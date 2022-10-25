ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Seniors becoming less interested in getting COVID-19 vaccine boosters

By Mallika Marshall, MD
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QadbU_0im3CyxJ00

Seniors becoming less interested in getting COVID-19 vaccine boosters 00:27

BOSTON - Older Americans are most likely to have received the initial COVID-19 vaccines but their interest in boosters appears to be declining.

According to the CDC , about 71-percent of seniors received the first recommended booster, but only 44-percent received the second.

And a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published last month found only 8-percent of seniors said they had received the updated bivalent booster which became available in September, though almost half said they planned to.

Yet a significant number of seniors said they hadn't heard about the newest booster and didn't know it was recommended for them.

Americans over 65 are at the highest risk for COVID complications and therefore stand to gain the most benefit from boosters, so if you have not yet gotten yours, do it now.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Routine skin cancer screening might be useless, task force says

BOSTON - A panel of experts says getting a routine skin check at your next doctor's visit may not protect you from dying from skin cancer.After an extensive review of the most current data, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has come to the same conclusion it did in 2016, that there is not enough evidence to recommend for or against routine skin cancer screening in teens and adults without symptoms. The Task Force, an independent group of experts in prevention, says more research is needed before it can determine, one way or the other, if the benefits of a visual skin examination in primary care reduces complications or death from skin cancer. This, however, does not apply to people with a family history of skin cancer or those with symptoms, such as irregular moles.
CBS Boston

Is the new bivalent booster safe? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.Lisa writes, "I am quite nervous about getting the new vaccine. I am boosted once with the original booster. But because this one is so new and not tested in clinical trials, I am worried about potential side effects down the road." The technology used to create this booster is the same technology used to create the original COVID-19 vaccines...
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy