demolitionandrecycling.media
Komatsu reaffirms carbon goals with electric launches
Komatsu showed six electric machines at Bauma – from a 1 tonne micro excavator up to a 20 tonne class machine - as it reaffirmed its goal to be a carbon neutral business by 2050. The company, which showed 22 new machines in Munich, said its electric PC210E 20...
satnews.com
Phase Four unveils iodine-based propellant for LEO constellations
Phase Four, the creator of the radio-frequency thruster for satellite propulsion, will expand its Maxwell turn-key, plasma propulsion line and offer satellite manufacturers a high performance engine using an inexpensive, domestically sourced iodine-based propellant — Max-V leverages the Maxwell Block 2 engine’s architecture and builds on the radio-frequency thruster’s propellant agnostic capabilities.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Non-flammable, graphene-based lithium-ion batteries approaching stationary storage market
Los Angeles-based technology start-up Nanotech Energy says its proprietary, graphene-based, nanotechnology overcomes the safety challenges of traditional lithium-ion batteries, and its latest announcement signals it might be making progress in bringing its products to the mass market. Nanotech’s battery uses lithium-ion chemistry supported by graphene and a proprietary nonflammable electrolyte...
Three Prototype Batteries Are Part of the Caterpillar Advanced Power Portfolio
According to Ajay Prasher, product marketing manager, for Caterpillar, it’s an interesting time in the industry, with decarbonization becoming more important. For this and many other reasons, Caterpillar developed the prototype batteries and announced the plan to exhibit them during bauma 2022. Allister Dennis, product manager, said that the...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Wirtgen Group debuts new machines at Bauma
Equipment manufacturer Wirtgen Group has unveiled a range of new machines in its lineup of crushers, pavers and compact milling machines at Bauma 2022. Under its Kleeman brand, and part of the new range of crushers is the Mobirex MR 130 (i) Pro, which the company has highlighted as a world premiere.
Keysight Technologies Delivers New High-Power DC Emulator for Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Applications
SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the enhanced Scienlab Regenerative DC Emulator (SL1800A Series), the next generation high power direct current (DC) emulator for electric vehicle (EV) fast charging applications that enables customers to achieve high-power DC charging test up to 270 kilowatts (kW) in a small footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005714/en/ Typical high-power DC test systems are large and occupy valuable lab floor space. These systems are also inefficient, requiring large amounts of energy to run the test system and to keep the lab space cool during high-power tests. When performing high-power DC fast charging tests, customers need a solution that combines the needed power requirements with communication tests and monitoring that is easy to set up and use.
theevreport.com
Comau Selected To Build Battery Module Production Lines For Automotive Cells Company (ACC)
Comau has designed and developed a flexible manufacturing system to produce next-generation 8 and 16-cell battery modules. Grugliasco (Turin) – Comau has been selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40 GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all. Under the terms of the agreement, Comau will supply ACC with the expertise and equipment needed to automate manufacturing of the next-generation EV batteries. Featuring the inherent flexibility to handle both 8- and 16-cell modules, the Comau-designed lines will allow ACC to produce up to 8 Gigawatt hours (GWh) annually by the end of 2024. Furthermore, the comprehensive solution leverages Comau’s extended European network, thus guaranteeing local sourcing of technology, auxiliary equipment and components for the 5 manufacturing lines, 3 of which produce both models while 2 are dedicated 8-cell MEB lines.
RideApart
Honda Introduces Swappable Battery Power Pack Charging Station In Japan
On October 25, 2022, Honda officially introduced its new swappable battery charging and exchange station system. It’s called Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:, and is designed for use with Honda Mobile Power Packs, which the company already introduced in 2021. The first such HPPEe: will be utilized by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, as it aims to promote the spread of electric motorcycles in the city.
solarindustrymag.com
Increased Spacing Matters for Solar Panels, NREL Study Finds
Moving rows of solar panels farther apart can increase efficiency and improve economics in certain instances by allowing greater airflow to whisk away some heat, according to a new analysis by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Solar panels work by capturing sunlight and converting that to electricity, but the...
globalspec.com
FPT Industrial to exhibit its full range of construction equipment engines at bauma
During October 24 through October 30, FPT Industrial will be exhibiting at bauma in Munich, Germany, the world’s leading trade fair for the construction sector. Debut models, proven bestsellers and environmentally friendly powertrain solutions are the highlights of a bolstered engine line-up. An extension to the Stage V line-up,...
energynow.ca
Torque Gun Types, and things to consider when selecting a tool.
Torque Guns… Nut runners… Powered Torque Multiplier. They go by different names but essentially they do the same job. They apply torque to fasteners through a set of gears and allow for a continuous run down, as opposed to the advance/retract cycle of hydraulic tools. This can make bolting operations much quicker on the lower end of the torque spectrum between 500-8000 lb-ft, but they have not extended into the higher end like hydraulics to can, which can exceed 40,000 lb-ft.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Bobcat shows ESG focus at Bauma
Bobcat has used the Bauma 2022 exhibition in Munich to unveil its E19e mini excavator – with CEO Scott Park saying that ESG (environmental, social and governance factors) have played a big role in its development. “We innovate a lot, but we don’t do it just for the sake...
navalnews.com
ACCUWATT Technologies presents Its militarized energy solutions at Euronaval
Specialised in battery technology for applications in hostile environments on land and at sea, ACCUWATT Technologies presents at Euronaval its innovative range of waterproof and submersible 50-metre batteries (tested at 100 metres) as well as its references of battery achievements for underwater applications. Since 2004, the French company ACCUWATT Technologies...
Canagold Drills 22.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 4.3 Metres in Y-Vein System at New Polaris
Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM, OTC-QB: CRCUF, Frankfurt: CANA) (“Canagold” or the “Company”) announces high-grade gold assay results from the first four drill holes of 20 completed as part of an 8,000-metre drill program targeting the Y-veins at New Polaris. This press release features multimedia. View...
