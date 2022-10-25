Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
Muscatine Academy of Dance’s Halloween party set for Friday
The Muscatine Academy of Dance invites your family to join them for a spook-tacular Halloween party on Friday, October 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. An array of amenities are in store for children including a bounce house, temporary tattoos, games, and of course, candy!. The Muscatine Academy of Dance...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Muscatine Lions Club announces annual soup supper set for November 3
The Muscatine Lions Club have announced that their annual soup supper will take place Thursday, November 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army located at 1000 Oregon Street. This event offers pick-up, dine in, and carry out options, and will feature a variety of homemade soups and...
voiceofmuscatine.com
REMINDER: Trick-or-treat hours set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday
The City of Muscatine previously announced that trick-or-treat hours are set from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the evening of Halloween, Monday, October 31. In preparation of the holiday, the City also offers parents and trick-or-treaters alike beneficial safety tips. Parents are encouraged to dress their children in reflective clothing...
WIFR
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season. Celebrating 37 years of holiday magic, this year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns to the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa, on November 19-27. Take a walk through the “Peppermint Forest” and experience over 150 designer displays and fun-filled attractions that will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wisconsin Zoo’s ‘Smash and Squash’ Makes a Huge, Hilarious Mess
Pumpkins are fun to paint, carve, eat and... smash!. We are less than a week away from Halloween and that means we're all in for fun Halloween photos and videos. Sure, we're getting a ton of costume content all over our social media feeds, maybe tutorials to carve pumpkins? Ideas for pumpkin recipes?
voiceofmuscatine.com
Team Staffing Solutions announces “fang-tastic” job openings
Team Staffing Solutions, Inc. recently announced a large number of positions in varying departments that have opened with “spooky season” in full swing. Openings are based in Muscatine, Wapello, Wilton, Moscow, and West Branch. The full list of department openings are as follows:. Accounting. Help desk. Utilities. Assembly.
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Pizza winner is announced for Spirit Day
You’ve all voted, and we’ve finally found the Stateline’s Best Pizza winner. Our winner is…Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside! Gino and Joe Galluzzo are with us to celebrate their win with some pizza and Blood red sangrias. You can check out the recipe for this spooky cocktail on our Facebook page and make sure to check out Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside!
voiceofmuscatine.com
Harvest Hangouts with Pioneer
Get the top stories from across Muscatine, Iowa in your inbox each morning.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Mark Flanders
Mark Flanders, 71, of Muscatine, passed away on October 25, 2022, at his home. A Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m., Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Andrew Rauenbuehler will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will follow burial at Gannon Hall.
Last Week Of Season For One Of Most Popular Flea Markets In IL
If you haven't visited this popular Illinois flea market yet this season, you might want to make plans to stop by this Sunday because it's the last week of the 2022 season. One Of Illinois' Biggest And Most Popular Flea Markets. When it comes to flea markets, Illinois has game....
AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL: your ultimate holiday destination…Opening November!
The holiday season has officially begun and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to get creative and start a new tradition that family and friends will adore. Enter AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL, an immersive experience, meets shoppertainment, holiday show- all in one! Premiering last year in Chicago, Amaze Light Festival has expanded to a new home at Chicagoland’s Odyssey Fun World (19111 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477).
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network
Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.
Pen City Current
Pothitakis surpasses 30 years in dental field
FORT MADISON - Just over 30 years ago Dr. Mark Pothitakis walked into his very first dental office and took care of his very first patient. That was 1992 in the small southeast Iowa town of New London. Now Pothitakis owns six offices in five communities and, at 59 years...
ourquadcities.com
‘It’s a war zone.’ Teen tells mom about violence at QC high school, parent shares concerns
Parents of students at Rock Island High School have expressed concerns after they say several fights broke out on campus Thursday. Rock Island Police responded to the high school on Thursday morning. Parents are saying fights began at the beginning of the day and continued after school hours. Videos of the fights are spreading on social media.
KWQC
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Police Asking Folks to Vote for New Police Dog Fahgo for K-9 Grant, Deadline to Vote is Monday
The Rock Falls Police Department’s K9 program is back after a nearly 5-year absence. Officer Dustin Sugars was selected to be the handler and will be attending training at FMK9 in Berrien Springs, Michigan beginning October 31. Once training is complete, he and his K9 partner will be assigned to patrol duties and will be actively seeking out narcotics trafficking in Rock Falls and the surrounding area as requested to assist by other agencies.
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
