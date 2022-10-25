ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Case-Shiller: Home Prices Fell in San Diego for Third Month in a Row

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
A renovated home for sale in Point Loma. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Home prices in San Diego County fell 2.8% in August amid a nationwide “deceleration” in real estate appreciation, according to the widely-followed Case-Shiller index released Tuesday.

The August decline followed drops of 2.6% in July and 0.7% in June after steadily rising since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Nationwide home prices fell an average of 1.1% in August following a 0.5% dip in July.

“The growth rate of housing prices peaked in the spring of 2022 and has been declining ever since,” said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

“On a month-over-month basis, the biggest declines occurred on the West Coast, with San Francisco (-4.3%), Seattle (-3.9%), and San Diego (-2.8%) falling the most,” he added.

But he noted that “despite the ongoing deceleration, August’s housing prices remain well above year-ago levels.”

He said the price declines were likely to continue amid rising mortgage rates and “a challenging macroeconomic environment.”

SAN DIEGO, CA
