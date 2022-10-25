Read full article on original website
Chicken Salad Chick now open on Weslayan Street near West University Place
A grand opening for Chicken Salad Chick took place Sept. 27 at 5310 Weslayan St., Unit W01, Houston, just north of the city of West University Place. (Chicken Salad Chick) A grand opening for Chicken Salad Chick took place Sept. 27 at 5310 Weslayan St., Unit W01, Houston, just north of the city of West University Place. The fast-casual concept specializes in Southern-style chicken salad dishes as well as fresh salads, soups, sandwiches and desserts. The Atlanta-based chain was founded in 2008 and has plans to open more than 50 Texas locations over the next five years. 832-966-3731. www.chickensaladchick.com.
Group behind The Annie opens new 1950s-style Cuban lounge in Uptown Houston
Benjamin Berg, founder of Berg Hospitality Group, has a new concept coming to the Uptown area. (Courtesy Leah Wilson) Berg Hospitality Group, the Houston-based culinary group run by restaurateur Benjamin Berg, will open a new Havana-inspired lounge Oct. 28 in an intimate spot located next door to The Annie Café & Bar in Uptown Houston.
Houston's Midtown leads the way on sustainability
Sustainability efforts in Midtown include incorporating rain gardens into designs for street reconstruction. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) On the Oct. 28 episode of the Houston Breakdown, Community Impact editor Shawn Arrajj discusses how projects geared toward sustainable infrastructure in the Midtown area could serve as pilot projects as the city of Houston focuses on ambitious sustainability goals. Plus, reporter Mikah Boyd discusses how the region’s job market has changed since the early pandemic and how it may continue to change in the months to come.
Soto’s Cantina opens second location in Cy-Fair
Soto's Cantina now has two locations serving Cy-Fair and surrounding area residents. (Courtesy Soto's Cantina) Officials with Soto’s Cantina announced a second location of the eatery opened Oct. 24 south of Jersey Village at 11755 W. Little York Road, Ste. 206B, Houston. The menu features tacos, flautas, burritos, fajitas, quesadillas, tostadas, enchiladas, seafood dishes and other Tex-Mex dishes. Juan Soto owns the business, including the original location at 10609 Grant Road, Houston. 281-955-5667. www.sotoscantina.com.
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
Pei Wei Asian Kitchen to open in Katy
Officials with Pei Wei Asian Kitchen plan for an opening in Katy after Thanksgiving. (Courtesy Pei Wei Asian Kitchen) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is scheduled to open in Katy by early December. The eatery will be located at 6825 S. Fry Road, Katy. Its menu features Chinese, Malaysian and Thai...
Here are 4 things to do in Conroe, Montgomery on Oct. 28-30
Here are four things to do in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 28-30. (Community Impact staff) Stage Right at The Crighton is performing "Rent" in Conroe on Oct. 21-30 and Nov. 4-6. 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. showtimes. $26). 234 Main St., Conroe. 936-441-7469. www.stage-right.org. Oct 29: Go trunk-or-treating. First...
Texas restaurant ranked among tastiest & healthiest spots in the country: report
If you're looking to continue your summer diet into the fall season, you're not alone. Especially since calories don't count during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays.
Learn more about November's featured neighborhood for Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
A house at 1603 Marshall Street. (Courtesy HAR) Mandell Place is a community of just over 130 single-family homes in the Montrose area of Houston. The community is just north of Mandell Park, which features a community garden project called Meredith Gardens. Median home value: $778,750. Homes on the market*:...
Yummy Seafood in Katy's Asian Town signs on for new Studemont Street restaurant
Oxberry Group is developing a retail and office space at 1515 Studemont St., Houston, south of the Katy Freeway and near Heights Boulevard. (Rendering courtesy Oxberry Group) Officials with Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar in Katy Asian Town said they have signed a lease to bring a new location to a development coming to 1515 Studemont St., Houston, just south of the Katy Freeway, where Party Boy was formerly located.
Husband and wife serve up Asian cuisine at Magnolia Thai Restaurant
Crab rangoons ($7) include fried wonton stuffed with imitation crab and cream cheese. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Aaron and Lek Kinler opened Magnolia Thai Restaurant on Jan. 10 off FM 1774 in Magnolia. With Lek having worked in the restaurant business for more than 15 years, the couple said they had...
Old School Burger and Brunch arrives in Katy
Old School Burger's menu features a variety of burgers, including the classic and a bacon avocado burger. (Courtesy Old School Burger and Brunch) Old School Burger and Brunch opened in Katy on Oct. 14 and is offering a 10% off grand opening special until Nov. 11. Located at 975 Mason...
houstoniamag.com
8 Must-Visit Shopping Areas in Houston
From boutiques to strip malls, Houston is a shopper's dream come true. Houston has a lot to offer when it comes to dining, fashion, and home decor. Small local businesses, giant brand names, and everything in between have found a welcome home here in H-town, all ensuring that your shopping itch can be scratched. Whether you’re looking for a handmade artisan piece or something a little more mainstream, Houston retail has you covered all year round.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings
Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
Report: These Texas restaurants have the best fried chicken, onion rings & other of America’s favorite deep-fried foods
When it comes to American cuisine the different regions all have staples of their own creation but you can almost bet that every inch of the cuisine has been fried and served at one point or time.
Legends Boxing now open in Cypress
Legends Boxing offers high-intensity fitness classes that also teach self-defense skills. (Courtesy Pexels) Boxing gym franchise Legends Boxing opened its newest location on Sept. 12 at 15103 Mason Road, Ste. C3, Cypress. The gym offers USA technique boxing classes, providing high-intensity workouts and self-defense skills at the same time. There are approximately 19 Legends Boxing locations nationwide with five in Texas and three in Houston. 346-432-6678. www.legendsboxing.com.
Lab-grown diamond jewelry company opens a new showroom in Baybrook Mall
Clean Origin opened a new showroom for its lab-grown diamond jewelry in Baybrook Mall on Oct. 28. (Courtesy Pexels) Clean Origin opened a new showroom on Oct. 28 at 500 Baybrook Mall, Ste. D05A, Friendswood, according to account executive Casandra Sosa. The showroom has a selection of lab-grown diamond jewelry including earrings, bracelets, necklaces, engagement rings and wedding bands. 1-888-487-2145. www.cleanorigin.com/jewelry-stores/houston-tx-77546.
fox26houston.com
Astros skeleton game underway in Willis
WILLIS, Texas - Patty Norman started decorating her yard for her neighbors with skeletons during the pandemic in October 2020 with different skeleton scenes set-ups every week. Both her son and her husband played baseball, along with the daughter of a good friend, who helped her make the uniform pants...
