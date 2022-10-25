Read full article on original website
Kobe Bryant Ruined Phil Jackson’s Master Plan by Trash-Talking Michael Jordan
When Phil Jackson orchestrated a meeting between Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, things were bound to get a bit heated. The post Kobe Bryant Ruined Phil Jackson’s Master Plan by Trash-Talking Michael Jordan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Larry Brown to take medical leave from Memphis staff
Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown, 82, is taking a leave of absence from his role at Memphis to address
Astros, Phillies work with sleep specialist for better routine leading up to World Series
In addition to spring training, the teams also utilize sleep training to help them start a routine once the World Series begins.
