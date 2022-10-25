ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKVi9_0im3HQoq00
Photo: Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a sandwich, especially when it is the most popular sandwich in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed , the best sandwich served in all of California is a French Dip sandwich. This particular sandwich can be found all over the state but the first was perfected at the original Philippe in Los Angeles. This restaurant will soak the bread in jus, giving the sandwich its sought after rich, savory taste.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best sandwich in the entire state :

"When I dip, you dip, we dip," rapped Freak Nasty in his hit 1997 track "Da Dip." Well, if you make your way out to the West Coast, you'll find plenty of people hop on board with those lyrics when it comes to their sandwiches. The French Dip is perhaps the most popular among residents, so do yourself a favor and get on Freak Nasty's level. There are so many places that serve these, but the legendary item supposedly started at Los Angeles' century-old Philippe the Original. The biggest seller is the beef double-dip, where both pieces of bread are soaked in savory jus. A knife and fork might serve essential when diving into this soggy mass of yum."

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food Beast

15 Must-Try Taco Joints in Los Angeles

One thing Los Angeles is famous for is top-notch tacos. The history runs deep, thanks to a rich Mexican and Latino culinary heritage supported by countless restaurants, trucks and stands, some nearly 100 years old. In honor of this hand-held classic, we felt it was only right to put together...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KMPH.com

Homeless man builds a mini house on Hollywood Blvd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A homeless man in Southern California decides to build his own house — right on the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd. The house has drawn mixed reactions from walking passed the wooden structure that even has power going to it. Some are calling it ridiculous...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

183K+
Followers
21K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy