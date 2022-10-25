Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Related
D.C.’s Marine Corps Marathon Will Close A Bunch Of Roads This Weekend
Plenty of people have run it, and even more have cheered them on. That’s right: the Marine Corps Marathon is taking place on Sunday, marking its return after a two-year in-person hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The marathon is in its 47th year, though the last two years...
Smithsonian Finally Names Two National Mall Sites For Latino Museum And Women’s History Museum
Two sites have been selected for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, pending legislative action from Congress. The Smithsonian’s Board of Regents narrowed their choices to two optimal sites, as announced Thursday morning:. South Monument site—undeveloped land across the National...
Look Inside The Rubell Museum, D.C.’s New Modern Art Museum Opening This Weekend
When art collectors Mera and Don Rubell open their long-anticipated contemporary art museum in Southwest D.C. this week, the public will finally get to see the result of a $20 million renovation over a decade in the making. The Rubell Museum DC opens at 65 I St. SW on Oct....
12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week
TRANSCRIBE-A-THON: For United Nations Day, Sandy Spring Museum is featuring essays and works by local historical figure Allan Farquhar, a writer and advocate for global peace. Head to the museum to explore the history of the town through transcribing original documents with the assistance of the museum’s transcription coordinator. (Sandy Spring Museum; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; FREE)
Overheard In D.C.: English Basements
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
See Or Skip: Four More Plays We Saw At D.C. Theaters In October
We’re in the busy theater season, so the following is another installment of reviews of October shows at D.C.-area theaters — though most of these are running well into November. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview. My Body No Choice. Review...
hoodline.com
New North Beach restaurant Americana Eatery offers all-day breakfast and (soon) late-night dining
Limoncello-stuffed French toast. Photo courtesy of the restaurant. Night owls, bar hoppers, and anyone else with after-hours munchies will soon be able to satisfy those cravings at a new North Beach restaurant. Americana Eatery (532 Green St.), a modern diner specializing in all-day breakfast, opened earlier this month in the former home of Ethiopian restaurant Massawa. For now, Americana Eatery has limited hours. But ultimately, owner Hicham Farhi hopes it will be the neighborhood’s go-to spot for after-hours dining.
Oh Gourd Not This Again! What To Know About D.C.’s Leaf Collection
Footsteps are getting crunchier, trees are getting oranger (or redder, or yellower) and the seasonal stands at Trader Joe’s have turned into a cornucopia of products you didn’t know could include pumpkin…you know what that means!. It’s finally fall time for the D.C. Department of Public Works...
Carousel Comes To An End Popular Waldorf Clothing Store Closing After 45 Years
They say that every great ride must come to an end. A popular clothing store in Maryland announced that it will be permanently shuttering its doors after 45 years of serving its Charles County community. Citing supply chain issues, the owners of Carousel Clothing on Festival Way in Waldorf announced...
Local Audubon Group Picks New Name, Seeking Distance From Racist Namesake
The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions. Now, the local nonprofit formerly known as the Audubon Naturalist...
Arena Stage’s Molly Smith Reflects On Choice, Retirement, And Her Final Act Of Theatrical Protest
When Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith announced in June she would retire in July of 2023 after 25 years with the influential D.C. theater, shockwaves went through the Washington theater scene. But three months later, when Arena declared that Smith would direct one last show, a meditation on reproductive...
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
Safety Commission Approves Metro’s Plan To Return All 7000-Series Trains, Silver Line To Open Before Thanksgiving
Dozens of Metro’s 7000-series train cars sit in the West Falls Church yard. Metro has the green light to bring all the 7000-series trains back to the tracks, with restrictions. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Tuesday they agreed to Metro’s revised plan. The approval gives Metro the trains...
Raze permit filed for RFK Stadium
WASHINGTON — The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, is one step closer to demolition. This week, D.C. officials filed an application for a raze permit for the closed stadium. The request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22 but wasn't filed until Oct. 24, records show.
The Ice Rink At The National Gallery Of Art Sculpture Garden Reopens Next Month
It hasn’t even reached peak fall foliage for much of the region yet, and we are already thinking about winter. A wintertime staple returns next month: The National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden Ice Rink!. Weather permitting, the ice rink that’s located between 7th and 9th Streets along Constitution...
Six Candidates Are Vying For Two Seats On The Loudoun School Board. Here’s What They’re Saying
The political dynamics of the contests for the Leesburg and Broad Run district seats on the Loudoun School Board may be fascinating, but we also think voters benefit from concrete information about the candidates’ positions. It’s a crucial moment for the Loudoun County school board. Local schools are facing...
National Women’s History Museum Will Install Its First Physical Exhibit At D.C.’s MLK Library
A crew installs “Breaking the Glass Ceiling,” a shattered glass portrait of VP Kamala Harris at the MLK Library in downtown D.C. The National Women’s History Museum will house its first physical exhibit on the ground floor of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in downtown D.C. this spring, and the first piece of art has already been installed: a shattered-glass sculpture of Vice President Kamala Harris, standing over 8.5 feet tall and stretching 7 feet wide.
Controversial Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan Passes In Unanimous Council Vote
On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to approve the Thrive Montgomery 2050 update to the county’s general plan. In comments ahead of the vote, Council President Gabe Albornoz noted that an extraordinary amount of work had gone into the project. Councilmember Hans Riemer added, “We’re today going...
drugstorenews.com
Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area
Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 1