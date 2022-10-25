Read full article on original website
thekatynews.com
Football Playoff District Race
Katy wrapped up the District 19-6A championship with a convincing win over Cinco Ranch on Friday. Now it’s a race to grab one of the remaining playoff berths in 6A football. Mayde Creek (2-7, 0-7), Seven Lakes (1-7, 1-5) and Taylor (3-5, 2-4) are no longer able to climb into the playoff race, which includes four teams from 19-6A. The two with the largest enrollment will play in the 6A Division I playoffs while the two smaller enrollment schools will play in Division II.
Cheer on the Astros advancing to the World Series by eating a 25-cent themed doughnut
Cheer on the Astros playing in the world series with a mouthful of orange and blue treats!
KTSA
Study: Two Texas cities in top 20 on list of ‘Best Baseball Cities’ in nation
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: A general view inside Minute Maid Park after the final out was recorded in game two of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees on October 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO...
cw39.com
Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings
Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
District burger joint Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack serves plates from under the highway
Houston bison burger ($12.25): A bison patty is topped with bacon, cheddar cheese grilled onion, jalapenos and barbecue sauce. (Photos by George Wiebe/Community Impact) From icehouse to casual burger joint to Houston staple, Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack has evolved alongside the city it calls home. Originally located on the...
Click2Houston.com
Miss USA winner from Friendswood dismisses allegations that pageant was rigged in her favor
The Miss USA competition was allegedly rigged. “It’s just very unfortunate, all the allegations are swirling around the pageant right now,” said professional interview coach J.J. Smith. Smith is also the owner of WinnerViews Pageant Consultation. He attended the Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada on Oct. 3...
realtynewsreport.com
In Memoriam – Marvy Finger: a Multifamily Giant
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Marvy Alan Finger, a Houston apartment developer who led a downtown residential revival, has passed away. He was 86. A native Houstonian who graduated from the University of Texas in 1957, Mr. Finger started his career working for a small homebuilder and evolved into a significant multifamily developer.
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Galveston County (Galveston County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Saturday in Galveston County. Officials confirmed that 22 students and 1 driver were injured due to the accident.
cw39.com
Battleship Texas ready for U.S. Navy visitors
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30. The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016. For...
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
Report: These Texas restaurants have the best fried chicken, onion rings & other of America’s favorite deep-fried foods
When it comes to American cuisine the different regions all have staples of their own creation but you can almost bet that every inch of the cuisine has been fried and served at one point or time.
Packing heat and pumping gas, Texas voter defends gun rights
At a gas station in Houston, David Blanco fills up the tank of his car, a Glock 19 pistol clearly visible on his left hip. The experience marked David deeply.
KHOU
Storms Clear Quickly | Check live radar
HOUSTON — A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight. The rain did push offshore and now it is all about the cool down. Expect sunny skies and breezy north winds. Temperatures will drop behind the front, with highs in...
4 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wharton County (Wharton County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Wharton County on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309.
csengineermag.com
Western Specialty Contractors Waterproofs Massive Concrete Vehicular Tunnels in Houston’s Memorial Park
For over 50 years, Memorial Park in Houston, TX has been divided in half by Memorial Drive and its busy traffic; but all that has changed. Humans and animal traffic alike now enjoy a seamless and safe way to enjoy both sides of the 1,500-acre park with the construction of land bridges over recently completed vehicular tunnels.
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: Jurors deliberating for hours to determine verdict
BELLAIRE, Texas - The jury is still deliberating the fate of Antonio (AJ) Armstrong Jr. who’s charged with murdering his parents in 2016. Jurors have deliberated for about six hours Tuesday, four hours Monday, and they still haven’t reached a verdict. On Monday, the jury asked to see...
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
