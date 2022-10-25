ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DCist

12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

TRANSCRIBE-A-THON: For United Nations Day, Sandy Spring Museum is featuring essays and works by local historical figure Allan Farquhar, a writer and advocate for global peace. Head to the museum to explore the history of the town through transcribing original documents with the assistance of the museum’s transcription coordinator. (Sandy Spring Museum; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; FREE)
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: English Basements

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
hoodline.com

New North Beach restaurant Americana Eatery offers all-day breakfast and (soon) late-night dining

Limoncello-stuffed French toast. Photo courtesy of the restaurant. Night owls, bar hoppers, and anyone else with after-hours munchies will soon be able to satisfy those cravings at a new North Beach restaurant. Americana Eatery (532 Green St.), a modern diner specializing in all-day breakfast, opened earlier this month in the former home of Ethiopian restaurant Massawa. For now, Americana Eatery has limited hours. But ultimately, owner Hicham Farhi hopes it will be the neighborhood’s go-to spot for after-hours dining.
NORTH BEACH, MD
DCist

Oh Gourd Not This Again! What To Know About D.C.’s Leaf Collection

Footsteps are getting crunchier, trees are getting oranger (or redder, or yellower) and the seasonal stands at Trader Joe’s have turned into a cornucopia of products you didn’t know could include pumpkin…you know what that means!. It’s finally fall time for the D.C. Department of Public Works...
DCist

Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103

Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Raze permit filed for RFK Stadium

WASHINGTON — The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, is one step closer to demolition. This week, D.C. officials filed an application for a raze permit for the closed stadium. The request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22 but wasn't filed until Oct. 24, records show.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

National Women’s History Museum Will Install Its First Physical Exhibit At D.C.’s MLK Library

A crew installs “Breaking the Glass Ceiling,” a shattered glass portrait of VP Kamala Harris at the MLK Library in downtown D.C. The National Women’s History Museum will house its first physical exhibit on the ground floor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown D.C. this spring, and the first piece of art has already been installed: a shattered-glass sculpture of Vice President Kamala Harris, standing over 8.5 feet tall and stretching 7 feet wide.
WASHINGTON, DC
drugstorenews.com

Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area

Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

