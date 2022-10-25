Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 8 (2022)
“Often, in the real world, it’s not the smart that get ahead but the bold.”. Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to...
fantasypros.com
Kyren Williams is not expected to be active for Week 8
Williams was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week, opening his 21-day practice window. The Rams leaving the rookie inactive for Week 8 is not a surprise as he will need some time to get re-acclimated to the offense. Fantasy managers should expect Williams to carve out a role for himself when he returns.
fantasypros.com
Weekend Waiver Wire Stashes: Week 8 (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’re awfully close to being halfway through the fantasy season, and now is not the time to start dialing it in. While your opponents are easing off, get ahead of them and take a look at these players who you should be grabbing off now before the waiver madness after this week’s games.
fantasypros.com
IDP Start em, Sit em – Week 8 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Thursday Night Football had its moments. We got a marquee matchup with Lamar Jackson vs. Tom Brady, which barring a Super Bowl, is likely the last time we will see these two MVPs go at it. Mike Evans was a force to be reckoned with under the bright lights, and we also saw the ‘better late than never’ emergence of offseason standout Isaiah Likely, who got some extra burn with Mark Andrews hurt. On the IDP side of things, Justin Houston recorded his second straight two sack game despite playing only 35 percent of the snaps, while Shaq Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Vita Vea all got sacks of their own on Lamar Jackson. Looking ahead to this weekend, we will take a look at five players fantasy managers should do their best to plug into their lineups and five others who are better left on benches despite promising upside. Let’s dig in.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 8 Matchups: Every Player, Every Game!
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
fantasypros.com
Week 8 NFL DFS Primer: Ravens at Buccaneers Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The struggling Buccaneers are hosting the Ravens. The game is projected to be close, as the Bucs are just one-point favorites, and the Ravens were favored earlier in the week. Unfortunately, there are injuries to sort through and monitor. Still, the following players and lineup construction advice consider the injuries and potential fallout.
fantasypros.com
Week 8 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
There’s another game in London and two teams on their bye, leaving 11 games on Sunday’s main slate. On the sizable slate, there are three games with an over/under of at least 49.0 points, headlined by a 51.5-point total. Additionally, there are only two games with a spread larger than a touchdown. So, there are intriguing options in every game. Although there are still a few teams that gamers should entirely fade.
fantasypros.com
Ja'Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks, could go on IR
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, WR Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury that could send him to injured reserve. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) According to Schefter, Chase visited with a hip specialist on Wednesday to seek more answers about his hip. This injury will catapult WRs Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd for more production as many targets will be open for the rest of the team. Chase has 605 yards and six touchdowns on the season and will be a tough loss for the Bengals who hope for his return for a late-season run.
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers will not play Sunday
This isn't surprising as Akers hasn't practiced with the team all week. Hopefully, the Rams can trade him before the trade deadline next week and offer Akers a fresh start with another team. It's very unlikely Akers will be making any sort of an impact in fantasy as long as he is a member of the Rams.
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go on Sunday
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that RB Darrell Henderson Jr. is "feeling good" after an illness and is good to go this weekend against the 49ers. (Stu Jackson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. RB Cam Akers has been ruled out again for personal reasons for Week 8, putting...
fantasypros.com
Malik Willis seeing first team reps with Ryan Tannehill limited in practice
Tannehill was able to practice Thursday in a limited fashion, but did not log practice time on Wednesday or Friday. If he is unable to suit up against Houston, Malik Willis would be in line to make his first career start. Regardless of who plays, the Titans will likely continue to lean on Derrick Henry in Week 8.
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman (foot) questionable for TNF
Bateman missed practice on Monday and Tuesday but was a full participant on Wednesday, which strongly suggests he'll be active and good to go come game time. He caught four of his five targets for 42 yards on Sunday against the Browns as he returned from missing two games with an injury and appeared healthy, so hopefully the foot injury is minor. The Bucs are down several players in their secondary, so fantasy managers can hope that Lamar Jackson will attempt more than the 16 passes he threw on Sunday. Consider Bateman a low-end WR3 for this week.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (10/29) PREMIUM
Last night was incredibly lucrative after I pivoted to Tyrese Maxey in cash. When coupled with some other solid chalk plays that hit and an under 10% Jeremy Sochan, we had a recipe for success. Let’s see if we can keep it rolling on this Saturday evening, where we have a tidy little six-game slate. Follow me for DFS advice @jac3600!
fantasypros.com
Video: NFL DFS Week 8 Lineup Advice (2022)
Our own Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) are live on Twitter Spaces on the FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) account every Friday afternoon to walk you through the DFS landscape, providing a game-by-game look and advice for your lineups. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice >>. Beyond...
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews (knee) questionable for TNF
Andrews did not practice at all on the short week with his injury, and his status appears to be legitimately in doubt. But he missed practice last week with the injury, too, before playing, and he has yet to miss a game in his career because of an injury. The likelihood is that the Ravens are simply trying to take it easy with Andrews on a short week, but given his lack of production in Week 7, fantasy managers would be wise to monitor reports on Thursday on his status.
fantasypros.com
Marlon Humphrey questionable for Thursday night
Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is questionable to play on Thursday night. He did not practice Monday, but he logged consecutive full practices Tuesday and Wednesday. (baltimoreravens.com) Fantasy Impact:. Humphrey has appeared in seven games this season, earning 28 tackles and two interceptions, one short of tying his career high....
fantasypros.com
Marcus Peters listed as questionable for Thursday
CB Marcus Peters is listed as questionable by the Baltimore Ravens for Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (baltimoreravens.com) Peters was a non-participant in Monday's practice, as were a lot of Ravens, but has practiced in full the past two days. Peters has played in six games, doing a bit of everything: He has 17 tackles and one sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. With WR Julio Jones questionable to play, Peters will likely face whoever Tampa Bay's No. 2 wideout is, with WR Chris Godwin typically operating out of the slot.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Start/Sit Rankings & Advice: Wide Receiver (Week 8)
Here are rankings from our analysts for Week 8 of the fantasy football season. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis. Check...
fantasypros.com
Ezekiel Elliott Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Pickups (Week 8)
With the injury to Ezekiel Elliott, fantasy football managers are likely left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and late-minute pickups you can target on your waiver wire ahead of Week 8. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football...
fantasypros.com
NFL Week 8 Injury Report Analysis (2022 Fantasy Football)
Drop us a follow on IG (@sportsmedanalytics, @fantasypros) and Twitter (@SportMDAnalysis, @FantasyPros) and let’s get these wins. Check out all of our weekly fantasy football content >>. Ja’Marr Chase (WR – CIN) The fact that Chase has a small fracture in his hip actually works in his...
Comments / 0