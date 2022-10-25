You’ve all voted, and we’ve finally found the Stateline’s Best Pizza winner. Our winner is…Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside! Gino and Joe Galluzzo are with us to celebrate their win with some pizza and Blood red sangrias. You can check out the recipe for this spooky cocktail on our Facebook page and make sure to check out Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside!

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO