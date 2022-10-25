Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
5 Md. organizations awarded part of $5 billion investment in low-income communities
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five organizations in Maryland received part of a $5 billion investment as part of the New Markets Tax Credit Program. The program encouraged investment in low-income communities by letting private and corporate investors receive a tax credit for their investments. "Historically, these program awards have generated...
Pennsylvania woman breaks Maryland state fishing record with 18-pound smooth dogfish shark
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pennsylvania's Fay Gaster of Reading, Pa. caught a record-breaking 18-pound smooth dogfish off the coast of Ocean City, Md. on Oct. 22, according to Maryland's Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Following the catch, the fish's weight was verified at the Sunset Marina in Ocean City. A...
President Joe Biden to join VP Harris, Gov candidate Moore at GOTV event in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — President Joe Biden will visit Maryland on Monday, Nov 7, to attend the Election Day eve GOTV rally. President Biden will join Vice President Kamala Harris, Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and Senator Chris Van Hollen Election for the Maryland Democrats GOTV event. Democratic nominees...
Family of Hae Min Lee asks Maryland court for evidence hearing in Syed case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of Hae Min Lee has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals for an evidentiary hearing related to the Adnan Syed case. Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's murder conviction last month, releasing him on home detention.
SNAP participants: take these steps to combat EBT card skimming, phishing scams
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The United States Department of Agriculture has recently received several reports of SNAP fraud, phishing scams in which thieves use “card skimming” or phony messages to steal SNAP benefits. FOX45 viewers have also continued to call and email, sharing with our team how they've...
New poll shows Moore, Brown, Lierman have commanding leads in statewide races
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new poll released by the Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore shows that Democrat Wes Moore has maintained his sizeable lead against Republican Dan Cox in the Maryland governor's race. The results come as early voting begins in the state Thursday. The poll shows...
Brilliant Fall Foliage Across Maryland
Maryland is nearing the peak of fall foliage with a brilliant display of colors. Three factors have a large impact on fall foliage. Temperature, precipitation and sunlight are determining factors in how fall leaves appear. The Baltimore area was over one degree warmer than average in September and less than...
