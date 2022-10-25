Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting
The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
wevv.com
EVPL to host "Día De Los Muertos" event in November
Montessori Academy and the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) are bringing Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) back for the second year at the West Branch location. Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is happening at EVPL West Branch Library and lawn, Saturday, Nov. 5th from...
wevv.com
West Side Nut Club hosting weekend trick-or-treating event on Franklin Street
The West Side Nut Club is hosting a community trick-or-treating event in Evansville on Saturday. The Nut Club says the trick-or-treat event will kick off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of North 11th Avenue and West Franklin Street, continuing to 4 p.m. In addition to lots of candy, the...
wevv.com
Lance Yearby is this week's Hometown Hero
Lance Yearby is a busy man. As President of Rally Point Events, he helps organize everything from music festivals, rodeos, and most recently Professional Bull Riding. A veteran himself, Yearby founded the organization back in 2017, with a goal to provide support - both financially and otherwise - to other Tri-State veterans.
wevv.com
City of Sturgis releases trick-or-treat hours, Halloween schedule
City officials in Sturgis, Kentucky, have announced trick-or-treating hours and other plans for Halloween this year. The city says that city-wide trick-or-treating will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween. They say that trunk-or-treat will also take place along Adam Street from 5...
wevv.com
Hours set for trick-or-treating in downtown Henderson
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are inviting the community to a family-friendly trick-or-treating event this Halloween. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says trick-or-treating will take place in downtown Henderson on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The trick-or-treating offering has taken place in the city's downtown for...
wevv.com
Owensboro's Trail of Treats event back after two year hiatus
Owensboro's annual Trail of Treats event was back in action Thursday in downtown Owensboro. Over 60 different business turned out to set up booths and decorations for the family friendly event. This year was the first year back for the event, after Covid-19 forced them to take a two year...
wevv.com
Evansville vegan restaurant gets new life with ownership change
A vegan restaurant in Evansville recently slated to close because of rising inflation among other reasons, will stay open after someone stepped up to buy the eatery. The next ownership group will be the third for the restaurant. It went through an ownership change last summer. Flourish Plant-Based Eatery is...
wevv.com
EVSC singers gathering at the University of Evansville Campus for first-ever Choir Palooza
Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation choir students are taking part in the first ever 'Choir Palooza' event today. All 6th through 12th grade students will come together for a day of signing. Prominent conductors will be working with the students to help them learn more about music, and the power of their...
wevv.com
New Evansville skate park awaits permits before opening next year
The new Sunset Skatepark is one step closer to the finish line on the Evansville riverfront. According to Hunger Skatepark, the organization behind the construction, they are now waiting for permits before moving forward. The skate park will be located next to the Evansville Water & Sewer and Utility's new...
wevv.com
Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources
Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
wevv.com
Henderson Police Department holding first-ever Spanish speaking Citizens Academy
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is getting ready to host its first-ever Spanish speaking Citizens Academy. HPD says that beginning on Nov. 15 and ending on Dec. 13, the class will meet every Tuesday at the Henderson Public Library from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The weekly class...
wevv.com
Owensboro drivers asked to report pothole locations
Drivers who travel in Owensboro, Kentucky, are being asked to aid in the city's "War On Potholes." The City of Owensboro put out its annual request for pothole reports on Friday, urging drivers who travel the city's streets to help target problem areas. Starting on Oct. 31 and continuing through...
wevv.com
Kentuckians meet state and local candidates ahead of election
There was a great turnout at the Red, White and Blue picnic held in Owensboro, Ky Thursday evening. The event, hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, allowed candidates on the local, state and federal level to speak to Owensboro residents about their campaign and their goals if they are elected.
wevv.com
Police looking for suspect in stabbing outside Evansville bar
Police are looking for a suspect after a man says he was stabbed outside a bar in Evansville. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the victim's home to take the report on Friday. The victim told authorities that he had been stabbed by a man...
wevv.com
EPD: Herbert Avenue home targeted in suspected drive-by style shooting
Police say they're investigating a shooting that happened on Herbert Avenue in Evansville on Thursday as a targeted drive-by attack. As we reported, officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Herbert Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after someone inside was shot. We later learned that...
wevv.com
44BLITZ Game of the Week - Reitz vs. Boonville
The Reitz Panthers bring their picture perfect 10-0 record to Bennett Field Friday night to face the 7-0 Boonville Pioneers in the 4-A Sectional Semifinals. 44Sports Director Joe Downs has a preview.
wevv.com
EPD: Man on parole for child molesting charges breaks into home, steal's child's underwear
An Evansville man who was on supervised release for three counts of child molestation was arrested after breaking into a home and stealing a child's underwear, according to police. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were called to a home on the city's south side on Friday afternoon to...
wevv.com
Evansville Police investigate attempted murder of man at center of drug investigation
We're learning more information on an attempted murder investigation that started in Evansville on Thursday night. It started when Evansville Police were called to a home on Herbert Avenue Thursday after gunshots were reported in the area. Police say the victim in the shooting, 35-year-old Demario Holman, was sent to...
wevv.com
Semi overturns in Perry County
Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
Comments / 0