches highly limited ASAT Classic Thinline model
The limited-edition six-string boasts Magnetic Field Design pickups and comes in two colorways each limited to 50 units worldwide. G&L has expanded its offering of electric guitars further with its new limited-edition ASAT Classic Thinline. Blending “vintage styling cues with modern function and refinement”, the G&L ASAT Classic is touted...
Amazon slashes the price of Fender guitars - with a huge $452 off the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang!
Amazon is seriously cutting the price of Fender instruments, including Player, Vintera, Classic Vibe and more. Wait, we need to check our calendars. Nope, it's not quite time for the Black Friday guitar deals to start flowing in just yet, so someone may want to tell Amazon. For some reason, the eCommerce giant has just started slashing prices as if we've just finished the last bite of turkey or pumpkin pie. With anywhere between 10% and 39% off certain Fender models (opens in new tab), from the insanely popular Player series to Vintera, Classic Vibe and so much more, these offers really do feel like Black Friday-esque discounts.
Watch Alex Lifeson and Robby Krieger join forces for 8-minute jam of Santana's Evil Ways
The Rush and Doors guitarists traded smooth Latin-inspired classic rock leads at a recent benefit concert in California. Two members of rock royalty, Alex Lifeson of Rush and Robby Krieger of The Doors, came together at a recent benefit concert to jam Santana’s 1969 classic, Evil Ways. The event,...
Eastman Juliet P-90-VR and PB review
If the recent thinline Romeo models and the two guitars featured here mark the direction Eastman is taking for the future, then we say ‘Juliet Bravo!’ indeed. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Gretsch G5220 Electromatic Jet BT review
The G5220’s versatility makes it a compelling option in a market comprising some superb mid-priced electrics from the likes of Epiphone and Fender’s Player Plus series. Broad’Trons make for a more hench Gretsch sound but it’s not overpowering. If anything, with these dynamic humbuckers, the Jet is more practical than ever.
Gretsch graces its ultra-affordable G9500 Jim Dandy acoustic guitar with a limited-edition Nocturne Blue finish
Gretsch's G9500 Jim Dandy model is one of the more affordable acoustic guitars you can get from a dependable manufacturer. Now, Gretsch has made the entry-level model – a perfect acoustic guitar for beginners – available in two new finishes: the elegant, vintage-minded Frontier Stain and a beautiful, limited-edition Nocturne Blue.
From hell-raising garage-punk to towering shred storms: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
The rarest Gibson Firebird of all time might just be this 1964 Kerry Green example
David Davidson of Well Strung Guitars reveals the story behind a bona-fide unicorn for Gibson collectors. With Fender enjoying a huge growth in popularity throughout the ’50s, Gibson was forced to try and beat Leo’s company at its own game. In the early ’60s, the Stratocaster hit what was arguably its peak as a design, with the classic rosewood-’board spec and a raft of custom colours available to order.
Jerry Lee Lewis, legendary rock 'n' roll wild man, dies at 87
The rock 'n' roll pioneer's death was confirmed by the singer's publicist in a statement, after his passing was erroneously reported by numerous outlets earlier this week. Jerry Lee Lewis, the pianist, singer and songwriter whose volcanic early hits and stage persona helped shape rock 'n' roll, has died at the age of 87.
Mick Mars on his favorite Mötley Crüe solo, how he (unintentionally) ended up on Aerosmith's Pump, and the Dr. Feelgood Garnet amp
In this classic edition of Dear Guitar Hero, Mars answers fan questions, and reflects on his decades-long tenure with one of rock's wildest bands. The following is a classic edition of Dear Guitar Hero with Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars, taken from the Guitar World archives. He’s survived...
How Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan recorded a bass classic with Sweet Child O’ Mine
Michael ‘Duff’ McKagan, the punk rocker from Seattle who moved to Hollywood in the mid-’80s, joined Guns N’ Roses and became a star, is best known in bass guitar world for a slinky four-bar solo executed in the upper register over the intro to their best-known song, Sweet Child O’ Mine. But how did he come up with it?
Slash once joined Nile Rodgers and Chic for a marathon Le Freak solo spot – but the show ended in tragedy
Watch the 1996 performance the Guns N’ Roses guitarist called “the biggest privilege of my life” – at the concert that would prove to be bass legend Bernard Edwards’ last. Slash was at a crossroads in 1996. Tensions in Guns N’ Roses had reached fever...
Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is also a world-class gypsy jazz guitarist – watch him channel Django Reinhardt in this insane performance
A new A7X album is on the horizon, at last. While you wait, feast your eyes and ears on this killer Minor Swing-inspired acoustic performance. You’d be forgiven for thinking Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is a metal guitar player through and through. His leads across the Huntington Beach outfit’s discography are some of the most memorable and face-melting of the last 20 years. But Gates’ influences and abilities, in fact, stretch far beyond the realms of heavy music.
Michael Amott: “I actually play quite soft – I’m not as aggressive as people might think. I prefer to explore the dynamic range”
Arch Enemy’s riffer-in-chief discusses the dark art of metal riffing and explains how Megadeth and Metallica led the way, and Carcass’s Bill Steer helped hone his brutal chug. One of Sweden’s premier metal exports, Arch Enemy are led by guitarist Michael Amott, who combines his love for classical...
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Charles Berthoud's 60 second version of Slipknot's Duality might make you want to give up playing bass altogether
A warning: if you're after sheer speed, Charles Berthoud's latest playthrough is a bass shredding masterpiece. Boasting well over a million followers on YouTube, Charles Berthoud is one of the most visible bass players to come from the social media generation. His YouTube channel is loaded with play-along clips of him shredding over a variety of pop covers, and, of course, a few bass battles with fellow YouTuber Davie 504.
