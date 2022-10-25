Limoncello-stuffed French toast. Photo courtesy of the restaurant. Night owls, bar hoppers, and anyone else with after-hours munchies will soon be able to satisfy those cravings at a new North Beach restaurant. Americana Eatery (532 Green St.), a modern diner specializing in all-day breakfast, opened earlier this month in the former home of Ethiopian restaurant Massawa. For now, Americana Eatery has limited hours. But ultimately, owner Hicham Farhi hopes it will be the neighborhood’s go-to spot for after-hours dining.

NORTH BEACH, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO