New UI Extension Bannock County educator offering community several programs, including fruit gleaning
Katie Hickok was struck by the abundance of apricot trees overloaded with fruit nobody seemed to be picking upon arriving in the Pocatello area in July. Throughout the past two months, Hickok, a new University of Idaho Extension Bannock County educator, has returned to many of those properties, leaving door hangers promoting a program she’s started to make use of fruit that would otherwise go to waste. Hickok and her...
Pocatello secures 20-14 win over Lakeland, moving on in 4A playoffs
Maybe the ball was slick, or maybe it froze in these frigid Idaho temperatures, or maybe the Thunder were in the right spots at the right time, or maybe their defenders developed the skills to rip it out — or maybe we should credit something else entirely for the Lakeland fumbles that led to Pocatello’s 20-14 playoff win Friday night. All that was certain in the aftermath of this game, which the Thunder used to secure a date with top-seeded Bishop Kelly in next weekend’s...
Local middle school therapy dog to continue working after owner retires
IDAHO FALLS — Laurel Trimble, who has worked as attendance secretary for Rocky Mountain Middle School for 27 years, will retire in February. While Trimble will not be working for the district anymore, her dog, Annie, will continue to come to school, working with many of the students Annie has grown to love. Annie, an Aussiedoodle with an Australian shepherd mother and a poodle father, began working as a therapy dog in the middle school and Praxium Mastery Academy when she was only 6 months...
HS FB playoff preview: Poky gets Lakeland to kick things off
When he thought about his Pocatello team’s second-to-last practice this week, a two-hour session in the snow, Dave Spillett’s voice seemed to smile. “We had a blast,” Spillett said. “It was cold, and it was miserable, and we absolutely loved it. It’s playoff football.” It’s been some time since the Thunder faced these circumstances. They’re preparing for a home playoff game — at their own field, not at Holt Arena,...
HS scores 10/28: Poky hangs on to beat Lakeland, Century VB wins two state matches
FOOTBALL 4A state playoffs Pocatello 20, Lakeland 14 Blackfoot 35, Hillcrest 17 3A state playoffs Teton 56, Marsh Valley 13 ...
Melaleuca celebrates long-term employees with $3.2 million in longevity bonuses
IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca celebrated 238 team members who reached landmark work anniversaries this year by rewarding them with $3,284,885 on Wednesday. Each of these team members was given a check ranging from $5,000 to just over $31,000 in appreciation for their many years of loyalty to Melaleuca’s mission of enhancing lives.
Firefighters respond to massive haystack fire near McCammon
MCCAMMON — A massive haystack fire is burning near this Bannock County town. The fire at the large haystack along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon was reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. As of 10:30 a.m. the blaze was still burning and smoke from the flames could be seen from several miles away. No...
