ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Auburn

Arkansas got its first win at Auburn in a decade and ended a 6-game losing streak against the Tigers with a dominant 41-27 win on Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn (Ala.). The Razorbacks were far from perfect in the first half but out-scored the Tigers 24-7 in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: The time has come for Auburn football to move on

There is no reason to wait, is there? The situation has clearly declared itself. Bryan Harsin is done as Auburn’s head coach. If there were any questions, they were answered Saturday when Arkansas won 41-27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a game that was not nearly even that close. Arkansas...
AUBURN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”

Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Reward upped in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has increased its reward to $2,500 for information on the September murder of a Montgomery man. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot on Sept. 9 at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to police. Anyone with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Millbrook police seeking theft suspect

The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
MILLBROOK, AL
AL.com

35-year-old ID’d as woman killed in Montgomery shooting

Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a Montgomery shooting. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Erica Wagner. She was 35. Montgomery police and fire medics responded at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 2100 block of E Fourth Street on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash

A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy