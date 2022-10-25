ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Community Impact Houston

Chicken Salad Chick now open on Weslayan Street near West University Place

A grand opening for Chicken Salad Chick took place Sept. 27 at 5310 Weslayan St., Unit W01, Houston, just north of the city of West University Place. The fast-casual concept specializes in Southern-style chicken salad dishes as well as fresh salads, soups, sandwiches and desserts. The Atlanta-based chain was founded in 2008 and has plans to open more than 50 Texas locations over the next five years. 832-966-3731. www.chickensaladchick.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston's Midtown leads the way on sustainability

Sustainability efforts in Midtown include incorporating rain gardens into designs for street reconstruction. On the Oct. 28 episode of the Houston Breakdown, Community Impact editor Shawn Arrajj discusses how projects geared toward sustainable infrastructure in the Midtown area could serve as pilot projects as the city of Houston focuses on ambitious sustainability goals. Plus, reporter Mikah Boyd discusses how the region's job market has changed since the early pandemic and how it may continue to change in the months to come.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Soto’s Cantina opens second location in Cy-Fair

Officials with Soto's Cantina announced a second location of the eatery opened Oct. 24 south of Jersey Village at 11755 W. Little York Road, Ste. 206B, Houston. The menu features tacos, flautas, burritos, fajitas, quesadillas, tostadas, enchiladas, seafood dishes and other Tex-Mex dishes. Juan Soto owns the business, including the original location at 10609 Grant Road, Houston. 281-955-5667. www.sotoscantina.com.
HOUSTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

2 new H-E-B stores are in the works

Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Yummy Seafood in Katy's Asian Town signs on for new Studemont Street restaurant

Officials with Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar in Katy Asian Town said they have signed a lease to bring a new location to a development coming to 1515 Studemont St., Houston, just south of the Katy Freeway, where Party Boy was formerly located.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Old School Burger and Brunch arrives in Katy

Old School Burger and Brunch opened in Katy on Oct. 14 and is offering a 10% off grand opening special until Nov. 11. Located at 975 Mason...
KATY, TX
houstoniamag.com

8 Must-Visit Shopping Areas in Houston

From boutiques to strip malls, Houston is a shopper's dream come true. Houston has a lot to offer when it comes to dining, fashion, and home decor. Small local businesses, giant brand names, and everything in between have found a welcome home here in H-town, all ensuring that your shopping itch can be scratched. Whether you’re looking for a handmade artisan piece or something a little more mainstream, Houston retail has you covered all year round.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings

Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Legends Boxing now open in Cypress

Boxing gym franchise Legends Boxing opened its newest location on Sept. 12 at 15103 Mason Road, Ste. C3, Cypress. The gym offers USA technique boxing classes, providing high-intensity workouts and self-defense skills at the same time. There are approximately 19 Legends Boxing locations nationwide with five in Texas and three in Houston. 346-432-6678. www.legendsboxing.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lab-grown diamond jewelry company opens a new showroom in Baybrook Mall

Clean Origin opened a new showroom on Oct. 28 at 500 Baybrook Mall, Ste. D05A, Friendswood, according to account executive Casandra Sosa. The showroom has a selection of lab-grown diamond jewelry including earrings, bracelets, necklaces, engagement rings and wedding bands. 1-888-487-2145. www.cleanorigin.com/jewelry-stores/houston-tx-77546.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
fox26houston.com

Astros skeleton game underway in Willis

WILLIS, Texas - Patty Norman started decorating her yard for her neighbors with skeletons during the pandemic in October 2020 with different skeleton scenes set-ups every week. Both her son and her husband played baseball, along with the daughter of a good friend, who helped her make the uniform pants...
WILLIS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

