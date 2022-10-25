Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry opens up about why he never found love and why he will only date wealthy women
Matthew Perry opened up about his past relationships and why he never found true love. The "Friends" alum also discussed why he will only date someone who is "self-supporting" going forward after previously being burned.
Matthew Perry photographed for first time since admitting he came ‘close to dying’
Matthew Perry has broken his cover for the first time since revealing he came scarily “close to dying” from a past drug addiction. The actor, 53, was seen enjoying a game of pickleball with some friends in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, looking healthy and happy while working up a sweat. The “Friends” star was dressed casually in white basketball shorts with a red trim, a navy blue polo shirt and black sneakers with white socks. He sported sunglasses for the activity and kept them on for the car ride home. Earlier this week, Perry revealed that he almost died four years ago after his...
Matthew Perry once fell asleep while shooting a 'Friends' scene, but says he was saved by Matt LeBlanc before anyone noticed
While filming a "Friends" scene in the coffee shop, Matthew Perry said he fell asleep and was "nudged" awake by Matt LeBlanc before his line.
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Matthew Perry: How to tell which drugs I used during ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry writes in his forthcoming memoir that his changing appearance throughout 10 seasons of “Friends” serves as a dead giveaway for which drugs he was using at the time. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” the actor writes in “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” out Nov. 1. “When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.” Perry, 53, shares that by the end of the third season of the hit NBC sitcom, on which he played Chandler Bing,...
Matthew Perry recounts how Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his substance abuse
Matthew Perry is continuing to share candid moments from his long journey to sobriety and the struggles he endured during his run on NBC's "Friends" while yoyo-ing between addictions to Vicodin and alcohol.
Matthew Perry Recalls Returning to Treatment After Filming This Iconic Friends Scene
Watch: Matthew Perry Says Jennifer Aniston Confronted Him About His Drinking. Matthew Perry will never forget this scene in Friends. While the season seven finale in which his character Chandler weds Courteney Cox's Monica is a favorite among many fans, the actor, 53, is sharing the personal reason this episode is particularly memorable to him.
Matthew Perry Says Why He Was 'Grateful' To Jennifer Aniston Amid Addiction Battle
The "Friends" star discussed a time his former co-star confronted him about his drinking.
Matthew Perry remembers Jennifer Aniston called him out for alcohol abuse
Matthew Perry praised Jennifer Aniston for being a good friend amidst his sobriety struggles. The actor, who recently revealed he “nearly” died from heavy drug use, said his “Friends” co-star confronted him about his scary drug and alcohol use at the height of his career. In...
Matthew Perry Shares The Unusual Way He Got Julia Roberts To Appear On 'Friends'
In his new memoir, the actor says he went to unconventional lengths to "woo" the "Pretty Woman" star off-screen, too — even if their romance was short-lived.
Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles
Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
Matthew Perry tells Diane Sawyer that he's 'really grateful' for 'Friends' co-star Jennifer Aniston, who once confronted him about his drinking
Matthew Perry says his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston really was there for him when he was struggling with addiction. In a trailer released Friday of Perry's Oct. 28 sit-down with ABC News journalist Diane Sawyer, Sawyer asks the actor about the time Aniston — whom he calls Jenny — confronted him. She said, as Sawyer puts it, "We know you're drinking."
Matthew Perry says viewers can determine what drug he was using while filming Friends by looking at his body type on episodes of the show: 'When I'm carrying weight, it's alcohol'
Matthew Perry has shared a tongue-in-cheek guide to how you can tell what drugs he was using during his years in Friends, simply based off his appearance in the show. Perry, 53, laid bare the intimate details of his battle with substance abuse in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which drops on November 1.
Matthew Perry Apologizes For Hating On The Internet's Boyfriend In New Memoir
“Friends” actor Matthew Perry has apologized for taking shots at beloved movie star Keanu Reeves in his memoir, including wondering why Reeves still “walks among us” amid the deaths of other celebrities, Deadline reported. Perry, in excerpts of his upcoming book “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible...
Friends Alum Matthew Perry Recalls Jennifer Aniston Approaching Him About His Addiction Struggles
Fans of the iconic ‘90s sitcom Friends have been aware of star Matthew Perry’s addiction struggles for years now. However, with the upcoming release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, we’re just now learning about how dire the situation was for the actor, who consistently cracked us up as Chandler Bing for 10 years. The actor recently opened up about how bad things got while the show was still filming, and now Perry has recalled the time his co-star Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his addiction.
Matthew Perry Went Back To Rehab Right After One Iconic ‘Friends’ Episode
Actor Matthew Perry is opening up about his years of drug and alcohol addiction. While his career was blowing up as he played Chandler Bing on Friends, he was also dealing with addiction and stints in treatment centers. Matthew admitted that right after one of the most iconic Friends episodes,...
Matthew Perry spent $9 million 'trying to get sober' as 'Friends' star details public battle with addiction
Matthew Perry said he spent "probably $9 million trying to get sober" while battling a substance abuse addiction to both drugs and alcohol for decades.
