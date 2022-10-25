ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

thekatynews.com

Football Playoff District Race

Katy wrapped up the District 19-6A championship with a convincing win over Cinco Ranch on Friday. Now it’s a race to grab one of the remaining playoff berths in 6A football. Mayde Creek (2-7, 0-7), Seven Lakes (1-7, 1-5) and Taylor (3-5, 2-4) are no longer able to climb into the playoff race, which includes four teams from 19-6A. The two with the largest enrollment will play in the 6A Division I playoffs while the two smaller enrollment schools will play in Division II.
KATY, TX
cw39.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings

Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Battleship Texas ready for U.S. Navy visitors

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30. The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016. For...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Storms Clear Quickly | Check live radar

HOUSTON — A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight. The rain did push offshore and now it is all about the cool down. Expect sunny skies and breezy north winds. Temperatures will drop behind the front, with highs in...
HOUSTON, TX

