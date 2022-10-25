Read full article on original website
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Auburn
Arkansas got its first win at Auburn in a decade and ended a 6-game losing streak against the Tigers with a dominant 41-27 win on Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn (Ala.). The Razorbacks were far from perfect in the first half but out-scored the Tigers 24-7 in the...
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: The time has come for Auburn football to move on
There is no reason to wait, is there? The situation has clearly declared itself. Bryan Harsin is done as Auburn’s head coach. If there were any questions, they were answered Saturday when Arkansas won 41-27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a game that was not nearly even that close. Arkansas...
81st annual Magic City Classic: What to expect when Alabama State, Alabama A&M hit the field
The 81st annual Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State today at Birmingham’s Legion Field is not just another game on the schedule. It’s for HBCU football bragging rights in the state of Alabama. The kickoff for this legendary classic between these two Historically Black Colleges...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
wvtm13.com
Mini Alabama State drum major ready to step in at the Magic City Classic
I’ll tell you, these college drum majors are looking younger every year!. Give it up for our friend Kai Riddle of Daphne, Alabama, who is ready to step up on Saturday should a drum major with the Alabama State Marching Band pull a hamstring!. Kai loves music, dancing and...
wbrc.com
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
81st annual Magic City Classic: Road closures, where to park, how to get to Legion Field Stadium
The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium. Planning to head to the game? Here’s what to...
RECAP: Rickey Smiley Broadcasts Live From The AAMU VS ASU Magic City Classic! [PHOTOS & VIDEO]
This weekend is Alabama's famous Magic City Classic weekend and Rickey Smiley broadcasted live from the festivities!
WSFA
Reward upped in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased its reward to $2,500 for information on the September murder of a Montgomery man. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot on Sept. 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to police. Anyone with...
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
35-year-old ID’d as woman killed in Montgomery shooting
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a Montgomery shooting. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Erica Wagner. She was 35. Montgomery police and fire medics responded at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 2100 block of E Fourth Street on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Young Montgomery mother dies 6 weeks after gunshot wound to the head; suspect charged with capital murder
A 21-year-old suspect has been charged with capital murder in the slaying of a Montgomery woman. Police on Wednesday said Keondre Haynes is charged in shooting death of 18-year-old Erykah Manora. Haynes was initially charged with attempted murder when Manora was shot in the head and critically wounded on Aug....
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
