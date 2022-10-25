ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting

The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
EVPL to host "Día De Los Muertos" event in November

Montessori Academy and the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) are bringing Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) back for the second year at the West Branch location. Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is happening at EVPL West Branch Library and lawn, Saturday, Nov. 5th from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Lance Yearby is this week's Hometown Hero

Lance Yearby is a busy man. As President of Rally Point Events, he helps organize everything from music festivals, rodeos, and most recently Professional Bull Riding. A veteran himself, Yearby founded the organization back in 2017, with a goal to provide support - both financially and otherwise - to other Tri-State veterans.
EVANSVILLE, IN
City of Sturgis releases trick-or-treat hours, Halloween schedule

City officials in Sturgis, Kentucky, have announced trick-or-treating hours and other plans for Halloween this year. The city says that city-wide trick-or-treating will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween. They say that trunk-or-treat will also take place along Adam Street from 5...
STURGIS, KY
Hours set for trick-or-treating in downtown Henderson

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are inviting the community to a family-friendly trick-or-treating event this Halloween. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says trick-or-treating will take place in downtown Henderson on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The trick-or-treating offering has taken place in the city's downtown for...
HENDERSON, KY
Owensboro's Trail of Treats event back after two year hiatus

Owensboro's annual Trail of Treats event was back in action Thursday in downtown Owensboro. Over 60 different business turned out to set up booths and decorations for the family friendly event. This year was the first year back for the event, after Covid-19 forced them to take a two year...
OWENSBORO, KY
Evansville vegan restaurant gets new life with ownership change

A vegan restaurant in Evansville recently slated to close because of rising inflation among other reasons, will stay open after someone stepped up to buy the eatery. The next ownership group will be the third for the restaurant. It went through an ownership change last summer. Flourish Plant-Based Eatery is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
New Evansville skate park awaits permits before opening next year

The new Sunset Skatepark is one step closer to the finish line on the Evansville riverfront. According to Hunger Skatepark, the organization behind the construction, they are now waiting for permits before moving forward. The skate park will be located next to the Evansville Water & Sewer and Utility's new...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources

Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Owensboro drivers asked to report pothole locations

Drivers who travel in Owensboro, Kentucky, are being asked to aid in the city's "War On Potholes." The City of Owensboro put out its annual request for pothole reports on Friday, urging drivers who travel the city's streets to help target problem areas. Starting on Oct. 31 and continuing through...
OWENSBORO, KY
Kentuckians meet state and local candidates ahead of election

There was a great turnout at the Red, White and Blue picnic held in Owensboro, Ky Thursday evening. The event, hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, allowed candidates on the local, state and federal level to speak to Owensboro residents about their campaign and their goals if they are elected.
OWENSBORO, KY
Police looking for suspect in stabbing outside Evansville bar

Police are looking for a suspect after a man says he was stabbed outside a bar in Evansville. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the victim's home to take the report on Friday. The victim told authorities that he had been stabbed by a man...
EVANSVILLE, IN
EPD: Herbert Avenue home targeted in suspected drive-by style shooting

Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened on Herbert Avenue in Evansville on Thursday as a targeted drive-by attack. As we reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Herbert Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after someone inside was shot. We later learned that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Semi overturns in Perry County

Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
PERRY COUNTY, IN

