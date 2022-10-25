Traveler Shares 7 Surprising Things About 'Norwegian Cruise Line's Newest Ship

It has some pretty incredible features.

The brand-new Norwegian Cruise Lines ship, the Prima, is currently the talk of the cruise enthusiast community. The state-of-the-art cruise liner launched on its first cruise this August, and everyone is gabbing about the ship's impressive amenities and activities! It's definitely setting standards for cruise ships right now.

Travel vlogger @vickirutwind recently took to the seas on board the Prima. She shared her 7 most favorite things about her trip!

Pretty impressive, we must say. We knew about a couple of these amenities- previous videos we've seen included the high-concept dining hall with the food trucks and the go-kart track. But we also discovered new things we didn't know- like, we didn't know just how nuts the dry slides were, and the glass walkway is simply gorgeous (and also maybe just a bit terrifying, LOL)! Still, if your heart is left racing by some of the more thrilling activities, you can calm it down sipping on a frose in the infinity pool. Sounds like a treat!

Naturally, many are curious about these intriguing new cruise option. "How much and what’s the route?? Thank you," queried @dubsta888. "The ship has lots of cruises in places like the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and more. The Norwegian Cruise Line website has more info and prices." If you're looking to escape the chilly seasonal weather for a warm getaway, this might be your jumping-off point for an oceanic adventure!