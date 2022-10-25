ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Family of Hae Min Lee asks Maryland court for evidence hearing in Syed case

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of Hae Min Lee has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals for an evidentiary hearing related to the Adnan Syed case. Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison. Judge Melissa Phinn vacated Syed's murder conviction last month, releasing him on home detention.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Brilliant Fall Foliage Across Maryland

Maryland is nearing the peak of fall foliage with a brilliant display of colors. Three factors have a large impact on fall foliage. Temperature, precipitation and sunlight are determining factors in how fall leaves appear. The Baltimore area was over one degree warmer than average in September and less than...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy