Blackduck Woman Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash North of Bemidji
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-vehicle crash north of Bemidji early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV, driven by 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove of Blackduck, was northbound on Highway 89 about 15 miles northwest of Bemidji at Ness Road NW. Oakgrove lost control of her vehicle just after 12 a.m., and it rolled into the ditch.
Support for family of 10-year-old boy who died falling from tree
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a 10-year-old boy who died last week after falling out of a tree in rural Walker, Minnesota. On Oct. 20, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Turtle Lake Township, near the shores of Leech Lake, after Robert Elmberg Jr., of Onigum, Minnesota, fell out of a tree.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
3 Injured, Alcohol Involved in Single Vehicle Crash
Former Beltrami County Sheriff Tom Tolman Dies at 97
A former Beltrami County sheriff passed away on Oct. 25 at the age of 97. According to a post from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Tom Tolman served as sheriff from January 1967 until his retirement in January 1982. During Tolman’s time as sheriff, he attended the 87th class...
Police: Drunk-driver crashed while pulling boat on a trailer
A drunk-driver from the Twin Cities crashed a pickup while hauling a boat and trailer in northern Minnesota on Friday. The crash happened in Akeley Township, Hubbard County, around 7:30 p.m. with police arriving to find a 2003 Chevy pickup in a ditch "with severe damage." Opposite the ditch was...
Progress Made on Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park in Brainerd
After the Brainerd Park Board raised concerns earlier this year about work done on the Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park and on how money was being spent, there’s more confidence now about the park’s progress. Ground was broken on the park in early June and was scheduled to be...
Authorities searching for driver in Bemidji hit-and-run
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit a pedestrian in Bemidji in July.The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on July 30, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The pedestrian was hurt, but is recovering.The BCA said the suspect vehicle is a red or maroon Saturn Ion made between 2003 and 2007. The vehicle may be missing a piece of its front end just above the headlight.Authorities released a photo of the missing part on an intact Ion for comparison.Anyone with information is asked to call 218-333-8312 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
Walker Area Pastor John Dainsberg Dies Unexpectedly
The Laporte and Walker communities are mourning the unexpected death of a local pastor. Pastor John Dainsberg, 60, died at his home on Monday, Oct. 17. Dainsberg was a pastor at Calvary Church in Walker. He was also a popular fishing guide in the area and was an educated volunteer...
Purple Fern in Brainerd Getting Ready for the Holidays with Soap-Making Classes
A downtown Brainerd business is getting ready for the holidays by letting customers make their own soap and candles. Purple Fern Bath Company will be hosting classes next month on soap making. Attendees will be able to make the DIY items with their own hands and use the melt-and-pour method to create a one-pound loaf of soap, which will then be cut into smaller bars.
Red Lake Nation Bands Together to Stop Youth Violence in Schools
The Red Lake Nation is banding together in hopes of finding solutions to rising violence in schools. After there were reports of fights and verbal abuse in the hallways of Red Lake schools, community members and leaders decided to take initiative to solve this issue. The rise in violence is...
Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital
(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
Bemidji Boys Place 2nd, Brainerd Girls 1st, at Section 8AAA Cross Country Final
Both the Bemidji Boys Cross Country team and Brainerd Girls Cross Country team advanced to the Class AAA State Meet with top two team finishes at the Section 8AAA Championship. The Lumberjack boys took second overall and had three runners (Will Termont – 3rd 16:40, Carson Maish – 5th 16:50,...
Two women hurt following rollover along Hwy. 10
STAPLES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two young women are hurt following a rollover crash and authorities say alcohol was involved. The crash report says 22-year-old Paige Kittelson of Staples was going west on Hwy. 10 near Staples when the SUV left the road and rolled on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 2 a.m.
Woman arrested after high-speed crash into deer
A woman was arrested after crashing into a deer at high speeds in Hubbard County, with police allegedly finding signs she was under the influence. The 24-year-old from Solway, Minnesota was driving westbound on Hubbard County Road 9 in Rockwood Township around 5 p.m. Sunday when she hit a deer while traveling "at a high rate of speed."
BSU Hosting Opioid Awareness & Narcan Training Event
Bemidji State University is hosting an opioid awareness and Narcan training event next week on campus. Andrea Herold, an educator from Rural AIDS Action Network and recovering opioid addict, will teach attendees how to recognize and respond to signs of an overdose, including administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, to reverse the reaction.
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
Bemidji Chamber, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Host Career Fair
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), Minnesota is currently undergoing a workforce labor shortage, which is why the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, organized a local career fair on Wednesday. “All we’re hearing about is how people need employees,...
Red Lake Band Hosts 2022 Political Forum to Inform Constituents on Candidates
Candidates are making their rounds across the state as Election Day approaches, and some made a stop in Redby on Tuesday. Candidates across the ballot this year attended the Red Lake Political Election Committee’s 2022 Forum at the Event & Wellness Center on Tuesday. Although not every potential political or local representative for Red Lake and the surrounding area attended, those who did heard from constituents about pressing issues affecting the Native American community.
